From the Grand Canyon to Central Park, the United States has no shortage of iconic locations to visit. If you want to venture on the less traveled road, we have a list that might satisfy that urge to spike that adrenaline with something creepy. For those who are in the mood for something a little odd, consider our list of the most haunted places in all 50 states.

The Most Haunted Places in All 50 States

Traveling can be expensive, but you don't have to go far to get your haunt on. We've rounded up the most haunted place in each state in the US you can still visit. Reader beware, these haunted places in all 50 states may make you think twice before paying them a visit!

1. Alabama – USS Alabama BB-60 Ship

The USS Alabama BB-60 now rests peacefully in Mobile, Alabama, but it's said to harbor a host of spectral inhabitants. Much of this eerie activity is linked to the tragic deaths of two construction workers during the ship's creation. Those who've ventured onto the USS Alabama have shared accounts of phantom footsteps approaching them in empty corridors. Apparitions have also been sighted in the officers' quarters and the cook's galley, lending an eerie atmosphere to the historic vessel.

2. Alaska – Jesse Lee Home for Children, Seward

Located in Seward, the Jesse Lee Home for Children has a history dating back to its establishment in 1926. During its prime, it provided shelter to numerous orphans. Unfortunately, the facility endured extensive damage in the devastating earthquake of 1964, with reports suggesting several children lost their lives. Today, visitors to this location have recounted unsettling experiences, often describing overwhelming despair as they step inside the building's haunted halls. Strangely, many visitors have also claimed to hear the unmistakable sound of children's giggles despite the absence of living children nearby.

3. Arizona – Jerome Grand Hotel, Jerome

The Jerome Grand Hotel, which was initially established as the town's hospital in 1927, holds a history marked by peculiar events and sporadic apparitions. Among the reported sightings are those of a bearded miner and a ghost affectionately known as “Claude,” whose tragic end occurred within the confines of the elevator shaft. The town also has an annual Ghost Walk in October, where reenactors perform some of the mysterious events of the past.

4. Arkansas – Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs

The Crescent Hotel, built in the 19th century, has been labeled one of the most haunted hotels in the US. In the 1930s, it had a brief stint as a hospital and health retreat, and “Theodora,” a former cancer patient, is said to roam the halls, and other spirits are believed to haunt this historic hotel.

5. California – Queen Mary, Long Beach

The Queen Mary, a retired ocean liner, has a history of accidents and deaths. Paranormal enthusiasts often report sightings of shadowy figures, ghostly children, and the sounds of parties from the ship's glamorous past. It was voted as one of the Top 10 Haunted places in the country.

6. Colorado – Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

The Stanley Hotel inspired Stephen King's novel The Shining. Guests have claimed to see apparitions, hear piano music when no one is playing, and feel cold spots throughout the hotel. It was also used in the filming of the The Shining TV series.

7. Connecticut – Union Cemetery, Easton

Union Cemetery at the crossroads in Easton is around 400 years old. It is known for the “White Lady” ghost, often described as a woman in a white gown who appears near the gravestones or floating along the nearby road.

8. Delaware – Fort Delaware, Delaware City

This Civil War-era fort, dating back to 1859, is a historic site believed to be haunted by the restless spirits of Confederate soldiers who were imprisoned and died there during the conflict.

9. Florida – The Devil's Chair, Cassadaga

The Devil's Chair in Cassadaga is located in a cemetery in the small town of Cassadage — 35 miles from Orlando. It was meant to be a place for mourners to sit. However, an urban legend suggests that anyone who sits in this chair will see the devil, experience bad luck, or encounter paranormal phenomena.

10. Georgia – Moon River Brewing Company, Savannah

The Moon River Brewing Company occupies one of Savannah's oldest buildings and is known for ghostly occurrences. Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures have both filmed episodes here. ‘Toby' is a name given to an apparition that is said to appear often to staff and guests.

11. Hawaii – The Dole Cannery Theatre, Honolulu

Not to be confused with the Dole Plantation, the cannery operated near the Honolulu airport during the early 20th century. Workers and security personnel have reported eerie encounters within this historic Hawaiian pineapple cannery, such as unexplained footsteps and strange apparitions.

12. Idaho – Old Idaho State Penitentiary, Boise

Over a century, more than 13,000 inmates. Astonishingly, Idaho's history witnessed only 11 state-sanctioned executions, with ten unfolding within this very penitentiary's grim confines. The prison complex has been the stage for numerous inexplicable occurrences. Still, it is Building 5 that stands as the epicenter of eerie activity. Speculation persists that Snowden's restless spirit may never have departed, potentially haunting the grounds since 1957.

13. Illinois – Resurrection Cemetery, Justice

Legend suggests this woman met her untimely demise during the '20s or 30s. Reports say she wears fashion from the era and gets a lift with unsuspecting males, mysteriously vanishing near Resurrection Cemetery. Eerie images exist of this strange apparition. It is thought that she met her end in a hit-and-run incident.

14. Indiana – Hannah House, Indianapolis

This historic home, built in 1859, was once part of the Underground Railroad and is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a formerly enslaved person named Harriet, who met a tragic end on the property.

15. Iowa – Villisca Axe Murder House, Villisca

In 1912, a gruesome unsolved murder took place in this house, and it's rumored to be haunted by the victims and possibly the murderer, making it a chilling destination for ghost hunters. It was featured in an episode of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures.

16. Kansas – The Sallie House, Atchison

The Sallie House is known for its poltergeist activity, including objects moving on their own and unexplained scratches on visitors. It is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a young girl named Sallie. The house is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who tragically lost her life during surgery for appendicitis within its walls.

17. Kentucky – Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Louisville

In 1910, the building opened during the middle of an epidemic. The two-story property closed in 1961 and is now an abandoned building. The sanatorium's history of suffering and death has led to countless reports of ghostly apparitions and eerie occurrences.

18. Louisiana – Myrtles Plantation, St. Francisville

This historic plantation dates back to 1796 and is known as one of America's most haunted homes. The Myrtles Plantation is famous for its ghostly sightings, including the apparition of an enslaved girl named Chloe. Apparently, Chloe poisoned the family's food after cruel mistreatment and was later hanged for the crime.

19. Maine – Wood Island Lighthouse, Biddeford Pool

Numerous eerie occurrences have been recounted over the years at Wood Island. Many believe that the spirits of two residents, who died due to a murder-suicide in 1896, still haunt the lighthouse. Various paranormal investigations report positive activity.

20. Maryland – Antietam Battlefield, Sharpsburg

The site of the Battle of Antietam, one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, is believed to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict. Several witnesses claim to have heard gunfire and smelled gunpowder when no one was on the road.

21. Massachusetts – Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast, Fall River

The Lizzie Borden House is infamous for the brutal 1892 axe murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. The house has been the subject of many stories, TV shows, and paranormal investigations. Visitors have reported ghostly encounters and strange occurrences in the house.

22. Michigan – The Holly Hotel, Holly

The Holly Hotel, a historic inn, is believed to be haunted by several spirits, including a mischievous ghost known as “The Little Girl.” She seems to favor a meat cleaver as a toy and often plays pranks on guests. According to the hotel, people have reported catching the scent of cigar smoke within the inn, even though they were unaware that the original owner was a cigar smoker. People also describe a floral perfume that wafts through the air.

23. Minnesota – Palmer House Hotel, Sauk Centre

Built over 100 years ago, the Palmer House Hotel is a hot spot for paranormal enthusiasts from around the world. Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures and Dave and Bruce Tango from Syfy's Ghost Hunters have recently featured the hotel in their shows. The hotel was built on top of the grounds that housed a brothel that had burned down the year before Palmer House Hotel was built. It is said that the ghost of one of the prostitutes murdered in the brothel, Lucy, haunts the place relentlessly.

24. Mississippi – McRaven House, Vicksburg

The McRaven House, a historic mansion built in 1797, is known for its paranormal activity, with reports of ghostly apparitions, unexplained sounds, and shadowy figures that seem to pace the balcony — supposedly looking for returning soldiers.

25. Missouri – Lemp Mansion, St. Louis

The Lemp Mansion was the home of a very successful brewing family. However, several tragedies occurred in the early 20th century, leading to mental health issues and suicides. It's said to be haunted by the spirits of family members.

26. Montana – Boulder Hot Springs Inn, Boulder

The 1863 Boulder Hot Springs Inn has become the subject of paranormal intrigue. Guests who have sought relaxation in its historic hot springs occasionally encounter more than just soothing waters. Reports of ghostly apparitions and eerie sounds echoing through the night have left visitors with spine-tingling experiences.

27. Nebraska – The Argo Hotel, Crofton

The Argo Hotel is a fully restored 1912 Bed and Breakfast. The hotel suggests that it was a great hideout for the likes of outlaw gangs. It's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former maid named Emily, who died under mysterious circumstances, and guests and staff apparently feel her presence.

28. Nevada – Virginia City Cemetery, Virginia City

Virginia City Cemetery is known for its Old West history. The tombstones bear witness to their struggles and stories, from prospectors seeking fortune to pioneers forging a new life on the frontier. It is said to be haunted by the restless spirits of early settlers and miners who met tragic ends.

29. New Hampshire – The Amos J. Blake House, Fitzwilliam

This historic 19th-century home was designed as a store with attached living quarters. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of Amos J. Blake, a former resident whose presence is still felt in the house. The home is currently a museum.

30. New Jersey – The Spy House, Port Monmouth

The Spy House played a crucial role during the American Revolution, and its intriguing tales of espionage continue to captivate visitors to this day. It is believed to be haunted by Revolutionary War-era spies and soldiers who used the house for clandestine activities.

31. New Mexico – St. James Hotel, Cimarron

The St. James Hotel in Cimarron, a legendary Wild West establishment dating back to 1872, holds countless tales within its weathered walls, offering a unique glimpse into the rugged past of the American frontier. It's rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former guests and outlaws.

32. New York – Rolling Hills Asylum, East Bethany

Originally an alms18th century carriage house and later a poorhouse and sanatorium, Rolling Hills Asylum is rumored to be haunted by former residents and patients suffering from its dark past. The building is now a center dedicated to paranormal research.

33. North Carolina – Brown Mountain Lights, Burke County

The Brown Mountain Lights are mysterious, unexplained orbs of light that appear over Brown Mountain. The phenomenon usually happens around May and October. These lights have been observed for centuries, and while there are several scientific observations, nothing is conclusive, and they are often attributed to ghostly activity.

34. North Dakota – The Fairview Lift Bridge, Fairview

Constructed in 1913, the Fairview Lift Bridge, alternatively referred to as Great Northern Railway Bridge 3.2, earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. It is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died during its construction. Some have reported seeing a shadowy figure walking on the bridge at night.

35. Ohio – Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield

This historic prison was constructed between 1886 and 1910 and continued to house inmates until 1990 when a federal court ruling mandated its closure. This imposing former prison is famous for its Gothic architecture and is rumored to be haunted by former inmates who suffered in harsh conditions.

36. Oklahoma – Skirvin Hotel, Oklahoma City

The Skirvin Hotel, a striking 14-story Art Deco establishment dating back to 1911, is renowned for its ghostly tales. It is rumored to be haunted by Effie, a Prohibition-era chambermaid who tragically jumped to her demise while carrying the child of the hotel's founder, WB Skirvin. Guests have reported paranormal encounters, including strange noises and apparitions.

37. Oregon – The White Eagle, Portland

Once a gathering spot for Portland's Polish immigrant community, this venue has transformed into a vintage haven celebrated for its nightly live music. The White Eagle, a historic hotel and bar, is believed to be haunted by multiple spirits, including a former prostitute named Rose. Guests and staff have reported ghostly encounters and strange phenomena.

38. Pennsylvania – Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia

This historic prison was operational from 1829 until 1971 and was once home to notorious criminals like Al Capone. It's now a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts. Visitors have reported hearing whispers, footsteps, and shadowy figures in the decaying cellblocks.

39. Rhode Island – The Ladd School, Exeter

The Ladd School was established in 1908 and was a former state institution for the developmentally disabled. In the '50s, an investigation occurred, prompted by numerous abuse and neglect allegations. It revealed the school's conduct and facilities to be disturbingly and undeniably true. It is said to be haunted by the restless spirits of former residents who endured difficult conditions and mistreatment.

40. South Carolina – Unitarian Church Cemetery, Charleston

This historic cemetery in Charleston is said to be haunted by various spirits, including the ghost of a woman in a white dress. Locals believe the ghost may be a local girl, Annabel Lee, who died of an illness shortly after her father denied her hand in marriage to Edgar Allan Poe. It's believed that Poe's poem, Annabel Lee, is based on his personal romantic tragedy.

41. South Dakota – Bullock Hotel, Deadwood

The Bullock Hotel, located in the historic Wild West town of Deadwood, is believed to be haunted by the spirit of its former owner, Seth Bullock, and other restless souls from the past. After his original store burnt down in 1894, Seth and his partner, Sol Star, built a luxurious hotel on the site. Although Seth Bullock passed away in 1919 due to cancer, numerous reports suggest his continued presence as a host in the cherished hotel. Both staff and guests have recounted a range of eerie incidents throughout the historic establishment.

42. Tennessee – Bell Witch Cave, Adams

The Bell Family owned property near the Bell Witch Cave in the early 19th century. From 1817 onwards, various family members reported seeing an entity that would sometimes be a dog with a rabbit head, a girl in a tree, or a bird. One paranormal author and investigator in 1897 claimed that the poltergeist's name was Old Kate Batts. Current visitors report being scared away by strange noises. The property is privately owned, and guided tours are available.

43. Texas – The Alamo, San Antonio

The Alamo, a former Franciscan mission, gained worldwide recognition for its pivotal role in the Texas Revolution when it became the site of a famous 1836 battle where Texan forces fought valiantly against Mexican troops, symbolizing the struggle for Texas independence. Spirit sightings began shortly after the battle, with people saying that they were fallen soldiers and others saying they were former Franciscan monks safeguarding their mission. Other apparitions include a blonde-haired boy, a Mexican soldier, and a father and son.

44. Utah – Rio Grande Depot, Salt Lake City

The Rio Grande Depot was built in 1910 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. While it is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of train passengers and workers who once passed through its halls, the most well-known legend revolves around “the purple lady.” Legend has it that a lady in purple broke up with her fiance as he was leaving for war. He threw the ring on the tracks, and she was hit and killed while trying to retrieve it.

45. Vermont – The Green Mountain Inn, Stowe

The Green Mountain Inn was first built in 1833 and is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a former horseman and employee, Boots Berry. Legend has it that he was born in the servants' quarters and grew up to be a hero but lost his job due to drinking. He learned to tap dance in New Orleans and returned to the hotel in 1902. He arrived just in time to save a little girl stranded on the roof during a snowstorm; however, he fell to his own demise. People say they sometimes hear him tap dancing on the roof during a snowstorm.

46. Virginia – The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

The Cavalier Hotel, originally opened in 1927, is an iconic destination for travelers seeking a taste of old-world glamour by the sea. It's also home to some haunted tales, including guests and employees who've sighted a little girl who is supposedly looking for her cat. Legend says that the girl, the daughter of a guest, went looking for her cat, but it jumped in the pool, and she jumped in after it, drowning.

47. Washington – Northern State Hospital, Sedro-Woolley

This psychiatric facility opened in 1912 and closed in 1973. The abandoned buildings are parts of the Washington Trails Association and can be explored by visitors. Over the years, phenomena like sudden drops in temperature, the eerie sensation of being observed, unexplained voices without physical presence, and unsettling tactile encounters have been reported, with certain witnesses even describing peculiar, fleeting shadows darting through the graveyard.

48. West Virginia – Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Weston

The asylum served as a Kirkbride-style psychiatric facility under the administration of the West Virginia state government, operating from 1864 until 1994. A range of appalling conditions, overcrowding, and reports of over 4,000 lobotomies performed means the history here is extremely dark. Various poltergeist sightings have been reported by guests and staff, including a little girl who is often heard laughing, a disembodied voice in one of the isolation chambers saying, ‘get me out of here,' and a room where people feel cold spots and hear soft crying.

49. Wisconsin – Summerwind Mansion, West Bay Lake

According to legend, this property was built in the early 20th century and acquired by the Lamont family in 1916. Apparently, Lamont witnessed an apparition come from the house basement and fired a pistol at it, and the family deserted the house shortly afterward. When new owners tried to renovate, they were met with resistance from poltergeist antics and abandoned the project. A lightning strike caused a fire to destroy the property in 1988. This tale features in the Disney Channel's A Haunting, 2005.

50. Wyoming – Occidental Hotel, Buffalo

Founded in 1880, the Occidental Hotel, located near the Bozeman Trail at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains, is renowned for its haunted history, with stories of a young girl named Emily, believed to be a former resident, and reports of paranormal activities that have driven guests away in the dead of night. Owner Dawn Wexo shared accounts with paranormal investigators regarding Emily's apparition and instances of objects moving inexplicably, including a guest's harrowing encounter with bedcovers being torn off and furniture upheaval that led to his hasty departure.