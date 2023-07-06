Men’s Unaware Behavior: A Closer Look at the Subtle Ways Harm Occurs

Every man wants to lead by example, but what happens when men don't realize they're not doing so? Recently, men and women worldwide converged in an online discussion with one goal: to identify harmful things men do without realizing it.

1. Dedicating Too Much Time to Their Job

Juggling a career and a family can be tricky, but many people point out that many men put too much emphasis on their job – even if they have their family's best interests in mind. A proper work/life balance goes a long way for any man.

2. Toxic Friends

If you are not around positive people, you should reevaluate your friends. “Being part of friend groups who insult you more than they lift you up is a big red flag,” says one man. “Casual insulting is one thing, but it should always be good-natured, and positivity should still outweigh it.”

3. Ignoring Self Care

Men, take it from somebody who knows: you're not invincible. You're human, meaning you should take care of yourself occasionally. “Eating healthy and exercising is something everyone can control to some extent,” reveals one expert. “Don't forget everyone's body is a wonderland, and it's up to you to maintain it by consistently nourishing your body correctly.”

4. Isolating Themselves

While nothing's inherently wrong with wanting alone time, too much of anything can harm your emotional health. Unfortunately, some men isolate themselves too often.

5. Bottling up Their Feelings

Of all the harmful things men do, countless people are adamant in their belief that men should stop bottling up their feelings. However, communication is critical for all relationships, and preventing oneself from expressing emotion is not beneficial.

6. Being Ruled by Their Ego

According to many women, men are ruled by their ego, even if they don't realize it. If more men take a step back and think about their actions and how they affect others, it would invariably improve relationships, society, and the world.

7. Following Models on Social Media

Everyone's heard the story of the so-called “jealous” girlfriend telling her boyfriend to stop following models on social media. However, has any man ever stopped to think about why he needs to follow any model if it makes his significant other unhappy?

8. Making Their Significant Other Their Sole Emotional Support

Too many men exclusively lean on their significant other for emotional support. In a way, these men underutilize their friends in a harmful way. “Build those bridges with your male friends, and learn how to lean on and support each other emotionally,” recommends one man. “We're all stronger together. Emotional bravery is one of the hardest things to do.”

9. Not Being Emotionally Available to Their Kids

While many blame this phenomenon on men reacting to how their fathers treated them as children, there's no excuse. Men need to be emotionally available to their kids. “Make false promises with your son or don't bond with your kids,” says one man. “But then don't wonder why you don't have a good relationship with them.”

10. Not Taking Paternity Leave

Why don't more men take paternity leave? Not only does it give a man an opportunity to spend quality time with their newborn child, but it gives them a chance to support the woman who just went through an unbelievably demanding process.

11. Lifting With Their Back and Not With Their Legs

It's a tale as old as time: man lifts with his back, man hurts back. Proper lifting is a lesson all kids are taught at a young age, yet countless men injure themselves by improperly lifting things annually! It's time to take care of yourselves, gentlemen.

12. Not Understanding Masculinity

Thanks to social media and our current American culture, some men have a bizarre view of true masculinity! “Being a man and acting masculine is not bad or reprehensible in any way,” reveals one man. “Being a jerk, abusing others, not taking responsibility for your actions, and putting people down to lift yourself is toxic. None of that has anything to do with masculinity and everything to do with being a sadistic, narcissistic person.” I couldn't have put it better myself.

