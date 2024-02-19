These Are the 25 Most Haunted Places in the United States

Stories of the paranormal have a way of seeping into our bones. That prickle on the back of your neck, the fleeting shadow just beyond sight. Is it your imagination, or is it something more?

Maybe we get some twisted sense of comfort when grappling with our own mortality–a way to convince ourselves there is something more beyond the confines of this life.

However, not everyone believes the hype, as convincing as the stories may be–and some stories are very convincing. Perhaps Captain Barbossa put it best when he muttered his infamous line in Pirates of the Caribbean: “You best start believing in ghost stories, Miss Turner. You're in one!”

But Hollywood aside–some tales simply leave no room for doubt.

1. R.M.S. Queen Mary – Long Beach, California

Anchored within the shadowy embrace of Long Beach Harbor, the RMS Queen Mary whispers haunted secrets throughout her steel bones—secrets of chilling drafts that greet the unwary and phantom scents of a bygone era.

Wander her decks, and you might hear the spectral laughter of invisible guests or the soft, unsettling creak of doors moving on their own accord. Each corner and corridor seems to echo with the remnants of conversations long silenced. Aboard the Queen Mary, the line between the living and the dead blurs. Do you dare seek your own tale spawned from her haunted heart?

2. Sheffield Island Lighthouse – Norwalk, Connecticut

Cloaked in Victorian elegance, the Sheffield Island Lighthouse is marred by a keeper's sudden, unexplained death–his gaze forever fixed on the horizon through his spyglass. Since then, the island rustles with the unseen.

Mystical melodies drift in from the shore, cries for help echo in the void, and an impossible foghorn sounds its mournful call. Legend has it that Captain Robert Sheffield still plays music from beyond, his notes summoning the ghosts of the past. A young girl's spirit is also said to linger among these phantoms–bound to the lighthouse as her laughter and sobs mingle with the sea breeze.

3. Emily's Bridge – Stowe, Vermont

Beneath the weathered beams of Emily's Bridge, a tale as dark as the wood itself comes to us from the past. Built in 1844, this bridge was to be the backdrop of young Emily's elopement—a plan that ended in tragedy when she was stood up by her lover. Her hopes and dreams were left to hang as grimly as she did from its rafters. The sorrowful story of Emily chills the bones, but the bridge harbors more than just memories.

It's said that Emily’s vengeful spirit still prowls the bridge. Her wrath manifests in violent slashes on unsuspecting vehicles and the backs of those who dare to cross on foot. Some discount the tale as folklore, while others hold steadfast in its truth. Does her eerie presence remain a vivid reminder of a heartbreak that refuses to fade into the silence of the past?

4. Waverly Hills Sanatorium – Louisville, Kentucky

Whispers of the past linger like fog in the heart-ravaged halls of Waverly Hills Sanatorium. Built as a refuge for those caught in the grip of tuberculosis, this sprawling edifice bore witness to countless tales of suffering and fleeting hope. But while the sanatorium's purpose faded as a vaccine receded the disease, the echoes of its inhabitants supposedly did not.

Within its decaying walls, ghostly children play where life and death once danced so closely. The air is heavy with stories of doors slamming shut by unseen hands. A man dressed in white wanders the corridors. If you dare tour the site, don’t take a trip to “Room 502” lightly. It’s a place where the boundary between our world and the next collide. The tale of the sanitarium is one of human suffering–and the restless spirits who passed through its doors refuse to be forgotten.

5. Bachelor's Grove Cemetery – Cook County, Illinois

Tucked away beyond the Midlothian Turnpike and down a path less traveled, you’ll find Bachelor's Grove Cemetery. Its soil is rich with the tales of long-departed secrets that tug at the edges of reality. The Woman in White roams these forsaken grounds, her presence captured in a photograph so chilling it freezes the soul. She’s merely a figure of sorrow, forever searching for her lost child and a path to the peace that eludes her.

The Disappearing House flickers at the edge of your vision and is certifiably woven from the deepest part of your nightmares. It promises entrance but denies escape. Every rustle of leaves and shadowy shift tells a story in Bachelor’s Grove. It crafts a tapestry of the paranormal that ensnares your imagination and refuses to let go.

6. ‘Iolani Palace – Honolulu, Hawaii

In the predawn hush of Honolulu, Queen Lili'uokalani’s silhouette roams ‘Iolani Palace. She replays tales of a lost kingdom. Cloaked in her darkest black dress, the queen looms against the backdrop of her former abode. Within these walls, the air is thick with the remnants of royalty—footsteps echo in empty corridors, doors sway to the rhythm of unseen forces, and the whispers of the ancients fill the silence.

The basement’s shadowy corners and lingering chill murmur tales of revelry and sorrow. The piano randomly comes to life with the ghostly melodies of a former time. Flickering torch lights ignite out of nowhere and dance across the grounds in spectral processions under moonlit skies. It’s a place that leaves a trail of mystery and intrigue so intense you yearn for your own piece of its paranormal history.

7. The Grove – Jefferson, Texas

The Grove and its historic property are a quiet nod to 1861, telling tales through aged timbers and silhouettes of past inhabitants. Its haunting legacy began with a man named T.C. Burke, who left with nothing but the chilling remark, “We can’t live there.” From there, the stories only compound as the property continues to host the mostly unseen.

A lady in white silently retraces her steps in a timeless ritual. The garden run by a man rushing through the lilies and bound to an eternal appointment. Somewhere in the den, a playful spirit teases and is always slightly out of sight. It’s a place you must experience to understand, where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.

8. The Bowery Hotel – New York City

The Bowery Hotel in New York City blends the glitter of celebrity with the shadow of history. It’s rumored that each night at 1 AM, the elevators begin ghostly journeys up and down with no living hand to guide them. But the wandering souls don't stop there. You may encounter more than just luxury upon check-in.

A lady in white might greet you at your door, or your drink might spill as if by an invisible hand's mischief. Some renditions of the story suggest these spirits drift from the neighboring New York Marble Cemetery, where ancient graves were disturbed by the hotel's foundations. The Lower East Side's gritty past may also contribute to its haunting nature. The once-dangerous streets are rumored to rumble within The Bowery's chic walls.

9. Ohio State Reformatory – Mansfield, Ohio

The Ohio State Reformatory’s haunted past clings to the stone and iron-like cobwebs. Over 154,000 souls were once trapped within these walls, each carrying a story and leaving behind more than just memories. Voices of the departed mingle with the silence while 215 markers fill out the graveyard just beyond its prison walls.

The prison’s darkness truly resides in the depths of its solitary confinement–tales of unimaginable solitude and demise. But the tragic tales aren’t confined within its walls, as a farmer and his family discovered—their saga ending in revenge and retribution. Even the Warden's quarters aren’t spared from misfortune, as accidents and heartache stain its history. To this day, you may hear the voices of a man and woman in eternal dialogue. Is it the Warden and his wife? Nobody truly knows.

10. Bonaventure Cemetery – Savannah, Georgia

At Bonaventure Cemetery, you enter a chapter straight out of a classic horror tale. Spanish moss-covered oak trees loom like silent sentinels over this land of the departed. They create a hauntingly beautiful canopy that reveals secrets of the past. It’s here amidst those trees that Little Wendy haunts the air. Once a watchful protector, her stone visage is now a relic of lore. It leaves faint traces of a ghostly child clad in white.

You may bump into Little Gracie down the way. She’s immortalized in marble not far from Wendy. Rumor has it that her innocent play resonates through Johnson Square–a specter in the spot where joy once reigned. But perhaps most haunting of all is Minerva–the Voodoo Priestess–who casts her enigmatic spell over Bonaventure. Her mystical legacy infuses itself into the very soil you tread. This hallowed ground beckons, but are you daring enough to explore the depths of its eerie enchantment?

11. Myrtles Plantation – St. Francisville, Louisiana

In Louisiana's sultry depths, you’ll find the Myrtles Plantation. It’s a place that tells tales of despair and revenge when a mistreated slave named Chloe wove her vengeance into a birthday cake. It was an act that led to tragedy and her own grim fate at the end of a rope.

But the remnants of her torment and the plantation's subsequent sorrow are forever ingrained into its foundation. It manifests as ghostly apparitions and unexplained footsteps haunting the stairways. With its storybook facade, The Myrtles hides a narrative steeped in the sinister–where the past is neither silent nor forgiving.

12. Pittock Mansion – Portland, Oregon

Pittock Mansion’s haunted history lives and dies with the presence of its original owners, Henry and Georgiana. The late couple is so woven into the place's fabric that the air still appears perfumed with the unexpected scent of roses—Georgiana's ghostly signature.

Phantom shovels strike the earth from unseen hands still tending the grounds. Disembodied footsteps, windows that snap shut, and portraits that drift across walls speak to a realm where the past is not past. The lights randomly blaze against the dark in the mansion's heart–a silent declaration that some souls are likely forever home.

13. The Whitney Restaurant – Detroit, Michigan

Apparitions of the past roam the dimly lit halls of Detroit's Whitney Restaurant–formerly the grand abode of David Whitney Jr. Supposedly, renovations to the property stirred dormant spirits and ignited tales of the paranormal. Among the stories, an elevator with a will of its own carts invisible guests between floors.

The ghost of Whitney himself is said to be marked by an old figure at a window, dissolving into the ether when confronted. The nightly clinking of utensils is continually unsettling for the dining staff. This mansion-turned-restaurant intertwines history with mystery–and each dinner service is an invitation to the unknown.

14. Honolulu International Airport – Honolulu, Hawaii

The eerie expanse of Honolulu International Airport lies home to apparitions roaming far from the sunlit shores of Hawaii. The most chilling? A woman dubbed “the Lady in Waiting.” She haunts the gates with a fixed gaze on the runway–forever awaiting a lover who vanished into the skies, never to return. But she's not alone in her ghostly vigil. There are tales of unraveling toilet paper and phantom flushes in deserted restrooms.

The airport also hosts a more sinister presence known locally as the choking ghost. Its suffocating weight emerges in the dead of night. Then there's the paranormal passenger of the Wiki-Wiki shuttle, who turns an otherwise mundane ride into a ghostly adventure. Their combined haunting tales linger in the airport corridors–a reminder that some departures are less final than others.

15. Lincoln Park Zoo – Chicago, Illinois

There’s a dark history hidden underneath Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo, as its roots clash with the remnants of an old cemetery. Amid the living, apparitions cloaked in Victorian garb roam the grounds. They emerge from the shadows, only to vanish and leave a chill in the air. A ghostly woman who lingers near the Lion House goes unnoticed by everyone she passes.

The woman’s reflection haunts a nearby restroom. You might catch a fleeting glimpse in the mirror before she fades away. The zoo is alive by day and flush with unsettled spirits by night. The lights flicker, and doors close with no one in sight. Perhaps the 12,000 souls from the cemetery still lay claim to their final resting ground.

16. The Mizpah Hotel – Tonopah, Nevada

The Mizpah Hotel in Nevada reverberates with rumblings of the long departed. This grand dame of the desert was once a glittering jewel of the silver boom. It now harbors shadows in its corners and secrets in its walls. Among its paranormal residents is Rose–a high-class courtesan whose tragic end came at the hands of love turned lethal. Her restless spirit is known to shift objects out of nowhere.

Alongside her, you may encounter a nameless soldier whose story is lost to time. There are mischievous ghostly children who fill the halls with eerie laughter and playful tricks. In the chill of the basement, betrayed bank robbers make their cold presence a reminder of greed's fatal cost. You might be scrambling to check out as soon as you check in.

17. House of the Seven Gables – Salem, Massachusetts

The House of the Seven Gables is a relic shrouded in the mists of time and tale. But while tour guides may deny any presence of the otherworldly, the air is thick with stories untold and shadows that flicker just beyond the corner of your eye.

As night falls, so too does the unsettling antics of the home’s hidden guests. A playful and elusive boy haunts the attic–he casts a fleeting shadow on the stairs and sends creepy laughter crashing through the silence. In the dim light, you might catch a glimpse of a woman in white watching from the window. Her gaze homes in on anyone who dares tread through her beloved garden paths. Dare to experience this spooky Salem place for yourself, and you might just feel the brush of a ghostly hand or the whisper of a story half-forgotten.

18. Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast – Fall River, Massachusetts

Fall River is home to the notorious Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast–a property buzzing with the “unsolved” hatchet crimes of 1892. Guests drawn to this sinister scene report eerie encounters over the years, from a nightgown-clad figure drifting through the Andrew and Abby Suite to doors that sway on a whim.

The very fabric of the house seems to pulse with the restless spirits of its infamous past. You may even hear a ghostly lullaby in the dead of night; it’s known to play for the sultry souls that roam its halls. It’s a house of secrets, where every creak tells the tale of Lizzie Borden–a tale that chills you to the bones of a place that refuses to stay silent.

19. Whaley House – San Diego, California

In the shadowy corners of San Diego's Whaley House, the past isn't dead–and many will tell you It's not even past. A man known to the area as “Yankee Jim” was hanged where the house now broods. Legend has it he still prowls the property with anger seething through the silence.

Aside from Yankee Jim, apparitions of the home are bound by blood and tragedy. A young girl named Anna Belle perished during playtime–it’s rumored she now plays forever in the tragedy’s wake. It’s a house that beckons from the beyond and blurs the lines between nightmares and reality.

20. Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina

Constructed from 1889 to 1895 as George Washington Vanderbilt's private residence, the Biltmore Estate is a crossroads where the past refuses to lie silent. It’s said that you can hear echoes of “George” whispering through the corridors, and you might even bump into Edith Vanderbilt’s restless spirit wandering its halls.

When darkness falls, the mansion pulsates with the life it once knew—phantom laughter, the clink of spectral glasses, a party where the guests are all shadows. Staircases creak under the weight of invisible feet. You might even happen upon mysterious cold spots that grip your soul. Outside, an orange cat without a head prowls the gardens. The old Forestry Compound also tells its own grim tale of a murdered woman and her hanged companions bound to its crumbling walls forever.

21. Gettysburg Battlefield – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Gettysburg Battlefield–a land soaked in blood–where the choreography of the Civil War's deadliest dance continues to perform. The ground itself is scarred by the conflict and seems to hold onto the souls of the fallen. You can almost hear the clashing of steel and the cries of the doomed hitting the ground around you.

A rock formation known as “Devil’s Den” watches over the battlefield. Its name is a grim testimony to the horrors it witnessed. You may bump into various ghostly apparitions or a figure offering silent guidance with its words lost to time. The shadows of three betrayed soldiers at Sachs Bridge play out their final moments. Every twist and turn of the place indicates that some stories are too tragic to ever truly end.

22. The Pine Barrens – New Jersey

Something stirs deep in the heart of the Pine Barrens—a demonic creature born from the darkest corners of legend. The Jersey Devil claims the sprawling South Jersey wilderness of twisted trees as its own. It raids chicken coops and terrorizes residents in a way that defies logic or reason. Even the most skeptical, from police officers to government officials, have felt its chilling touch.

The tale traces back to Mrs. Leeds of Estellville, cursed by her own words upon the birth of her thirteenth child, “Let it be the devil!” she cried. And so it was—a creature born of despair, screeching into existence and taking flight on demonic wings into the night. It forever haunts the swamps and the imagination of those who dare whisper its name.

23. Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Eastern State Penitentiary’s crumbling walls hold dark secrets of its haunting past. The notoriously feared mobster Al Capone once ruled a cell block, yet even the prison’s unseen tormentors didn't spare him. The halls reverberate with the echoes of “Jimmy,” a ghostly vendetta stretching beyond the grave.

Folks from all over come for their own piece of the prison’s sinister tales. But tread cautiously. You might be confronted by the Soap Lady or greeted in the corridors by ghostly footsteps and wails. In the cells, faces peer from the darkness, and disembodied laughter haunts the empty spaces. A shadowy figure stalks the old quarters and vanishes when approached. Even Pep, the loyal prison dog, roams as if alive with an undiminished spirit.

24. St. Augustine Lighthouse – St. Augustine, Florida

Throughout history, lighthouses have been the guides that capture a ship's attention and lead it safely to shore–but what about capturing souls? Once the vigilant keeper of St. Augustine Lighthouse, Peter Rasmussen is believed to keep wandering its spirals, infusing the air with the ghostly trace of his cigars. A man named Joseph Andreu is said to hold fast at the tower's peak. His fatal fall anchored him eternally to this place of light and shadows.

But the laughter from a childhood cut short is what really sends shivers down your spine. Two young sisters were lost in the bay's dark embrace one fateful night while playing on a material cart. Legend has it that they continue to play on in the night–their laughter resonating from the top of the tower. It’s a lighthouse that guards its ghostly charges and guides home the lost and the lingering.

25. Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum – Weston, West Virginia

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum reverberates the sounds of the lost through the chilling West Virginia air–and it’s not a place for the faint of heart. Enter Dean's chamber, and you’ll find a tomb of sorrow confined by haunted walls. You can still witness the silent sobs of a soul crushed under the weight of madness and murder.

The isolation cells bear scars of a boxer's ghostly fury–a spirit too wild to be shackled by death. But amidst the oppressive gloom, there’s a flicker of innocence. A young Lily's laughter pierces the veil. Her tale is a lingering remnant of a life stolen by the confines of the asylum. Enter if you dare, but what you encounter won’t likely be a laughing matter.