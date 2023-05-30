The 10 Most Iconic John Williams Film Scores You Already Know By Heart

John Williams is the most prolific composer in cinema history. His ability to compose themes that are perfect companions to their respective films is remarkable. Likewise, his music is so brilliant with its almost instantly memorable melodies.

Williams has collaborated with equally prolific filmmakers, working exclusively with Steven Spielberg and collaborating with George Lucas, Chris Columbus, Richard Donner, Alfonso Cuarón, Rob Marshall, and Oliver Stone. He has won five Oscars and has also won and been nominated for numerous awards. But his greatest accomplishment is how his scores have left an indelible impression on moviegoers for over 60 years, creating some of the most recognizable and beloved music ever. His ten most iconic film scores have a remarkable place in movie history and our collective hearts.

1. Star Wars Saga (1977-2019)

The “Main Theme” from Star Wars is arguably the most recognizable musical theme ever written. The music we hear at the beginning and end of every film of the three trilogies is epic, triumphant, and melodic.

Because he's composed the music for almost every Star Wars film, there are many other themes that audiences know well and adore. A New Hope's “Binary Sunset” is a lovely melancholy melody that we associate with the Skywalker characters, and “The Cantina Band” is an upbeat ditty that is as fun as can be. The Empire Strikes Back's imposing “Imperial March” is as well-known as the Main Theme, and “Han Solo and The Princess,” “The Asteroid Field,” and “Yoda's Theme” are quintessential Star Wars themes.

Star Wars Saga Continued

The Prequel and Sequel Trilogies also feature widely-known themes. The Phantom Menace's “Duel of the Fates” is a brilliant and epic composition, while “Across the Stars” from Attack of the Clones is a transcendent love theme and one of the most gorgeous songs not just from the Star Wars Saga but from all of film. Lastly, “Rey's Theme” is a distinguishable and hummable tune fit for the heroine. Williams' Star Wars themes live in our minds and hearts and can be heard daily in Disney Parks worldwide.

2. Indiana Jones Saga (1981-2023)

The main theme from the Indiana Jones movies, “Raiders March,” is the definition of epic and iconic. With those first few notes, we are transported back to the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, ready for an adventure with Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones. This theme is an incredible example of music capturing the feeling of the film's era, characters, and essence. The music from this franchise is full of energy and excitement, with melodic orchestral, absolutely brilliant cues.

3. Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2004)

John Williams wrote the scores for the first three Harry Potter films, The Sorcerer's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, and The Prisoner of Azkaban. Although the other films also have lovely scores, the themes Williams composed are the most iconic and emblematic of the series. The one we know by heart is “Hedwig's Theme,” the magical and melodic music that casts a spell on moviegoers' hearts and minds.

“Harry's Wondrous World” may not be the primary theme, but it's also synonymous with the franchise. While the first film has the most iconic music, the gorgeous “Fawkes the Phoenix” from The Chamber of Secrets is particularly noteworthy. Likewise, The Prisoner of Azkaban's entire score matches the film's darker atmosphere while still retaining that magical quality, especially “Buckbeak's Flight,” “A Window to the Past,” and “Mischief Managed,” which brilliantly incorporates the melody from his Shakespeare inspired “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”

4. Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg's thrilling adventure about one man's dream of creating a theme park with dinosaurs would need a spectacular score to match the mood of each of the film's moments. Thankfully, Spielberg's exclusive collaborator was up to the challenge.

There are two cues audiences most recognize from this movie. “Theme from Jurassic Park” has an epic adventure sound while remaining a slow and understated song. “Journey to the Island” has a more traditional adventure quality and is instantly catchy.

5. Home Alone (1990)

Being the ever-humble man, Williams has often said how much influence he gets from classical composers, not believing he can compare to their brilliance. Of course, his music can sit proudly right alongside the likes of Beethoven and Bach. The score from Home Alone is an incredible example of hearing the classical influence while creating a new and timeless-sounding score.

The “Main Theme from Home Alone” captures the comedic and sneaky nature of the film's plot, which involves burglars who are funny but legitimately threatening to young Kevin, who is left at home by himself. You can hear Tchaikovsky's influence in the frantic “Holiday Flight” and the melancholy “Star of Bethlehem.” But the true heart of the score is “Somewhere in My Memory,” the film's brightest star that evokes the warmth and spirit of the Christmas season.

6. Superman (1978)

The “Prelude and Main Title” from Superman is the most well-known from this score. It's also one of, if not the most quintessential superhero themes, rivaling the themes from The Avengers (2012), Batman (1989), and Spider-Man (2002). Williams' score is triumphant and epic. It's uncanny how he can evoke just the perfect feeling. This theme perfectly captures the Superman character and film.

7. E.T.- the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Those of a particular generation feel like John Williams wrote the soundtrack of their childhoods. The iconic theme from E.T.- the Extra-Terrestrial, “Flying,” is the music that most embodies this idea. At the film's climax, Elliott flies through the night sky on his bicycle with E.T. in his basket. As their silhouette flies across the moon, the sweeping music swells to a glorious crescendo and creates one of the most iconic movie moments. It's a remarkable accomplishment.

8. Jaws (1975)

Jaws is incredible because, with two notes, Williams creates a sense of fear and menace. As the “Main Title” from Jaws continues, those notes expand and quicken, mimicking the threatening quality of the shark stalking its prey. As Jack Black says in The Holiday, “Two notes and you got a villain.” I agree with his assessment. This music showcases the brilliance of Williams.

9. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

One of Spielberg's most underrated movies features one of John Williams's most under-appreciated scores. The most iconic and well-known cues from Catch Me If You Can, “Main Title” and “Learning the Ropes” are light, effervescent, and capture the film's tone and 1960s era. The incorporation of finger snaps is inspired and reflects the protagonist Frank Abagnale's wily and quick-witted nature. While this is more of a deep cut, it's still one of his quintessential compositions.

10. Hook (1991)

Hook is the story of a grown-up, Peter Pan, who returns to Neverland after Captain Hook kidnaps his children. It's a whimsical, moving, and adventurous film, and the music perfectly reflects all those feelings. Audiences remember the “Prologue” and “The Arrival of Tink and the Flight to Neverland,” both equally rousing and warm.

It would take a great composer to rival the music from the 1953 version of Peter Pan. But Hook's music soars as high while adding a layer of emotion, especially in cues like “There You Are Peter.” Hook's music is truly magical.