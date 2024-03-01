The 50 Most Glamorous Women From Old Hollywood

The early and mid-20th century gave us a wealth of glittering actresses. Hollywood's Golden Age, from roughly 1920 to 1960, produced some of the most talented and beguiling stars to ever grace the screen. From Marilyn Monroe to Ava Gardner, these beautiful ladies defined glamor and talent in Old Hollywood.

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly, a.k.a. the Princess of Monaco, was among the most gorgeous women ever to grace the screen. She was in charming movies like High Society, High Noon, To Catch a Thief, and Rear Window. Kelly died tragically young at 52, but her timeless beauty makes her an enduring Hollywood icon.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor and her magical purple eyes are the stuff of legend. Her beauty is unparalleled, and she exuded elegance in every mannerism. Her timeless look made her a popular choice for time period films like Cleopatra, Little Women, and The Taming of the Shrew. She embodied the glamor of Old Hollywood's Golden Age.

Doris Day

Doris Day was simply fabulous. Unlike some other women on this list, her beauty was cheerful and cheeky rather than mysterious and seductive. Her smile lit up the screen, and she radiated happiness. She starred in films like Pillow Talk, The Man Who Knew Too Much, and Calamity Jane, always giving sensational performances.

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn's beauty is iconic. She managed to capture couture vibes along with the girl-next-door aura. Her unique facial features made her alluring to look at, from her big brown eyes to her coy smile. Movies like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Charade, Roman Holiday, and My Fair Lady showcase her pure beauty.

Marilyn Monroe

We can't talk about glamorous women without mentioning Marilyn Monroe. She was the original blonde bombshell, defining glamor in the mid-20th century. Her look will forever be iconic, with her ruby red lips, lavish blonde curls, and sultry mouth.

Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt, best known for her music, had a fierce and fabulous look. Her features were delicate yet strong. She always covered herself in gorgeous clothing, like sequined bodycon dresses and fur boas. Everything about Eartha Kitt, from her attitude to her voice, was perfectly Old Hollywood.

Ingrid Bergman

Best known for playing the lead in Casablanca, Ingrid Bergman had an adorable image. Her dainty features sat on a strong face, creating an interesting contrast. She reminds us of Debra Messing but has that Old Hollywood flair.

Rita Hayworth

Rita Hayworth was stunning enough to take your breath away. Her sparkling eyes, bouncy hair, and full lips made her look like a true goddess. She stole the spotlight in every movie, including Gilda, The Lady from Shanghai, and Cover Girl.

Jayne Mansfield

Jayne Mansfield had a unique and eye-catching appearance. Her bold but balanced features gave her a strong but lovely image. We see plenty of similarities between her and her daughter, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Both have a commanding but graceful aura.

Greta Garbo

Greta Garbo had a mature glamor, with thin eyes and incredible cheekbones. She has an almost melancholy energy in many photographs, creating a beautiful, brooding vibe. We've always felt her look was very high-fashion with an edge of drama to it.

Betty Grable

Betty Grable was glamorous because of her playful and sassy attitude. Her soft features and bright smile gave her an inviting vibe, and her dynamic fashion was exciting to see. She effortlessly went from cheeky mini dresses to slinky, sparkling evening gowns to chic business wear.

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren had one of the most striking faces in Old Hollywood. Her dark eyes, full lips, high cheekbones, and slender silhouette made her completely infatuating. We see similarities between her and modern stars like Olivia Wilde, both of whom have a defined and classic look.

Judy Garland

Judy Garland was glamorous in an innocent and young way. She always had a girl-next-door image, seeming endearing and wholesome. Of course, you probably know her from The Wizard of Oz, A Star Is Born, and Meet Me in St. Louis. Judy always radiated this charming pureness that made her an Old Hollywood favorite.

Bette Davis

Bette Davis' unusual look is what made her famous. She had plump lips, droopy eyes, exaggerated eyebrows, and a rounded face. Her soft look was enchanting in films like All About Eve and Jezebel. Bette had her own brand of glamor that made her one of the most loved Old Hollywood actresses.

Veronica Lake

Known for films like I Married a Witch, Sullivan's Travels, The Blue Dahlia, and This Gun for Hire, Veronica Lake had a dreamy appearance. Her blonde locks flowed like a waterfall, and her tight facial features gave her a saucy and alluring image. As she aged, her glamor never faded, proving her enduring beauty.

Mae West

Mae West's glamor went far beyond her looks, as she was an intelligent, funny, and independent woman. Her striking sense of fashion, everchanging style, and feisty personality made her one of the most controversial Old Hollywood actresses, which only makes us love her more.

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot looked like a Barbie doll in her heyday. Her honey-blonde hair, innocent eyes, and pouty mouth captivated people immediately. She was also criticized for her independence. Her current political activities are unsavory, but her Old Hollywood legacy remains.

Natalie Wood

Natalie Wood, who died a tragic and mysterious death, was undeniably lovely. She starred in iconic movies like West Side Story, Rebel Without a Cause, and Miracle on 34th Street. Her rich chocolate-colored hair, fashionable vibe, and sophisticated look won the hearts of many.

Jean Harlow

Jean Harlow had distinguished facial features, from her angular mouth to her porcelain skin to her soft brow. Some compared her to Marilyn Monroe, but we think these two ladies had their own flair that made them special. Her bad-girl vibe was irresistible and one-of-a-kind in Old Hollywood.

Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn's graceful and mature look made her perfect for Old Hollywood. She astounded in movies like The Philadelphia Story, The African Queen, On Golden Pond, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and many more. Her timeless beauty is simple but exquisite.

Vivien Leigh

We adore Vivien Leigh's flirty and fun energy. She was enigmatic, with slim features and an open face that charmed people immediately. Something about her just seemed royal. Her roles in films like Gone With the Wind and A Streetcar Named Desire cemented her as one of the most talented and ravishing actresses of her time, and maybe ever.

Lana Turner

Lana Turner starred in Old Hollywood movies like Bachelor in Paradise, Persecution, Witches' Brew, and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. Her type of glamor was perfection. She never had a hair out of place, a blemish, or a bad angle. Her flawless glamor was unmatched.

Jane Russell

Jane Russell exuded class and elegance. Her small features and symmetrical face were made for the screen. She charmed in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Outlaw, His Kind of Woman, and many more movies. She was a brunette bombshell who commanded every room she entered with her fabulous aura.

Marlene Dietrich

The star of movies like The Blue Angel, Witness for the Prosecution, and Shanghai Express, Marlene Dietrich was vivacious and dynamic. She was an exceptional actress, elevating the industry with her impeccable portrayals of different characters. Everything about her was glamorous, from her fashion-forward style to her cosmopolitan energy.

Tippi Hedren

Best known for her leading role in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, Tippi Hedren is a magnificent woman with flawless looks. In her heyday, she looked like art. Her features were dainty and feminine, giving her a flirty and polished appearance. We enjoy Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, but neither exudes the classy glamor that Tippi did and still does.

Barbara Stanwyck

Barbara Stanwyck was best known for Double Indemnity, The Big Valley, and Christmas in Connecticut. Stanwyck was an incredibly talented and serious actress, bringing an authenticity to the screen that raised the bar. She was fiercely glamorous without being a bombshell, finding a middle ground between a hottie and an innocent girl.

Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds was one of the cutest Old Hollywood actresses, emanating playfulness and joy in almost every film. She's most famous for Singin' in the Rain but continued to act into the 21st century, starring in beloved movies like Halloweentown. Her friendly energy and kind mannerisms didn't make her any less glamorous.

Ginger Rogers

First off, Ginger Rogers is an awesome name, and it fit her perfectly. This sensational actress brought so much emotion and honesty to the screen, capturing the inherent drama of a true Hollywood actress. We like to compare her charming looks to Christina Aguilera's, from the pouty lips to the platinum hair to the vibrant blue eyes.

Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh had a respectable glamor that made her seem strong and serious. Of course, she's most famous for her leading role in Psycho and clearly has a talent for shrieking. Her chic facial features and refined fashion sense made her timeless and captivating.

Joan Fontaine

Joan Fontaine was adorable. Her warm smile, delicate features, and perfect skin made her undeniably gorgeous. She brought her distinct brand of glamor to fabulous films like Rebecca, Suspicion, Jane Eyre, The Bigamist, and Letter from an Unknown Woman.

Lucille Ball

Lucille Ball was just as hilarious as she was lovely. Her show I Love Lucy is syndicated to this day, so you can watch her wacky antics and rambunctious ways. She brought humor and glamor together in Old Hollywood with her big blue eyes, fiery red hair, and wonderful jokes.

Anna May Wong

Anna May Wong is a criminally underrated Old Hollywood actress. She was in films like Shanghai Express, Daughter of the Dragon, Piccadilly, and many more. Many consider her the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, so she wasn't just glamorous; she was a trailblazer. Her beauty feels ethereal, with angular features that balance well with the softness of her skin.

Vera Miles

Vera Miles was in famous films like Psycho, The Searchers, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Vera had an All-American vibe that people loved in Hollywood, capturing a wholesome but beguiling style. Her understated fashion choices and modest features gave her an air of sweetness.

Hedy Lamarr

You might find a photo of Hedy Lamarr if you look up “glamorous” in the dictionary. Her enduring beauty is breathtaking. Her green eyes, dark brown hair, and tender facial features made her enigmatic. She often had a pensive or sad look, creating a sorrowful glamor that drew people in.

Tuesday Weld

More people should be named after days of the week! Tuesday Weld was a darling actress (with a super cool name) who delivered a fabulous and charming energy to every role. She was cute but also bodacious. Her elevated and fun fashion sense only made her more bewitching.

Jean Simmons

Jean Simmons often reminds us of Audrey Hepburn, as they both had an inherent elegance. She delivered excellent performances in movies like The Big Country, Spartacus, and Guys and Dolls. Her mature look was striking and fierce, with eyes that pierced through the screen.

Susan Hayward

Susan Hayward had lovely looks that often remind us of Ingrid Bergman. There was glamor in everything she did, whether wearing a flirty dress, a skimpy swimsuit, or a fisherman's sweater. She was simultaneously saucy and sweet, with her gentle features and attractive sense of style.

Shelley Winters

Shelley Winters performed in movies like A Place in the Sun, Lolita, The Night of the Hunter, The Diary of Anne Frank, and A Patch of Blue. She had a warm and charming appearance, with short hair for much of her career and a personality that could swing from funny to sultry.

Ida Lupino

Ida Lupino had a beautifully pensive look, with angled eyes and a feminine aura. In some roles, her looks remind us of Jodie Comer. Both have a worldly energy about them, exuding an artistic and stylish spirit. Ida was best known for her roles in The Hitch-Hiker and The Bigamist.

Anne Baxter

Famous for her roles in All About Eve, The Ten Commandments, The Razor's Edge, and I Confess, Anne Baxter had regal beauty. She emanated sophistication and chicness. Her defined facial features made her pop in films, and her colorful sense of style made her a delightful star to see on and off the screen.

Carmen Miranda

Carmen Miranda is a severely underappreciated Old Hollywood actress. She brought samba music and dance to America! Carmen had a wonderfully graceful air that lit up the screen with an invigorating vitality. She was cheerful and funny, with looks that dazzled.

Claudette Colbert

Claudette Colbert had a very classy appearance, with delicate features positioned perfectly. People loved her diverse style and entrancing performances. She stunned in It Happened One Night, Cleopatra, Imitation of Life, and many more Old Hollywood films.

Kay Francis

Kay Francis had a sort of goth glamor before goth was ever a thing. Her dark makeup, moody energy, and seductive appearance gave her a one-of-a-kind vibe. Her glamor knew no bounds as she rocked bold fashion looks like oversized fur-lined sleeves, metallic gowns, backless dresses, and more.

Lillian Gish

Lillian Gish looks like a character straight out of a Jane Austen novel. Her classic aura and fine features give her the appearance of an actual China doll. She was in popular movies like The Birth of a Nation, The Night of the Hunter, and Intolerance.

Carole Lombard

Carole Lombard had a luscious and chic appearance, with intricate hairstyles, daring fashion statements, and mesmerizing facial features. Her energy screamed glamor and style, with alluring expressions, high-fashion poses, and upscale outfits.

Rosalind Russell

Rosalind Russell was known for her impeccable performances in His Girl Friday, Gypsy, Auntie Mame, The Women, The Trouble with Angels, and many more. Her range as an actress was impressive, going from hilarious comedy roles to emotional dramatic ones. Her refined and tasteful looks and style are ageless.

Clara Bow

Clara Bow consistently gave plucky and impressive performances. She starred in movies like It, Wings, and Call Her Savage. Clara embodied energetic glamor and was known for being artistic, joyful, and spirited. This Roaring '20s actress is honored on Taylor Swift's upcoming album with the track titled “Clara Bow.”

Lauren Bacall

Lauren Bacall had a ravishing appearance that pulled you in. Her striking eyes, pouty lips, and angular face gave her a femme-fatale vibe. She was fantastic in movies like To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Key Largo, and How to Marry a Millionaire.

Ava Gardner

Ava Gardner, star of The Barefoot Contessa, Mogambo, and The Killers, had a supremely dreamy look. She had a somewhat mysterious and flirtatious appearance, making her a classic bombshell in Old Hollywood. Her looks are comparable to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who both have strikingly exquisite features.

Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll was incredibly glamorous, with glowing skin and stunning eyes. Maybe we can attribute her beauty to the daily milk baths! Diahann was famous for her performances in shows like Julia and Dynasty, movies like Claudine and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, and songs like “A Sleepin' Bee.”