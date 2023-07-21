The Top Ranked Nations for Personal Liberties and Civil Rights

Freedom is one of the most important markers of quality of life in a country. In addition to making life easier for citizens, freedom also recognizes an individual's dignity and inherent value.

It is difficult to judge the level of freedom in a country objectively. Thankfully, the World Population Review compiled the Human Freedom Index to help measure the freedom level in 165 countries. So here are the freest and most oppressive countries ranked.

First, we'll start with the top ten freest countries in the world.

10- Luxembourg

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.80

Coming it at number ten, Luxembourg is one of the freest countries globally.

9- Sweden

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.83

Next is Sweden. With a Human Freedom Index Score of 8.83, people have a good quality of life.

8- Australia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.84

Australia ranks number eight as one of the most free countries in the world.

7- Canada

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

With its impressive beauty, Canadians enjoy a great quality of life. Canada ranks number seven.

6- Finland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

Finland's index score puts them as the sixth most free country to live around the world.

5- Ireland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.90

Ireland is the fifth most free country in the world.

4- Estonia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.91

Almost in the top three, Estonia is one of the most free countries globally.

3- Denmark

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.98

Denmark is in the top three most free countries in the world.

2- New Zealand

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.01

We are not surprised New Zealand ranks number two as one of the most free places to live.

1- Switzerland

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.11

Of course, Switzerland tops the charts as the most free place to live.

Interesting Mentions

Next, we'll share notable mentions for countries worldwide, including some of the worst freedom scores.

Finally, we also present how the U.S. scores.

14- United Kingdom

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.75

The UK ranks as number 14 out of 165 countries around the world.

15- United States

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

Close to the UK, the United States ranks 15 out of 165 countries for being a free country.

This rank is kind of surprising, given that America was founded on the concept of being free. If you're surprised it is not higher on the list, maybe it's dangerous cities have something to do with it.

15- Japan

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

Japan is also high on the list as one of freest countries to live in the world.

Japan ties with the U.S. and Germany as having high scores around human freedoms.

165- Syria

Human Freedom Index Score: 3.66

Syria ranks as the worst place in the world when it comes to human freedom.

164- Venezuela

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

Next, is Venezuela. They rank second to last when it comes to human freedoms.

160- Iran

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.53

Iran also scores low and is in the top five worst countries in the world for human freedom.

150- China

Human Freedom Index Score: 5.57

China is the top ten for worst countries when it comes to human freedom.

126- Russia

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

Russia ranks 126 out of 165 countries, meaning human freedom is poor.

98- Ukraine

Human Freedom Index Score: 6.86

And with Ukraine in the news, Ukraine ranks 98 out of 165 countries.

Did any of these countries surprise you on where they ranked?