25 Most Iconic Movie Lines Viewers Will Never Forget

Some movie lines leave an indelible mark on pop culture, becoming even more famous than the films. It's not just in the lines themselves but also in the delivery.

Queen Charlotte's “Do you love me?” dialogue is currently making waves on social media, not because the lines were particularly novel, but because of the expertise with which the actress delivered them. Here are 25 movie lines that are just as iconic and take us further back in time.

1. Troy (2004)

Everything about this movie is iconic, but there is one line viewers cannot get over almost two decades later.

“You won't have eyes tonight; you won't have ears or a tongue. You will wander the underworld blind, deaf, and dumb, and all the dead will know: this is Hector. The fool who thought he killed Achilles.” Chills, literal chills. Brad Pitt deserves a crown for that one.

2. Aliens (1979)

Aliens had many exciting lines and memorable lines. The way Ash says, “I can't lie to you about your chances, but… you have my sympathies” to Ripley is one in his long record of remarkable scenes.

3. Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg‘s thriller may have flaunted the director's genius. Still, Quint Great (Robert Shaw) deserves some accolades.

“Sometimes that shark looks right at ya. Right into your eyes. And the thing about a shark is he's got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll's eyes. When he comes at ya, he doesn't even seem to be livin',” he says. Kinda makes you want to get attacked by a shark, huh?

4. Dr. Strangelove

“Gentlemen, you can't fight in here. This is the war room!” This is a top quote from Stanley Kubrick‘s 1964 film. Hilarious. If you haven't, you should see the movie — the top-notch comedy will knock your boots right off.

5. Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe, who played Maximus in this epic film, delivered one of history's most hauntingly powerful lines.

“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son. Husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.” I would run for my life if someone said that to me.

6. The Princess Bride (1987)

Here is a musing for you: “Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something,” says the Dread Pirate Roberts.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

Vengeance has been a recurring theme throughout the history of film. One's quest for vengeance can only stand out with heightened urgency, as there is when Inigo chase Rugen. She said to him, “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

8. Sneakers (1992)

“There isn't a government on this planet that wouldn't kill us all for that thing,” Donald Crease says. Of course, it's a super secret important item he and his team must retrieve and guard with their lives.

9. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

“Get busy living or get busy dying.” Both Andy Dufresne and Ellis “Red” Redding delivered this stellar line. That pretty much sums up life.

10. Blade Runner (1982)

“I've seen things you people wouldn't believe… Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion… I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain… Time to die.”

There's something sweet and poetic about comparing memories to tears in ran and something sad about how quickly moments become forgotten like they never happened.

11. The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King (2003)

“My friends, you bow to no one,” Aragorn says. Listen, this advice from the final is what you need to avoid being taken for granted. Keep your head up, soldier.

12. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Thanks to this comedy classic, some of us can't help but say, “Kinda hot in these rhinos” when we step into a hot vehicle or building.

13. Stand By Me (1986)

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?” Gordie Lachance says. There's so much jarring honesty in that line that it is almost terrifying — must be why it's stood the test of time.

14. Heat (1995)

“Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner,” Neil, played by Robert De Niro, says to Vincent, played by Al Pacino. You already know it was a fire scene.

15. Rambo (2008)

According to John Rambo, here's the one truth about wars: “Old men start it, young men fight it, nobody wins, everybody in the middle dies… and nobody tells the truth!”

16. Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

“I'm a rebel, Dottie. A loner. There are things about me you wouldn't understand. Couldn't understand. WOULDN'T Understand.” This famous line from Pee-wee's Big Adventure is one every loner can relate to.

17. The Matrix (1999)

“Do you hear that, Mr. Anderson? That is the sound of inevitability,” Agent Smith says — and can we all agree there's almost nothing better than the sweet sound of inevitability?

18. Annihilation (2018)

“Then, as a psychologist, I think you're confusing suicide with self-destruction. Almost none of us commit suicide, and almost all of us self-destruct. In some way, in some part of our lives. We drink, or we smoke, we destabilize the good job… and a happy marriage. But these aren't decisions, they're… they're impulses.”

While I didn't particularly like the movie Annihilation, I agree with the fanatic who thinks those lines from Dr. Ventress are pretty darned cool!

19. The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King (2003)

“No, the journey doesn't end here,” Gandalf said to Pippin. “Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it.” Many have much to say about death, but there are few contenders of Gandalf's wisdom.

20. The Godfather (1972)

“I am gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.” Our humble apologies if you were wondering why you had not seen this. Decades later, the Corleones are infamous for this line.

21. Tombstone (1993)

“A man like Ringo has got a great big hole, right in the middle of him. He can never kill enough, or steal enough, or inflict enough pain to ever fill it,” Doc Holliday said.

One fan writes, “I don't know why, but I think about this line a lot.”

22. Tombstone (1993)

“You tell 'em I'm coming, and hell's coming with me!” Tombstone is filled with so many memorable lines with impeccable execution, and this is one hell of a good one.

23. Goodfellas (1990)

This movie opens with the iconic line, “As far as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Me, too, fellas. Been spendin' most my life dreaming of the gangsta's paradise.

24. Scarface (1983)

“All I have in this world is my balls and my word and I don't break 'em for no one.” Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, dropped some of the finest lines in Scarface, so much that we could quote the entire movie. Every line is a golden gem.

25. Unforgiven (1992)

“It's a hell of a thing, killing a man. You take away all he's got and all he's ever gonna have,” Bill Munny says in this classic film, and boy, isn't he right.

