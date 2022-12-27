10 Most Hated Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked

What holiday movies are the worst films you're tired of seeing and hearing about every year? I'll go first. I don't like The Grinch. The original is classic, and I won't scoff at Boris Karloff, but this newer one with the annoying rap music is one of my kid's favorites, and I'm over it. After polling the internet, these are the top-voted most hated Christmas movies of all time.

10. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

“It's so self-absorbed with how George is so important, but what if George hadn't been in the right place at the right time all those times and wasn't the only thing standing between the town and devastation? What if he'd had an ordinary, boring life? Would the angel be like, “Oh snap, yeah, you should probably just jump,” asked one.

“And never forget that's the moment that gets him. What finally breaks George is seeing his wife as a single woman (because who else could ever love her?) working as a librarian,” another added. “I hate It's a Wonderful Life. It's so slow and boring. And yeah, if Mary hadn't met George, she'd be a lonely, sad spinster. Mary would have ended up with some other guy or been just fine alone.”

9. Die Hard (1988)

“Die Hard, not because it's a bad movie, it's a great movie. But because people think they're super clever when they say it's their favorite Christmas movie. So even if it is the “it's my favorite Christmas movie,” wink-wink statement has been done to death,” stated one.

“Die Hard simply because it's not a Christmas movie, and I'll die on that hill. I also don't care much for Home Alone or A Christmas Story,” another suggested. “I am more indifferent. It's not something I have to watch around Christmas. It's there.

8. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

“A trash Christmas movie that's more concerned with the appearance of celebrating Christmas than being good neighbors and people,” answered one. “I loathe that movie, but a lot of it is because, once, when I was substitute teaching, the teacher I was replacing left it as the class activity for the day.”

“So I had to watch it like eight times over two days,” another confessed. “I came here to say this movie. It had me irritated the entire time I watched it,” a third shared.

7. Deck the Halls (2006)

“Deck the Halls is unwatchable, and I love Christmas movies. However, the IMDB trivia on this terrible movie is hilarious,” one laughed. “This movie was covered in the How Did This Get Made? Podcast. Someone in the audience worked on the film and said everyone hated it and did it for the money.”

“So, DeVito had the studio provide him with a private jet, and he would fly out of town after his scenes were done and wouldn't return until the director needed him again,” another informed. Finally, a third said, “I enjoy the story on IMDB of Broderick wandering around muttering, “my career is over.” The image of this brings more joy than the movie.”

6. Elf (2003)

Someone alleged, “Elf is the most annoying Christmas movie in history.” A second shared, “I like Elf, but my wife hates it for the same reason. I find the character of Buddy annoying funnily. She finds him annoying annoyingly.”

Finally, someone stated, “Oh good, found the Elf haters; just kidding! I wouldn't say I like how Will Ferrell's character acts like a child yet has a love interest who is an adult. Something about that combo is very off-putting to me.”

5. Home Alone 3- 6

“Every Home Alone made after the second,” several agreed. “I just watched the third one for the first time this week. It wasn't terrible, but it lacked any meaty substance. Then I pressed my luck an hour into Home Alone 4 and cut my losses,” confessed another. Others argued Home Sweet Home Alone wasn't terrible.

4. The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)

“<Cough> as long as I am alive, I will warn other generations about this abomination around this time of year,” one user replied. “As a fan of all things Star Wars and a lover of weird movies, I wondered how bad it was, so I watched it this year. It was even worse than people said. But, I don't think I could make something worse if I tried,” a second agreed.

“I will never reclaim that time from watching The Star Wars Holiday Special in 2007—minutes of Wookiee grunting with no subtitles. I encourage everyone else who clicks it not to suffer through the whole thing,” a final person warned.

3. Any Hallmark Christmas Movie (Excluding Ones with Bruce Campbell)

“I don't watch Hallmark Christmas movies, but I have to admire Hallmark for knowing their audience and hooking them up,” reported one. Another replied, “Yeah, upper-class White people who have the time and resources to compete in an ice sculpture contest.”

“Sponsored by the fire department and held out front of city hall.” A third shared, “Our new holiday tradition is watching them and mocking Mystery Science Theater 3000 style. Highly recommend.”

2. Polar Express (2004)

“In Polar Express, the animation is awful, the voices are mega cringe, and the story sucks,” one stated. “And what would a Christmas movie be without an Aerosmith cameo?” Another joked. “I hate the movie so much I didn't catch that part,” a third admitted.

Finally, someone said, “Hot hot hot, HOT CHOCOLATE. Then the rest of the movie is garbage if you can even get past the animation. The video game on PlayStation2 was next level, though.”

1. A Christmas Story (1983)

“I dislike this movie too. It's horrible, and I don't understand why it's a Christmas classic,” one answered. “My sister used to make us play it while we opened our presents in the morning, and we weren't allowed to turn it off at all. All. Day. Long. And when we got older, she used to stay up till two on Christmas Eve and watch the first run. I've seen that movie way too many times. I didn't grow to appreciate it.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is your favorite holiday classic on this list?

