‌The 24 Most Haunting Abandoned Places on Earth

Some spots worldwide have an eerie aura, whether because of a tragedy, a weird atmosphere, or strange scenery. I’m not brave enough to venture to any of these places, but you may be, so here it goes!

1. Chernobyl, Ukraine

The chilling specter of the 1986 nuclear disaster lingers, rendering this city uninhabitable. Radioactive fallout forced a mass evacuation, leaving a desolate landscape frozen in time. There are artifacts scattered throughout the exclusion zone, creating an unsettling atmosphere. The abandoned buildings and deafening silence serve as reminders of the catastrophic event that forever altered the course of Chornobyl’s history.

2. Omni Homestead, Hot Springs, Virginia

Established as a modest lodge as early as 1766, the Omni Homestead stands among the oldest resorts in the US, transforming into a luxurious European-style spa resort in the mid-1850s. Visitors are encouraged to stay vigilant on the 14th floor, where legend has it that the ghost of a scorned bride from the early 1900s patiently awaits her elusive fiancé, who left her at the altar. Some guests say you can still hear her cries in the middle of the night.

3. Hashima Island, Japan

This lonely island stands as a haunting testament to Japan’s industrial past. Once a bustling coal mining community, Hashima is now a decaying labyrinth of crumbling concrete buildings. Deserted in the 1970s, remnants of machinery and housing create a ghostly atmosphere where the echoes of labor and industry linger.

4. Centralia, Pennsylvania, USA

The once-thriving coal town of Centralia succumbed to an underground inferno that has been burning since 1962. An unquenchable coal mine fire spewed toxic fumes, leaving the city empty and unable to house anyone. The people living there had to evacuate due to health hazards, so Centralia now presents a surreal landscape with cracked roads and abandoned structures.

5. Kolmanskop, Namibia

Kolmanskop, Namibia, is intriguing due to its diamond mining structures slowly being engulfed by the encroaching desert. The empty houses, once a part of a lively community after diamonds were discovered there, are now filled with shifting sands inside. The deserted town tells the story of human activity overtaken by the relentless forces of nature. The town’s dark history of violent colonialism also adds to its haunting mystique.

6. Bhangarh Fort, India

Shrouded in superstitions and folklore, Bhangarh Fort is said to be haunted by a curse. Legends of ill-fated love and paranormal encounters have left this ancient fort uninhabited. Visitors are warned against entering after sunset, adding to the spookiness of this vacant fortress where creepy tales continue to echo through its crumbling walls.

7. Hotel Del Salto, Colombia

Established in 1928, the Hotel Del Salto was initially envisioned to cater to tourists exploring the nearby Tequendama Falls. However, due to concerns over water contamination, tourist interest waned, leading to the hotel's closure in the early 1990s. Subsequently, the property was repurposed into a museum. Local anecdotes suggest that people have chosen this site to take their own lives, contributing to a perception of it being haunted.

8. Oradour-Sur-Glane, France

Standing as a somber memorial, Oradour-sur-Glane bears witness to a brutal chapter in WWII history. The village was annihilated by a massacre in 1944, leaving it in ruins. Rather than rebuilding, it stands preserved as a haunting testament to the atrocities of war, where the ghostly silence speaks volumes about the cost of conflict.

9. Poveglia Island, Italy

A dark history surrounds this lonely isle. Once upon a time, it was once a quarantine for plague-stricken victims during the Black Death. Afterward, it transformed into a mental hospital, rumored for disturbing practices. Vacant and mysterious, Poveglia exudes a frightening aura. The dilapidated buildings speak of suffering and solitude.

10. Humberstone and La Noria, Chile

Humberstone and La Noria are ghost towns in the Atacama Desert of Chile. There are rumors that the dead from the Cemetery of La Noria would rise and walk around both Humberstone and La Noria, which has led to the towns being considered haunted. Visitors have reported seeing black shadows and ghostly children in the old schoolhouse and hearing unexplained knocks, bangs, and doors slamming shut. The town has a history of poor working conditions that caused a high death rate.

11. Alcatraz Prison, California, USA

Alcatraz, the infamous former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, features an isolated island surrounded by cold and turbulent waters, adding to the sense of confinement and separation from the mainland. The broken-down prison buildings, some of which date back to the Civil War era, exude a disturbing presence, especially during the foggy evenings when visibility is limited. Alcatraz’s history of notorious inmates, harsh living conditions, and reports of unexplained sounds and ghostly sightings solidify its reputation for being one of the most haunted prisons in the world.

12. Beelitz-Heilstätten Hospital, Germany

Once a medical complex, this abandoned sanatorium gained historical significance during World War I when Adolf Hitler received treatment here. Left to decay, the creepy remains include overgrown corridors and rundown wards. It has a haunting atmosphere of a facility that witnessed both healing and historical turmoil.

13. Varosha, Cyprus

Varosha was a casualty of political conflict. Everyone jumped ship in 1974 during the Cyprus conflict (Turkish invasion), and it remains a no-man’s land. The beaches and high-rise buildings there have been untouched for decades. The stillness reflects the impact of geopolitical tensions, turning a bustling tourist destination into a division symbol.

14. Paris Catacombs

The Paris Catacombs have earned a reputation for their chilling ambiance and macabre history. Beneath the romantic streets of Paris lies a vast network of underground tunnels lined with the skeletal remains of approximately six million people. Initially created to address overflowing cemeteries in the late 18th century, the catacombs have become a scary labyrinth, with bones arranged in intricate patterns and dimly lit passageways.

15. Bodie, California, USA

Bodie, California, earns its daunting reputation through the meticulously preserved weathered buildings, such as the Standard Mill and Boone Store. Bodie’s unnerving allure is rooted in its historical tragedies, like the devastating 1932 fire, and reported ghost sightings, such as the alleged appearances near the J.S. Cain residence.

16. Plymouth, Montserrat

Plymouth fell victim to Mother Nature when it was devastated by volcanic eruptions starting in 1995. This Caribbean capital is buried beneath layers of ash. Therefore, the entire settlement is abandoned and completely barren, while the island has lost over half its population during the last 15 years. Visitors can take a guided tour of the town and learn about its history and the volcanic eruption that led to its current state.

17. St. George’s Church, Czech Republic

The deteriorated St. George’s Church in the Czech Republic presents an externally and internally hair-raising vibe. Desolate since the 1960s and marked by a collapsed roof in 1968, the church gained an unsettling reputation. Boarded up as a response to the perceived bad omen, services were relocated outdoors. However, an artist transformed the church into an art installation featuring ghostly shrouded statues in 2014.

18. Winchester House, California, USA

The Winchester Mystery House is a mansion renowned for its perplexing architecture. Built by Sarah Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester, the firearm magnate, construction on the house continued non-stop for 38 years until Sarah died in 1922. The mansion features peculiar architectural elements, such as staircases leading to nowhere, doors opening into walls, and a skylight on the floor. Legend believes Sarah Winchester built these unusual features to confuse and ward off vengeful spirits.

19. Kalyazin, Russia

Standing prominently at 75 meters above the waterline, the bell tower of the submerged St. Nicholas Church serves as a poignant marker for the lost Russian town of Kalyazin. In 1939, intentional flooding for the Uglich Reservoir forever changed the landscape. Today, tourists navigating the waters can witness the last remaining symbol of the sunken town.

20. Island of the Dolls, Mexico

A chilling spectacle unfolds on this weird island, adorned with a haunting collection of dolls. Left by a hermit in tribute to a drowned girl, the old toys dangle from trees and buildings, creating a startling scene. The tattered dolls add a mysterious element to this peculiar memorial that draws curious visitors seeking a unique experience on this strange island.

21. City of the Dead, Russia

Dargavs, commonly known as Russia’s “City of the Dead,” is an ancient necropolis in the Caucasus Mountains. It features numerous crypts where over 10,000 people were buried. The site is characterized by stone structures resembling tiny houses, creating a unique burial ground. The site is also associated with myths and legends, such as the belief that anyone who enters it will not return alive.

22. Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Kentucky, USA

Functioning as a tuberculosis hospital during the early to mid-20th century, a period marked by the severity of the disease, Waverly Hills is associated with a staggering death toll, with reports suggesting as many as 63,000 patients passed away within its walls. The purported mistreatment and questionable experimental procedures on patients contribute to the frightening aura of Waverly Hills, making it one of the most haunted buildings in the United States that ghost hunters flock to each year.

23. Aral Sea Ship Graveyard

The Aral Sea Ship Graveyard is between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The Aral Sea was once one of the world’s four largest lakes, but it has drastically shrunk due to excessive irrigation practices, diverting its feeder rivers for agriculture. This dramatic reduction in water levels left numerous ships sitting on the dry, salty seabed, creating a chilling landscape where ship frames emerge from the cracked earth.

24. Aokigahara Forest, Japan

This dense woodland at the northwest base of Mount Fuji in Japan is also called the “Sea of Trees.” The forest has unfortunately gained notoriety as a location where individuals have chosen to end their lives. Despite the forest’s natural beauty and diverse flora, its association with self-harm adds a layer of solemnity. It is a scary place that locals say no one visits for leisure because of the souls of those crying out who chose to end things there.