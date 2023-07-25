The 15 Most Famous Han Solo Quotes From Star Wars

Han Solo is a legendary character from Star Wars. The smuggler turned Rebellion leader debuted in A New Hope and has been a staple ever since.

As a legacy character, he has some of the most iconic lines in the franchise. Here are 15 of the best Han Solo quotes of all time.

1 – You Look Great

While Harrison Ford has portrayed Han Solo in most Star Wars films, Alden Ehrenreich got his shot at performing a younger version of the character.

Balancing Ford’s depth, wit, and sass, Ehrenreich showcases his talent in a tense scene while flying for his life. Chewbacca mentions his age, and Han says with his always wonderful wit: “You’re 190 years old? You look great!”

2 – Laugh It Up, Fuzzball

Han’s friendship with Chewie is one of the best relationships in Star Wars. Despite their ups and downs, the two are always there to back each other up. Like good friends, they often joke at the other’s expense, as Chewie makes fun of Han in The Empire Strikes Back, and Han sasses back: “Laugh it up, fuzzball.”

3 – Kessel Run In 12 Parsecs

Meeting Han Solo in A New Hope was also learning about his legendary ship. Dealing with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi, Han schmoozes over his skill and vessel, saying: “You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It’s the ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs.”

4 – We’re All Fine Here

Han Solo is a charming and sophisticated character. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his awkward moments played effortlessly when Harrison Ford showcases his comedy chops.

Undercover, disguised as a Stormtrooper, Han fails to convince the Imperials everything is okay by saying: “Uh, we had a slight weapons malfunction, but uh… everything’s perfectly all right now. We’re fine. We’re all fine here now, thank you. How are you?”

5 – I’m Beginning to Like Her

Han’s romance with Leia Organa is legendary nowadays. It didn’t start that way, as the two tended to clash. But the first flames of something more were sparked in A New Hope when Han quipped: “Wonderful girl … I’m beginning to like her.”

6 – Never Tell Me the Odds

Han Solo is one of the best pilots in the galaxy. He is skilled and experienced and doesn’t need a protocol droid backseat flying him. C-3PO tries to share the probability of them surviving in an asteroid field, and Han barks back: “Never tell me the odds!” This line has also been tweaked and used across the franchise.

7 – I Prefer a Straight Fight

One of the best parts about Han is he doesn’t mess around. He knows who he is and what he can do and is confident in it. As the heroes’ plan to rescue Princess Leia doesn’t go as planned, Han is ready to fight the Imperials, yelling: “Bring ’em on! I prefer a straight fight to all this sneakin’ around!”

8 – Punch It

One of Han’s most iconic lines is when they jump into hyperspace as he yells: “Punch it!” This line was revisited in Solo: A Star Wars Story and across other movies and television shows in the franchise.

9 – I Know

By far, the most famous line from Han Solo is one of his shortest. Han is captured by the Empire and about to be frozen in carbonite. Princess Leia calls to him, “I love you!” He smirks and declares, “I know.” They would repeat this exchange in Return of the Jedi, with Han stating his love first for Leia to confirm.

10 – Convenient

Ever the master of wit, Return of the Jedi opens with what looks to be Han and Luke’s execution. Luke quips that he grew up on Tatooine, and Han smirks back: “You’re going to die here, you know. Convenient.”

11 – It’s All True

Han started the series as a skeptic of the Force. After his adventures in the Original Trilogy, he learned about it through his friends and experiences.

This knowledge and character growth was displayed in The Force Awakens, telling Finn and Rey: “I used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo-jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light. Crazy thing is… it’s true. The Force. The Jedi… All of it… It’s all true.”

12 – That’s Not How the Force Works

A living legend working with the next generation of rebels isn’t always an easy gig. Han found this out firsthand, teaming up with Finn, who fully believed going in with no plan would work because he trusts in the Force. Han quickly snapped back: “That’s not how the Force works!”

13 – Women Always Figure Out the Truth

More than likely, speaking from experience, Han has had ups and downs regarding women. As Finn tries to nervously bolster his importance by calling himself a big deal in the Resistance, Han sees through it that this is a front to hide information from Rey. Han advises: “Listen, Big Deal. You got another problem. Women always figure out the truth. Always.”

14 – What She Fought For

One of the biggest surprises of The Rise of Skywalker was a cameo from the deceased Han Solo speaking to his son Ben through the Force. Teetering on the Light and the Dark Side, Han comforts Ben to choose the side his mother believed in, saying: “Your mother’s gone. But what she stood for, what she fought for… that’s not gone.”

15 – Chewie, We’re Home

Before The Force Awakens premiered, one of the earliest Han Solo lines was revealed in the trailer, and it would also be one of his most iconic. Decades since the last film, Han steps onto the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca, smiles, and wistfully states, “Chewie, we’re home.”

It was a moment that carried weight for longtime fans, too, as they once again returned to the franchise they loved.