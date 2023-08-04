Meet the Most Hated: 14 Characters We Just Can’t Stand

Which fictional character do people love but you can't stand? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “Which character did you despise and wish was never written?” Here are 14 of the top responses.

1 – Ginny Weasley From Harry Potter

One person explained, “When I was into Harry Potter, I hated Ginny Weasley. She was the ultimate pick-me girl who literally had no other purpose except to fawn over and eventually love Harry.”

They added, “I remember thinking that every time Ginny entered the scene, I begged for it to be a very short scene and could not fathom why Harry ended up with her. Even Luna was a better choice. Ginny literally existed for Harry because Hermione was the one doing stuff.”

2 – Tony Stark From the Marvel Universe

Someone shared they aren't impressed with Tony Stark. “He is an arrogant, selfish, narcissistic guy who has to constantly learn how to be a team player and actively endangers other people’s lives on countless occasions,” they explained.

“I have suffered through so many people trying to convince me of his good deeds so many times through the years. I have had so many people try to get me to ‘understand' him,and it just makes me despise him all the more.”

3 – Katniss Everdeen From The Hunger Games

She may be the protagonist of the popular Hunger Games series, but one fan said they don't like Katniss. “Katniss Everdeen had the personality of a wet piece of cardboard. She wasn't so bad in the first book, but in the last book, she was so pathetic and flat-out boring that it was actually painful to read,” they said.

“Peeta was no better — his character was painfully inconsistent and he had zero chemistry with Katniss. I can't believe they were genuinely ‘in love' by the end of the last book,” they added.

4 – Holden Caulfield From Catcher in The Rye

If you've taken an English class in America, there's a good chance you've read Catcher in the Rye. There's also a good chance you hate Holden Caulfield.

“My goodness, he made that book so much harder to read,” said one reader. “On an intellectual level, I feel sympathy and pity for him, but on an emotional level — what a jerk! By the end, I was kind of relieved he ended up in the psych hospital, as it meant that he couldn’t bother anyone else with his story.”

5 – Dolores Umbridge From Harry Potter

“I hate Umbridge more than I hate Voldemort. Unfortunately, we've all had that one teacher,” one person shared.

Many agreed though one argued, “Here's the thing about Umbridge, she was a helluva antagonist in Harry Potter. Someone centered in the real compared to the unreal that is Voldemort. Everyone in their life has had an Umbridge or at least know of an Umbridge. She was written to be hated. She was made to oppress and it was well done.”

6 – Bella Swan From Twilight

One person stated, “Bella was the worst protagonist ever and a terrible role model for girls.”

They continued, “I listened to the Twilight series again on audio back in 2020 and I completely skipped New Moon because of how annoying she is being so depressed about a boy and she never leaves the house. The entire book is based on her bad decisions, ugh.”

7 – Augustus From The Fault in Our Stars

“Augustus from The Fault in Our Stars,” someone said. “He was so condescending that I started rooting for his cancer.” Another agreed, adding, “Every time I reread The Fault in Our Stars, I hate Augustus more and more.”

8 – Lydia Bennet From Pride and Prejudice

“Lydia Bennet from Pride and Prejudice. God, I just wanted to slap her and tell her to go to her room. She seemed to be allowed to get away with so much,” someone confessed.

Another argued, “I think being annoyed by her is fine, but it's scary how many people want to see a 15-year-old girl punished because a grown man essentially groomed and kidnapped her.”

9 – Baron Vladimir Harkonnen From Dune

This one feels relevant with the newer release of the Dune films. “I wish Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from Dune was written better. He was an overweight, ugly dude who made poor decisions when blinded by his ambition and hatred,” one user expressed.

10 – The Joker From Batman DC Comics

“The Joker,” one said. “He's an excellent character, and I'm a die-hard Batman and D.C. fan. Still, in the modern fandom, so many people non-ironically stan the Joker and claim he's just misunderstood and is a victim.”

“He is not, he's a sociopath who slaughters innocents for pleasure, and no one should ever emulate him,” they continued. “Also, the people who find his relationship with Harley Quinn cute. I used to love this character, but I now despise his existence.”

11 – Yennefer From The Witcher

“The one character I despise is Yennefer from The Witcher series. She is played differently in the TV series and the game, but in the books, she is nasty. It made me sad for Geralt, or any man, that falls in love with such a person,” one person noted.

Another added, “I agree. I cannot stand her. She is manipulative, egotistical, and nasty.”

12 – Bran Stark From Game of Thrones

“Bran Stark. His chapters are godawful and the show isn't much better. The ending with him crowned and having the best story is ludicrous, to say the least,” one expressed.

Another argued, “His chapters are boring. They did start to get more interesting in the later books for me, though.”

13 – Taryn From The Cruel Prince

One person said, “Jude kept forgiving her and helping her, but I wanted her to fall off a cliffside after the first betrayal. What a terrible excuse for a sister.”

Another added, “I thought she was incredibly immature and disloyal to pretty much her only real friend (Jude) and often tried to use Jude to get what she wanted.”

14 – Zoey Redbird From House of Night

One person shared, “Zoey Redbird from House of Night. It's been a while since I have read the books, but I stopped reading them because of her. She saw three guys at once and got mad when her boyfriend was jealous and broke up with him.”

They added, “She also shamed Aphrodite while Aphrodite was dating Erik … She seems like a ‘rules for thee, not for me' sort of person.”

Source: Reddit.