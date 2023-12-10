The 25 Most Insane Food Challenges in the US

If you're one of those people who always order extra sides and wish every burger came with three patties, you might be the perfect candidate for a food challenge. The U.S. is full of wild food challenges that cause buttons to fly off jeans.

There's a challenge for every dish, from pancakes to nachos to spicy soup to chicken wings to ice cream and so much more to dig into.

1. Wintzell's Oyster Challenge

The Wintzell's Oyster Challenge is in Alabama at several locations. It's not a set amount of food, as the challenge is to beat the current record of 421 oysters in one hour — a record that has stood since 2010. Even those who love oysters will find this challenge unappetizing.

2. Wing Nutz's Purgatory Wing Challenge

If you love chicken wings, consider heading to Utah to take part in Wing Nutz's Purgatory Wing Challenge. It's not the amount of the food; it's the heat. You must eat 10 unbelievably spicy Purgatory Wings without any drinks (including water) or other food. It's a monthly challenge with several contestants; the fastest to finish wins.

3. San Francisco Creamery's Kitchen Sink Challenge

Many of the most insane food challenges in the U.S. revolve around savory food, but if you have an insatiable sweet tooth, you could dominate San Francisco Creamery's Kitchen Sink Challenge. It's a massive banana sundae with eight toppings, eight ice cream flavors, and more. If you finish it, you get free ice cream for a year.

4. Aunt Alice's Kitchen's Big Daddy Breakfast Burrito Challenge

This burrito challenge is in Longmont, Colorado, and it's pretty simple. You get an hour to finish this massive breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, potatoes, and other vegetables. The burrito weighs just under 100 ounces, and you have to pay $20 if you lose.

5. Dover Downs Casino's Monster Burger Challenge

After gambling away all your money, you can drown your sorrows in burgers! The massive burger features four half-pound patties and loads of toppings, so it's not an easy feat. It also comes with fries and a milkshake. You don't get much if you finish it except satisfaction and a bellyache.

6. Nitally's Inferno Bowl Challenge

If you love when restaurants bring the heat, head to Florida for the Inferno Bowl Challenge. It's a hot bowl of soup with ghost chili seasoning that will set your tongue on fire. You get 30 minutes to slurp it down; if you win, you get $100; if you lose, you pay $65 for the scorching meal.

7. Big Pie In The Sky's Carnivore Challenge

This Georgia food challenge is exactly what it sounds like — a massive meat-loaded pizza. You get 60 minutes to finish an 11-pound pizza topped with sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and more. They'll give you $250 if you win, and you can enlist a friend to help!

8. M.A.C. Daddy Pancake Challenge

For all the breakfast fanatics out there, the M.A.C. diner in Hawaii has a crazy pancake challenge. It's three 14-inch pancakes covered with fresh fruit, and you get 90 minutes. It doesn't sound as bad as many other challenges, but few have finished it successfully.

9. Fatso's Last Stand's Po'Boy Challenge

Seafood lovers can dive into this po'boy challenge in Illinois, which requires patrons to eat a two-pound sandwich with a side of fries in less than 45 minutes. A po'boy is a robust fried shrimp sandwich, and this challenge gives customers a hoagie bigger than their heads!

10. The Jethro's BBQ Adam Emmenecker Challenge

Iowa is home to one of the best BBQ food challenges in the country, but it's not for the faint of heart (or stomach). You get all the time you need, but you must finish: pork tenderloin, buffalo chicken tenders, white cheddar sauce, fried cheese curds, Texas brisket, applewood smoked bacon, a cheeseburger, a spicy pickle, and a pound of fries.

11. Pizza By the Pound's Pounder Challenge

In Kentucky, you'll find the Pounder Challenge, one of the top-ranked eating challenges in the state. This eight-pound hearty pizza must be finished within an hour to win $100 and get out of paying the bill. It helps that the pizza is delicious.

12. Acme Oyster House's 15 Dozen Club Challenge

You can get a cool T-shirt and a free oyster meal in Louisiana after completing Acme Oyster House's 15 Dozen Club Challenge. If you did the math, you know that's 180 oysters in one sitting. However, the current record is 528 shells in a single round.

13. Maryland's Archie's Barbeque's Mountain Main Food Challenge

To beat this challenge, you have to eat a literal mountain of food. This pile includes one dozen wings, a rack of ribs, a fat sandwich, four pieces of cornbread, two sides of your choice, and one drink. The restaurant gives you less than an hour to do it, and your meal is free if you finish.

14. Eagles Deli Eagle's Challenge

This burger challenge in Massachusetts is not for those with high cholesterol. They give you 24 bacon slices, 24 cheese slices, five pounds of fries, a pickle, and one hour to finish it all. It's a lot, but I've been to this deli, and the food is glorious, so maybe it won't be too hard.

15. Dog Central's Hot Dog Challenge

Michigan is home to one of the nation's biggest hot dog eating challenges. Customers must consume three three-foot-long dogs topped with chili and two toppings of their choice, plus fries, onion rings, and a drink. The toughest part is you only get 25 minutes.

16. Lu's Sandwiches' Giant Banh Mi Challenge

Banh mi are scrumptious Vietnamese sandwiches, and this Minnesota food challenge takes them to the next level. The banh mi is nearly four pounds, and you only get 25 minutes to eat it. The flavors are vibrant, and the meat is tender, but many still fail to finish.

17. Maria's Cantina's Monster Burrito Challenge

This Mississippi restaurant doesn't play around when it comes to burritos. They serve a whopping five-pound burrito with all the usual ingredients and give diners 45 minutes to scarf it down. This one may seem doable, but it's one of the biggest food challenges in the country.

18. Bull Mountain Grille's 78-Ounce Steak Challenge

Bull Mountain Grille in Montana has a steak challenge for all the ravenous meat eaters. They serve a variety of steaks in different sizes, but their biggest is a 78-ounce cut that will intimidate even the biggest steak lovers. It's juicy, hearty, and cooked to your liking!

19. Pho 87's Phozilla Challenge

Las Vegas is home to the Phozilla Challenge, which asks customers to eat an 11-pound bowl of pho loaded with ingredients. This challenge is so popular that there is an entry fee, which contributes to the winner's jackpot, which is usually a few thousand dollars.

20. KC's Rib Shack's Feedback Challenge

People associate BBQ with the South, but New Hampshire serves up some exquisite BBQ food, including the intense Feedback Challenge. Participants must eat six pounds of barbecue: a rack of ribs, pulled pork, chicken, brisket, sausage, two different sides, and two pieces of cornbread in 30 minutes.

21. BGR The Burger Joint's The 9-Pounder

The BGR The Burger Joint in New York has a 15.4-pound burger challenge, which features a nine-pound beef patty and all the classic burger toppings. It's one of the most rigorous eating challenges, but you get plenty of time as long as you finish it in one sitting.

22. Mr. and Mrs. J's Family Restaurant's Pig Out Omelet

North Dakota has this absurd omelet challenge at a small restaurant. The omelet is made with 12 eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns. Mr. and Mrs. J's Family Restaurant gives you one hour to finish it.

23. Kj Cafe's Fat-n-Skinny Breakfast Challenge

Ohio's Kj Cafe's Fat-n-Skinny Breakfast Challenge is no joke. They give you four pounds of breakfast food to finish in 25 minutes or less. The plate includes waffles, sausage patties, gravy, home fries, and eggs cooked your way.

24. P-Dub's Sports Bar & Grille's Mean Pasta Challenge

If you can never get enough pasta, try the Mean Pasta Challenge in Pennsylvania. It includes one pound of pasta and 12 breadsticks, which doesn't sound like too much, but you only get 12 minutes to finish. This spot has several challenges, including the Ghost Wing Challenge, BIG 76'er, and Himesburger Challenge.

25. OverTime Grill's Monster Nacho Challenge

For nacho lovers, there is the Monster Nacho Challenge in South Dakota. Patrons are given 45 minutes to crush five pounds of nachos, including tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, ground beef, waffle fries, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, and much more.