50 Most Expensive and Influential Superbowl Commercials, Ranked

Even if you aren't much into sports, the general population knows one thing about the Super Bowl: the commercials.

In 2021, 91.63 million people tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Of those who watched, 43% came for the commercials.

To that end, we've got the most expensive commercials and some of the most influential ads to grace the small screen for the biggest game ever.

1. “Loretta”

Running at an unprecedented $16.8 million for a 30-second ad spot, Google's 2021 “Loretta” takes the number one spot for the most expensive Super Bowl ad thus far. Going with emotional connection, Google showed how it can help you remember those most important moments you never want to forget. It was money well spent on Google's part, as it won over all those who only showed up for the commercials and the game watchers, too.

2. “Before Alexa”

Amazon used the power of stardom to remind people just how excellent Alexa is. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, posed the question, “What did people do before Alexa?” that posed a few comical answers. Imagine turning the heat down in your house before the invention of thermometers. Think about how easy music selection is with Alexa. With a hefty $16.8 million, “Before Alexa” ties “Loretta” for the most expensive Super Bowl ad to air.

3. “Go Further”

Spending a considerable $16.2 million in 2017, Ford tied for the second most expensive ad spot of any Super Bowl with 84 Lumber's “The Journey Begins.” Their “Go Further” ad focused on how Ford is helping people move forward. With electric vehicles, self-driving options, bike sharing, and ride-sharing access, they drove home the point that Ford helps people “move through life faster, easier, better.”

4. “The Journey Begins”

Sitting at a costly $15 million, an ad for 84 Lumber takes the third spot with a controversial commercial. In 2017, the border wall on the landline between the United States and Mexico was a hot-button issue for most people who watched the game. There was a clear distinction between those who agreed with the policy and those who didn't. This commercial brought home the stark reality for those seeking asylum and a better life in the US.

5. “America's Import”

For $16 million, Chrysler snapped up the third spot for the most costly Super Bowl ad in 2014 with their “America's Import” clip. Bob Dylan lends his iconic voice and persona to this ad, which is all about the American spirit and pride. “Let Germany brew your beer, let Switzerland build your watch, let Asia assemble your phone. We will build your car,” the singer-songwriter says, driving home the idea that America is where people go for great cars.

6. “Alexa Loses Her Voice”

Amazon slid into fourth place with their 2018 ad about Alexa losing her voice. At $14.9 million, it's relatively cheap compared to later Super Bowl ads. Banking on humor, the online retailer found a few familiar faces to help Alexa in her time of need. Chef Gordon Ramsay, rapper Cardi B, Australian actress Rebel Wilson, and British actor Sir Anthony Hopkins are just a few people who stepped in to help those looking to use their Alexa-enabled devices.

7. “Imported from Detroit”

Chrysler hit another home run with their 2011 “Imported from Detroit” ad that focused on why Detroit is named Motor City. Featuring Detroit native and rapper Eminem and a version of his “Lose Yourself,” they put Chrysler on the map for many who love the car maker.

8. “Up For Whatever”

Bud Light lit up Super Bowl XLVIII by asking a straightforward question. “Are you up for whatever?” They answered with a resounding “Yes!” Party Central featured Ian Rapoport, who didn't seem to know he was in a Super Bowl commercial. He did look to be enjoying all the celebrity sightings, though, and even defeated Arnold Schwarzenegger in a killer game of sudden-death ping pong.

9. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Universal Pictures took a spot in 2018 for Super Bowl LII, showcasing their latest box office hit, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star in the latest Jurassic World installment, where all bets regarding living dinosaurs and humankind are off.

10. “Doritos Blaze v. Mountain Dew Ice”

Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman bring opposites to this commercial. The snack company's then-new Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice offerings got the star treatment. Dinklage does an impressive lip-sync for Busta Rhymes “Look at Me Now,” while Freeman takes on “Get Your Freak On” by Missy Elliot. Dinklage's easy intensity and Freeman's natural calm only add to their respective rap stylings.

Influence Speaks Volumes

Along with being expensive, Super Bowl ads look to be influential. Beyond commercials, companies want to transform how customers see, interact with, and remember their products. To that end, their status as the most influential is also a coveted position. Apple, Coke, Doritos, and other household name companies contended for the top honors.

1. Apple “1984”

1984 saw much cheaper Super Bowl ads when compared to today's prices. However, even back then, they still racked up a hefty price tag, sitting somewhere between $500,00 and $900,000. Even so, Apple's “1984” ranks as one of the most influential ads, tying Wendy's for the top spot. Taken out of George Orwell's 1984, Apple's introduction of the Macintosh computer changed both Super Bowl advertising and the computer age.

2. Wendy's “Where's the Beef”

In 1984, America was a fast-food nation, thriving on trips to Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King. Wendy's capitalized on that by creating the “Where's the Beef” ad for Super Bowl XVIII. Clara Peller lent her voice to the tagline “Where's the beef,” which became the central message of this iconic commercial.

3. Coke “Hey Kid, Catch”

In 1979, Super Bowl XIV introduced a new direction for advertising when Penny Hawkey started thinking about an ad spot for Coca-Cola. Knowing how Coke is an American staple, she wanted more than a catchy jingle and the “Hey Kid, Catch” commercial featuring defensive tackle Mean Joe Green of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The poignant moment between a young fan and his idol is so touching it gave Coke a leg up over Pepsi in the unofficial Cola Wars.

4. McDonald's “The Showdown”

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird star in this increasingly outlandish competition between two NBA (National Basketball Association) greats. After several shots with no winner, Jordan breaks the fourth wall (by looking at the camera) to let you know you should pick up your own Big Mac. The two start calling their shots as they get further from the basketball court, and the clip ends with McDonald's classic line, “What you want is what you get at McDonald's today.”

5. Budweiser “Wassup?”

Like it or not, Budweiser hit a cultural phenomenon out of the park with their 1999 “Wassup” beer commercial. Five friends greet each other with an exaggerated “What's up?” overnight, the commercial set off a hugely popular greeting. The commercial was so well-favored that the greeting became a phenomenon even in countries where Budweiser isn't an available beer of choice.

6. Amazon “Not Everything Makes the Cut”

2019 saw Amazon make light of their Alexa-enabled devices by showcasing some funny and exciting fails that their company “may or may not” have tried to implement using Alexa's unique abilities. Harrison Ford takes issue with his dog's Alexa dog collar and the massive pallet of dog food that shows up at his house. Forest Whitaker has a problem playing a podcast on his toothbrush; it's something about muffled voices, and an Alexa-capable hot tub is a bad option. Witty and lighthearted, Amazon drove home how much Alexa can help you get things done under the right circumstances.

7. Volkswagen “The Force”

In a cute commercial, every parent can appreciate a tiny Darth Vader is increasingly frustrated that they can't use “the force” to control simple objects and their dog. When their dad drives home in a beautiful new 2012 Volkswagen Passat, they quickly run past him, trying to control the car. Much to their amazement, the car roars to life, and a sneak peek lets you know that Dad came through with the keypad engine start from inside the house.

Volkswagen went with the feels on this one, driving home that their car company is all about great cars for your family.

8. Kia “Give it Everything”

Banking big on their newest ride, Kia gave it everything for their 2019 Super Bowl ad about the small Georgia town of West Point that builds its Telluride mid-size SUV. With roomy seating for eight, it's Kia's most extensive vehicle offering to date, and the commercial highlighted the incredible people who make it all possible. A boy narrates the video, saying at the end, “No, we are not famous, but we are incredible. And we make incredible things.”

9. Budweiser “Respect”

With a reminder that “We'll Never Forget,” Budweiser revamped their “Respect” commercial for Super Bowl XLV. Showcasing their iconic Clydesdale horses, the clip shows the Budweiser wagon, pulled by a team of eight beautiful horses that stop outside New York City and bend their knees in solidarity and remembrance of the 2001 World Trade Center attacks.

Honoring the tenth anniversary of the terror attacks, Budweiser drove home its respect for all those who were personally affected by the 2001 attacks and that they will always be “America's beer.” To this day, the commercial has only aired one time.

10. Samsung “The Next Big Thing (is Already Here)”

2013 was an excellent year for Samsung's “The Next Big Thing” Super Bowl XLVII ad. Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and LeBron James take center stage in this humorous commercial about how to get cut from a gig. Rogen and Rudd think they're competing to be “the next big thing” for Samsung, only to find out they'll need to work together. When LeBron James calls in, Rudd comically says, “You get LeBron James, you've got the next big thing. You don't even need anybody else.”

This line leads to the Samsung rep, played expertly by Bob Odenkirk, saying, “That's right, we don't. We don't.” While Rudd tries to continue coming up with ideas for Samsung's “next big thing,” the commercial closes out.

11. Pepsi “Cindy Crawford”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford brought the heat in Pepsi's 1992 Super Bowl XXVI ad. Driving up to a small gas station in her red Ferrari during a summer heatwave, Crawford walks over to an old-school Pepsi vending machine, slips in the correct change, and drinks down a 12 oz. can of Pepsi while two boys watch in rapt attention. After she drinks the Pepsi, one of the boys says, “Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?” The other boy replies, “It's beautiful.”

12. Old Spice “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like”

In 2010, Proctor and Gamble's Old Spice brand was in trouble. Thinking outside the box, they developed the “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” ad for Super Bowl XLIV. Diving deep into their research, they found that women made 60% of body wash purchases at the time, and the rest is history. Isaiah Mustafa reminded women worldwide that “…anything is possible when your man smells like Old Spice and not a lady…”

13. Toyota “The Longest Chase”

Toyota banked on comedy with their 2016 Super Bowl LI ad. Debuting their 2016 Prius 4, the car brand hit it big with the “The Longest Chase” commercial. Featuring four ‘regular' guys who rob a bank and then steal a cherry red Prius 4, the advert pokes fun at the stereotypes of the Prius brand while touting its attributes. And, of course, the bank robbers get away in the end; it's a Prius, after all.

14. Noxzema “Farrah Fawcett and Joe Namath”

In 1973, former quarterback for the New York Jets, Joe Namath, starred alongside the late actress Farrah Fawcett in Noxzema's shaving cream Super Bowl VII ad. Using 70s vernacular, Namath exudes excitement as he says, “I'm gonna get creamed.” Fawcett then spreads shaving cream on his face as she says, “Let Noxzema cream your face, so the razor don't.”

15. Budweiser “Budweiser Frogs”

1995's Super Bowl XXIX was a washout as the San Francisco 49ers ran over the Los Angeles Chargers 49-26. And while the game might not have been a nail-biter, at least one commercial resonated with viewers. Budweiser had an instant hit with their “Budweiser Frogs” ad that was so catchy it's still remembered 29 years later.

16. Pepsi “Britney Spears”

2001 was memorable for many reasons, some great and some terrible. One nostalgic memory was the Super Bowl XXXV Pepsi ad featuring Britney Spears. Gone was the simplicity of Cindy Crawford's ad. It was time for the choreographed commercial that leaned heavily on Spears' popularity and physical appeal. Long before her conservatorship or years-long battle with her father, Spears' star was still rising, and Pepsi capitalized on it to cement their brand as “America's soft drink.”

17. Always “Like a Girl”

Super Bowl XLIX saw one ad stand above the rest. A feminine care brand Always stole the commercial ranking with its “Like a Girl” ad. Comparing the stereotypes of how girls perform, how they run, kick, throw, etc., became the ad's focal point. It caused people to stop and think about how the “like a girl” phrase can insult and demean girls, especially when they're entering adolescence.

However, it also helped people understand that being a girl is no different than being a boy. Girls are strong, brave, courageous, talented, energetic, and capable of doing all those activities we wrongly tell them are only for boys. It flipped the dynamic to help people understand how damaging the phrase can be and yet how empowering it can be. Choose your words wisely and encourage the girls in your life to do everything “like a girl.”

18. E*Trade “Wasted”

If ever there was a waste of a commercial ad space, E*Trade nailed it. In their 2000 Super Bowl XXXIV ad spot, they ‘wasted' $2,000,000. But they drove their point home when asked, “What are you doing with your money?”

19. Nike “Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny”

Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny took the stage in 1992's Super Bowl XXVI Nike commercial. The spot highlighted Nike's new Air Jordan tennis shoes that were so massively popular that the brand has sold more than 160 million sets of shoes as of 2017. Word has it that this commercial is also the precursor to the original Space Jam movie (1996) starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, along with all the major Loony Toons characters.

20. Pets.com “Pets.com”

The famous sock puppet mascot returned for Super Bowl XXIV in 2000 for a memorable Pets.com ad that scored huge with fans of the big game. Its exuberant positivity, pet-friendly message, and unforgettable soundtrack made it an easy ad to recall as a favorite for those who enjoy the commercials as much (or more) than the game itself.

21. NO MORE “Listen”

No commercial for any Super Bowl has been as poignant as the ad spot for No More for Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Their “Listen” advert played a clip from inside a home as a woman called 9-1-1 to order a pepperoni pizza. However, the central premise of the ad wasn't about the pizza. It was about the woman crying out for help the only way she could and the dispatcher on the other end of the line who knew how to listen when she couldn't speak up for herself.

The ad ended with a clear message, driven home by the impressive clip. “When it's hard to talk, it's up to us to listen.”

22. Chrysler “Halftime in America”

Clint Eastwood lent his voice to Chrysler's 2012 “Halftime in America” ad for Super Bowl XLVI 2012. The message focused on returning Detroit to its former “Motor City” glory. Chrysler's headquarters sit just outside Detroit in Auburn Hills, Michigan, lending weight to the ad as Eastwood speaks to the hard time average Americans were experiencing as the US recovered from the economic downturn that occurred in 2008. “That's what we do. We find a way through the tough times. If we can't find a way, we'll make one.”

Eastwood's easily recognizable voice was perfect for the clip's message that Americans always persevere and overcome hard times to continue the American dream.

23. Beyoncé “Formation World Tour”

To celebrate her Formation World Tour in 2016, Beyoncé lit up Super Bowl LI alongside Bruno Mars during Coldplay's halftime show. The two hitmakers started the halftime show with rapt applause as Bruno Mars belted out his “Uptown Funk” for the fans. He led into Beyoncé's “Formation,” upping the tempo from fans on both sides of the field. The two held an impromptu dance-off that eventually added Chris Martin's Coldplay into a rendition of “Uptown Funk You Up.”

24. Doritos “Live the Flavor”

Doritos highlighted all their base flavors with a comedic ad that used a play on words to focus on their base flavors. Spicy, cheesy, bold, and smooth appear when a guy spots a pretty girl and makes a unique first impression by slamming his vehicle into a parked car. She then shows how coordinated she is by tripping over her own feet and hitting her head on his passenger door. It's a “match made over Doritos” and plays on the love at first sight trope.

25. Pepsi “Delivery Guys”

The 1995 Super Bowl, number XXIX, was great for Pepsi. Banking on the rivalry between Coke and Pepsi fans, they created the perfect ‘run-in.' On a late, snowy night, a Pepsi driver and a Coke driver end up at the same diner, bonding over their late-night runs. They laugh, share pictures of their families, and enjoy good food and great music.

It's the perfect night until they decide to share their drinks. The Pepsi guy tries the Coke, admitting it has good taste. But when the Coke delivery driver tries the Pepsi, he isn't keen on returning it. The clip ends with the two seemingly fighting over the can of Pepsi, clearly picking the soft drink as a favorite over its rival. “Nothing else is a Pepsi.”

26. Monster.com “Kids”

Super Bowl XXXIII was all about the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons as Denver outscored their opponents for a 34-19 win. But, like all good games, the commercials played the perfect backdrop, and no one played it better than Monster.com. With a series of black and white clips of children, Monster.com recited all those issues people deal with in the workplace.

Forced early retirement, doing anything for a raise, showing up early and staying late, saying “yes” to everything your boss asks, middle management, and underappreciation all appeared, as the children claimed, “When I grow up…” Their tagline, “There's a better job out there,” ended the commercial

27. Budweiser “Puppy Love”

Featuring Passengers' song “Let Her Go,” Budweiser used the love of animals to advertise for them. An adorable golden retriever pup meets a gorgeous Budweiser Clydesdale, and the bond is instantaneous. The pup continuously sneaks out to see its friend, and the horse keeper repeatedly returns it to its owner. Finally, someone comes to adopt the puppy and puts the dog in his car. But when he tries to take the pup down the road, the horses block his path so the pup won't go away. The commercial ends with the pup and his favorite Clydesdale playing in a pasture.

28. Snickers “Betty White”

In 2010 Snickers played an excellent game for Super Bowl XLIV. Using a pickup football game as a premise, they counted on comedy to rule the day and won. Betty White stole the show when she got tackled into a mud puddle and made raunchy comments in the huddle. She suddenly transforms into a young guy who's part of the game when she eats a Snickers. Before cutting to an elderly gentleman who gets tackled and says, “That hurt,” the ad ends with the line, “You're not you when you're hungry.”

29. Bud Light's “Land of Loud Flavors”

Branding and marketing have a lot to do with new products. And Bud Light takes its advertising seriously. In 2022, the beer company bet on Guy Fieri, bringing fans to the “Land of Loud Flavors” with its new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda line. Four tongue-tingling new flavors are “The loudest flavors ever,” according to Fieri and the Mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors.

30. Cheetos “Can't Touch This”

Cheetos has you covered if you need an excuse not to do something. 2020 saw the introduction of Cheetos popcorn in Flamin Hot and Cheddar flavors. The ad shows a guy casually enjoying his bag of Cheetos popcorn when his boss comes along to ask him about some paperwork. Seeing his cheese powder-covered fingers, he says, “Never mind,” and moves on as an epiphany occurs to the guy.

With MC Hammer's “You Can't Touch This” playing in the background of every situation and the rapper showing up, the guy goes through a series of scenarios when he usually feels obligated to help. However, because he has fingers coated in stain-inducing cheese powder, he's got a valid excuse for standing idly by.

31. Bud Light/HBO's “Joust”

It's rare to see two huge brands team up for a Super Bowl commercial. However, in 2019, Bud Light and HBO did just that. Advertising its colossal hit, Game of Thrones, the cable network banked on its memorable era to hold a joust with none other than Bud Light's Bud Knight. When the Bud Knight loses fantastically, a dragon from Daenerys Targaryen's dragons annihilates the surroundings by setting everything on fire.

32. Tide's “It's a Tide Ad”

Super Bowl LIII watched as Tide accomplished a feat never seen on National television. With just 90 seconds to work, Tide stole the thunder of every other commercial to air during the big game. With its iconic, “So does this make every Super Bowl ad a Tide ad?” David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, begs the question and quietly demands an answer.

33. NFL “The 100-Year Game”

Nobody throws a party like the NFL (National Football League), and celebrating their 100th season in 2019 meant going big or home. Setting the mood with an awards-style banquet, Roger Goodell starts by welcoming players, commentators, family, and friends to the event. Marshawn Lynch tries to snatch a bite of cake and accidentally knocks the gold-colored football topper off the cake. Mike Singletary yells, “Fumble,” the pickup game starts in earnest as legends like Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Deion Sanders, and many more join in on the chaos-inducing fun.

34. Nationwide Insurance “Boy”

Nationwide Insurance immersed fans in emotions with its 2012 Super Bowl XLVI commercial. A young boy laments all the things he's never going to do. He'll never learn to ride a bike, get cooties from a kiss; I'll never learn to fly, travel the world with his best friend, or get married. Then he hits you with the why of his situation. He can't experience these milestone life events because he died in an accident. The ad ends with a tub running over with water and a reminder that the number one cause of childhood death is preventable accidents. Then Nationwide reminds you to protect what matters: your children.

35. E*Trade “Baby”

Babies are notoriously cute. Add a voiceover and a topic like ways to spend or save a large amount of money, and you have a recipe for a memorable commercial. E*Trade hit all the markers for their 2008 “Baby” Super Bowl XLII ad spot. The clip opens with a baby sitting at a computer keyboard with a crib behind him and a massive pile of cash at his side. Then, he admonishes people about their investments and ways they could spend their fortunes. Finally, he informs viewers that instead of blowing their money, they could invest it with E*Trade and earn an excellent return.

36. NFL “Touchdown Celebrations to Come”

Super Bowl LII in 2018 had another winner for the NFL with their “Touchdown Celebrations to Come” ad. In a nod to how players and fans celebrate touchdowns, the NFL paid homage to all those celebrations that had yet to come, particularly those in 2018. The NFL has struggled with allowing players to express their creativity and excitement. Eventually, the league took away the ability to celebrate until players and teams relabeled it the “No Fun League.”

However, things are turning around in this fun, creative ad for bringing back touchdown revelry. The ad uses the last dance from the iconic Dirty Dancing film to drive home the ultimate touchdown celebration comeback.

37. Hyundai “First Date”

Kevin Hart played the “over-the-top” dad in the Super Bowl LI commercial for Hyundai 2016. Featuring the new Hyundai Genesis, Hart offers his new car to the man taking his daughter, Heaven, on their first date. And at every turn, Hart makes sure the young man knows he's always watching. Eventually, the guy drives a disappointed Heaven home, not wanting to contend with her severely overprotective father. When he gets the keys to his car back, he turns and asks his daughter, “Honey, what did y'all do tonight?” Hart then breaks the fourth wall and grins at the camera with an all-knowing smirk.

38. Fiat “Blue Pill”

Set in its home country of Italy, Fiat turns a “little blue pill” into a bigger, bolder Fiat 500X Crossover in a catchy, all-too-relatable clip about a missed opportunity turning into something extraordinary. When a couple looks to enjoy afternoon cuddles, the man is happy to find one ‘little blue pill' left in his prescription bottle. However, when he goes to put the pill in his mouth, he accidentally tosses it out the window, only to watch it roll and skip its way down to the drain pipe.

Disappointed, the man screams, “No!” and the camera follows the pill's journey until it lands in the gas tank of a Fiat 500X Crossover. The car instantly bulks up and smooths out as an announcer introduces the “New bigger, bolder, and ready-for-action Fiat 500X Crossover.”

39. Doritos “Middle Seat”

We've all experienced the situation that made up Doritos 2015 Middle Seat Super Bowl XLIX commercial. That instance is when you're in your seat, ready to take off, and the flight crew is trying to fill the last seats. When a man faces this situation, he tries every trick in the book to keep the seat next to him open until he sees a pretty young woman in the line of passengers.

She smiles when she makes eye contact with him as he holds up a bag of Doritos. Much to his chagrin, she has a baby strapped to her chest, and the camera pans out to the man sharing his Doritos with the child while the mother sleeps. “When your mom wakes up, can you tell her about me?”

40. Sprint “Crime Deterrent” 2006

In 2006, Sprint ran a “Crime Deterrent” ad that brought laughs even as it touted the advantages of a new Sprint/Nextel phone. Two guys in a locker room are each bragging about their phone attributes. One guy says he can check his email; the other says his phone can check his email and download music. Eventually, one man says his phone has a crime deterrent, and the other says, “What?” The man tells the guy to try to take his wallet.

When the man reaches toward him, the guy with the phone throws it at his face, effectively stopping the guy from trying to steal his wallet. When the man complains that he will file a grievance, the guy throws his phone at him again, knocking him back down.

Super Bowl, Super Impact

With such a massive following and viewership, the Super Bowl will continue to be an impactful opportunity for brands to get the word out about their products. For those who get it right, millions will come to know their brand, and their sales will likely soar. No wonder companies spend millions to ensure their ad spots are empowering, catchy, trendy, and practical. Super Bowl LVIII will kick off Sunday, February 11th, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.