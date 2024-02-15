24 Most Expensive College and Universities in the United States, Ranked

For those in cheaper housing markets, the cost of obtaining a high-level college degree has become more costly than owning a home. The cost of attending college has also risen exponentially over the years- in the early 1980s, you could attend a four-year school for less than $1,000 (in today's dollars).

Yet, some schools are particularly expensive due to their prestigious reputations. In identifying America's most unaffordable universities, researchers considered not just tuition but also books, room and board, and other costs of attendance.

1. Northwestern University: $83,784

Nestled in the outskirts of Chicago, Northwestern University has produced many accomplished alumni, including Warren Beatty, Zach Braff, Stephen Colbert, and director Frank Galati. That's just the alums from the School of Communications, and those who graduate from Northwestern's other programs (including its School of Medicine) also tend to be high achievers.

The cost of attending Northwestern is far north of the national average, as researchers calculated a total annual cost of $83,784. The question becomes, is the motivator of more than $300,000 in student loans why Northwestern University's alumni are so accomplished? Or do the accomplishments prove the value of a Northwestern education?

2. University of Pennsylvania: $83,298

You could attend the UPenn for a year, or you could purchase a Mercedes AMG outright. Notable alumni like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Tory Burch would likely advise you that a UPenn degree (even four years, which will cost you the equivalent of four Mercedes AMGs) is well worth the steep investment.

$83,000 per year is no small sum. However, if Warren Buffett chose to invest in two years of education at UPenn (he finished at the University of Nebraska), you'd be wise to follow suit.

3. Brown University: $83,231

Do you think Brown University has considered changing its name to Green University? With all due respect to namesake Nicholas Brown (who earned permanent naming rights with a mere $5,000 donation in 1804), Brown University is in the money business.

Charging students an average tuition of $83,231 seems egregious, but what do you get in return? U.S. News & World Report ranks Brown ninth of all four-year American universities, positioning it 11th in terms of value. Brown's most significant pull factors are a six-to-one student-to-faculty ratio and a highly personalized learning experience.

4. University of Chicago: $82,848

The University of Chicago is one of the most storied institutions of higher learning in the United States. The school's mathematics department is responsible for forming the International Congresses of Mathematicians, and U-Chicago is known as one of the most rigorous research universities in the world.

Its mascot, the Phoenix, is an ode to Chicago's rebirth after the devastating 1871 fire. Graduates have also risen to the top of their fields, with numerous Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, physics, and several other fields coming from the University of Chicago.

5. Reed College: $82,660

Reed College, the least well-known of the five most expensive schools in America, is a liberal arts college in Portland, OR. The school owns 28 scenic acres upon which students are encouraged to find themselves (this is Portland, after all) when they're not in small classes with a 9:1 student-teacher ratio.

Reed is a progressive school, so the ROI for a degree over $320,000 will depend on which major a student pursues. Many of the school's featured alums appear to be in creative fields, so it's fair to wonder whether most of those alumni ever out-earn their minimum student loan payments.

6. Georgetown University: $82,505

affiliated researchers found that the return on investment of a Georgetown degree was 346th of 4,500 universities when evaluated after ten years. However, on a 40-year timeline, the value of a Georgetown degree rose to 23rd.

Between the school's considerable research facilities, first-class law school, and proximity to countless job opportunities in Washington, D.C., Georgetown can justify its annual total cost of more than $82,000.

7. Wesleyan University: $82,395

Founded in 1831 in Middletown, CT, Wesleyan University once charged students $36 per year to attend. Times have changed drastically, and Wesleyan now charges more than $82,000 in total costs for students to attend its award-winning philosophy and arts courses. While it was founded as a Methodist university, Wesleyan is among the more progressive schools in the nation, lending it a reputation as a left-leaning institution (which may or may not affect how you view the value of the sky-high tuition).

U.S. News & World Report ranks Wesleyan as the sixteenth highest-value university in 2024, suggesting that its high sticker price is, for most, worth it.

8. Harvey Mudd College: $82,236

Harvey Mudd College is, despite lesser name recognition, one of the most logical entrants on this list. It is a STEM-focused university, meaning its graduates emerge with real skills geared towards high-paying professions. The school claims to rank second of all universities in graduates' mid-career salaries, and we have no obvious reason to doubt it.

An elite engineering school in Claremont, CA, will inevitably cost a pretty penny. However, its graduates will be well-positioned to make many pennies throughout their careers in the hard sciences.

9. Yale University: $82,170

A school you likely suspected of being on this list, Yale University is one of the most revered (in academic circles, at least) and historically significant American universities. More than 300 years old, Yale has produced multiple presidents, actors, scientists, Supreme Court justices, and other notable alumni.

Your exorbitant annual tuition may even come with entry into the secretive Skull & Bones society, which would set you up for a long, lucrative career in your chosen field.

10. Wellesley College: $82,090

Wellesley is one of the prestigious Seven Sisters, a group of East Coast colleges for women. During a time when the Ivy Leagues were for men only, Wellesley and the other Six Sisters offered a comparable education to an all-female student body. Such a rich history does not come cheap, even as the school has had to reevaluate who is eligible for admission into this bastion of women's education.

11. Wake Forest: $81,856

A private school nestled in the lush greenery of Winston-Salem, NC, Wake Forest offers more than 50 majors, 60 minors, and a vibrant campus life for nearly 9,000 students. Its private nature and reputation for academic excellence make Wake one of the most expensive schools in the country, and it ranks 64th in terms of return on investment.

12. Tufts University: $81,700

Tufts University is in one of the richest regions for higher education, in Medford, MA. It is one of the Not-Quite-Ivies, a solid school that isn't quite as well regarded as Harvard or Yale. U.S. News & World Report ranks Tufts as the 33rd-best school in terms of value, meaning its annual cost is a bit higher than the rankings would warrant.

13. Columbia University: $81,680

Have you ever wanted to incur mountains of student debt while facing the bankrupting cost of living in New York City? Columbia University is the school for you.

In all seriousness, it's no wonder why Columbia's student body (and their parents) are willing to pay the cost of attending New York City's Ivy League representative. Its alumni include more than 100 Pulitzer Prize winners, 34 presidents and prime ministers, and five of America's Founding Fathers. That's good (and expensive) company to keep.

14. Dartmouth College: $81,662

Dartmouth College is expensive, but its reputation for providing generous financial aid makes its annual cost a bit deceptive. Researchers noted that Dartmouth's 2025 class received an average annual scholarship of $69,000, meaning the average total cost would fall to just $12,662. That's an absolute steal to attend the Ivy Leagues (and the school that inspired Animal House).

15. University of Southern California: $81,659

USC is a destination university, especially for those looking to make their mark in Hollywood. While Southern Cal is well regarded, you could argue whether its tuition should cost as much as Ivy-League alternatives. As always, the justification for the $81,000+ tuition depends on what you study. If you follow in the footsteps of notable alumni like Neil Armstrong, George Lucas, John Singleton, and Jane Goodall, becoming a Trojan could be the best decision you ever make.

16. Washington University in St. Louis: $81,620

One of the most respected schools you may not have heard of, Washington University in St. Louis has produced Nobel Prize winners, Rhodes Scholars, and other accomplished alumni who parlayed their education into immense success. Wash U. ranks 24th of all universities and 18th best value among four-year American colleges, meaning its high tuition isn't totally off base.

17. Haverford College: $81,522

Haverford, PA's Haverford College is a small school with a big price tag. Only eight miles from Philly, Haverford provides a tight-knit student experience with 56 academic programs to choose from. With a 14% acceptance rate and an average SAT score of 1430-1540 among entrants, Haverford College is exclusive and expensive.

18. Vassar College: $81,280

One of the Seven Sisters, Vassar College was once a women-only university that began admitting men in 1969. Located in New York's Hudson Valley, Vassar is a liberal arts college, so choose your major wisely. With an annual price tag of more than $81,000, you don't want to pick an academic course that will leave you destitute upon graduation—you'll have some serious student loans to pay back.

19. Tulane University: $81,232

Most Americans associate New Orleans with cajun food and Bourbon Street, but they should also recognize it as the home of one of America's most costly four-year universities. Tulane is a solid school (with no shortage of party opportunities), but serious questions about whether it warrants its Rodeo Drive-level price tag exist. U.S. News & World Report ranks Tulane 114th in value, which is not a ringing endorsement.

20. Southern Methodist University: $81,074

Are you surprised to see SMU on this list before, say, Harvard? We are, too. SMU is a fine academic institution that has produced governors, ambassadors, prominent lawyers, and other notable alumni. However, its reputation as a rich kid school is evidenced by the annual tuition, which is difficult to explain when you consider the quality of schools featured throughout most of this list.

21. Franklin and Marshall College: $80,811

We can only assume that Franklin and Marshall were loan sharks because it costs students an arm and a leg to attend this private college in Lancaster, PA. Students are promised a hands-on, highly personalized education among only about 1,900 other undergraduate attendees. Highly rated by U.S. News & World Report, Franklin and Marshall College may be only slightly overvalued by those who set the tuition rates.

22. Oberlin College & Conservatory: $80,705

Many Americans regard Oberlin as one of the most out-there universities one can attend, but there is no denying its academic gravitas. Ranked 51st among national liberal arts colleges, Oberlin's tuition seems a bit big for its britches. However, the school “meets 100 percent of the demonstrated need for every student,” meaning that the actual price of attendance may be far less than it seems at first glance.

23. Barnard College: $80,693

New York City's Barnard College has a rich history dating to 1889, and its 9% acceptance rate signals the elite capabilities of its student body. Barnard ranks 11th of all liberal arts colleges, and a relatively small student body has to shoulder the cost of operations (hence, the $80,000+ annual price).

24. Boston College: $80,658

Jesuit-founded Boston College blends high-level academics with Power 5 athletics and a healthy social scene. Students are also paying for proximity to Boston, and they're paying handsomely. U.S. News & World Report ranks BC 51st in terms of value, which means it does not quite have business being in the top 24 most expensive American universities.