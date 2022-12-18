The 10 Most Googled Celebrities in 2022

There's been plenty of celebrity drama in 2022. Between the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit and the Kanye West drama, there's been no shortage of content for people to find.

2022's Most Popular

There are some celebrities in particular who have been Googled more than most this year, with an obvious number one.

Amber Heard

A recent study conducted by CelebTattler put Amber Heard at the top of the “most Googled celebrity” list. This result is unsurprising, considering her involvement in a widely publicized lawsuit alongside ex Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard was searched on Google an average of 5.6 million times each month in 2022.

Johnny Depp

Not far behind Amber is Johnny Depp, who, thanks to the lawsuit between him and ex-wife Amber Heard, spent most of 2022 in the spotlight. Depp was searched on Google an average of 5.5 million times a month in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth

Since her death earlier this year, the Queen has taken the third spot on this list. She passed away in September of this year. She got an average of 4.2 million searches each month on Google.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has taken the title of the most-searched sports star in 2022. He is also the fourth most Googled celebrity overall. He was Googled an average of 4.06 million times per month this year. Between his retirement announcement in February and, more recently, his divorce from his wife, Giselle Bundchen, it's no wonder he's made the top four on this list.

Kim Kardashian

Between her brief entanglement with SNL star Pete Davidson and ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West, it's no surprise that Kardashian made this list. She was Googled 3.4 million times on average each month this year.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has been in the spotlight a few times this year. He received a lot of online harassment from Kanye West over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and then there was the attention he got from their breakup. More recently, he has been in the news over his potential new flame, Emily Ratajkowski. Davidson was Googled 3.2 million times on average each month this year.

Elon Musk

Musk's Twitter takeover has landed him in the spotlight a few different times this year. First, he was buying Twitter, then he was trying to back out of buying Twitter, and then he ended up buying Twitter. Then he started laying off employees, and then he introduced Twitter Blue. Most recently, thanks to “verified” accounts impersonating celebrities or other well-known individuals, Twitter Blue has been deactivated until the bugs can be worked out.

Musk was Googled 3.19 million times on average this year.

Will Smith

After the infamous slap at the Oscars, Will Smith shot into the spotlight. He hit headlines hard in March when the slap took place. Smith was Googled 3.15 million times on average this year.

Millie Bobby Brown

After her outstanding performance in Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown was in the headlines again. She was Googled 2.78 million times on average this year.

Zendaya

After the success of Euphoria Season 2, Zendaya received a lot of media attention. She was Googled 2.71 million times on average this year.

