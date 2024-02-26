22 Most Inspiring Moments in NBA History

Basketball may look like just a bunch of people throwing an orange sphere into a hole, but the simplicity of the sport underlies a deep and touching humanistic spirit. The NBA’s athletes not only put on unreal displays of sporting greatness, but they inspire kids and adults never to quit trying or chasing their dreams. These heartwarming memories are sure to make any fan fall in love with the league all over again!

1. Willis Reed Walks Through the Tunnel

Willis Reed’s cameo during Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals propelled the New York Knicks to their first NBA championship. Reed’s valiant attempt to give his teammates everything in his power while suffering through a painful leg injury symbolized the toughness of professional athletes and how much effort and mental grit mean in sports.

2. Mo Cheeks Helps a Young Girl Sing the National Anthem

Not enough athletes get credit for their selfless moments off the court. Mo Cheeks, the former Philadelphia 76ers’ point guard, saw a teenage girl struggling to sing the national anthem during his time coaching the Portland Trail Blazers. Cheeks came to center court and calmed the young woman down, helping her through the final lines of the song.

3. Magic Johnson Wins All-Star Game MVP Honors With HIV

Magic Johnson’s career came to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1991. The NBA let Johnson play during the 1992 All-Star game to celebrate his greatness and fight back against stigma towards the illness. Johnson filled the game with his Showtime magic and won the game’s MVP award!

4. Jason Collins Comes Out as Gay

Jason Collins made history in April 2013 when he revealed to the world his orientation as a gay man. In a setting that often discriminates against people who aren’t straight, Collins inspired millions of athletes to live their best lives and never waver from being their authentic selves.

5. Kevin Durant's MVP Speech

Kevin Durant now stands as one of the best basketball players ever, but he grew up the same as the rest of us. Durant went through relatable struggles, and his mother was there to help him every step of the way. He tearfully thanked his mom when he took home his first MVP trophy in 2014, reminding the world that Wanda was the real most valuable player.

6. Michael Jordan Wins the Title on Father's Day

Michael Jordan’s father had an indelible impact on his life growing up. Jordan endured unspeakable tragedy when his dad was murdered before the 1993 season. He retired to play baseball but famously returned to the Chicago Bulls during the 1995 season and won a fourth title on Father’s Day. It would be nice to think the GOAT did his best to honor his slain father on his special day.

7. Derek Fisher Plays After His Daughter's Surgery

Derek Fisher was always known as one of the NBA’s good guys. He demonstrated his dedication to the Utah Jazz and his daughter when he played against the Warriors on the same night his infant child underwent eye surgery. Fisher made key contributions for his team much like he always did while playing for the Lakers.

8. Michael Jordan's Flu Game

Michael Jordan never let anything deter him from gaining a victory over his opponents, even food poisoning or the flu. Whatever the cause of Jordan’s illness, the legendary scorer took over the fifth game of the 1997 NBA Finals to gain an edge in the series. The moment became synonymous with Jordan’s thirst for success.

9. Isiah Thomas' Ankle Game

Isiah Thomas severely sprained his ankle during Game 6 of the 1988 NBA Finals but scored an unfathomable 25 points in the third quarter. The Pistons lost the series, but the moment showed how underrated Thomas was and how his hard-nosed competitive drive should be appreciated in NBA history.

10. Linsanity

Jeremy Lin put together a real-life Rocky or Rudy moment when he averaged nearly 23 points and nine assists per game for the New York Knicks during a 12-game streak in 2012. The underdog point guard transformed basketball’s popularity in Taiwan and showed Asian Americans how impactful they could be in the sport.

11. Vanessa Bryant Delivers Kobe's Hall of Fame Speech

Vanessa Bryant suffered a terrible loss when her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna died in 2020. Vanessa stepped up to the plate and delivered an unforgettable Hall of Fame speech in Kobe’s absence, a moment that helped his fans remember his enduring legacy and greatness.

12. Kevin Garnett Reminds Fans That Anything Is Possible

Kevin Garnett kept trying to win a championship with the Minnesota Timberwolves for over a decade. When he was traded to the Boston Celtics for the 2008 season, he finally manifested his dreams and brought glory back to Massachusetts. KG puts his all into everything — and excitedly yelled out during an interview, “Anything is possible!” after winning. It perfectly encapsulated his winning spirit and soul.

13. Tracy McGrady Scores 13 Points in 33 Seconds

Tracy McGrady showed the world how impressive his talent was when he helped the Rockets overcome a massive late-game deficit to defeat the Spurs by scoring 13 points in 33 seconds in 2004. The fervent effort represented T-Mac’s belief that any obstacle can be overcome with the right mindset and attitude.

14. The Dream Team Wins the 1992 Gold Medal

The NBA’s best players combined for one special group effort during the 1992 Olympic Games. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Magic Johnson were just some of the legends who changed the face of international basketball forever by stampeding through the rest of the world during the tournament. Players like Dirk Nowitzki said the Dream Team inspired them.

15. Jack Twyman Cares for Maurice Stokes

Jack Twyman showed the bonds that NBA players build often turn into something stronger than blood or brotherhood. After Maurice Stokes couldn’t care for himself following a horrific fall while playing for the Cincinnati Royals, Twyman took legal guardianship of his teammate. The two men represent pure sportsmanship and found family.

16. Hakeem Olajuwon Brings His Teammates to the MVP Stage

Hakeem Olajuwon took the baton from Michael Jordan during the mid-1990s and won NBA MVP in 1994. When the Rockets' center got his trophy, he invited all of his teammates to accept the award with him so they would know how much their efforts mattered in his MVP campaign. Olajuwon’s selfless nature certainly demonstrated why the Rockets were champions soon after.

17. Chris Paul Scores 61 Points For His Grandfather

Chris Paul’s inspirational moment came before his NBA career when he scored exactly 61 points during a high school basketball game after suffering the loss of his grandfather. The points matched his grandpa’s age, and Paul’s mental fortitude at a young age foreshadowed the type of career he was going to have.

18. Steph Curry Brings Riley to the Podium

Steph Curry brought his adorable daughter, Riley, to the podium after an NBA playoff game in 2015, and the moment went viral immediately. Fans and other players took note and realized that family is always bigger than basketball. Other athletes started feeling more comfortable bringing their kids to work after this fantastic press conference.

19. Devin Booker Fist Bumps a Baby

The NBA loves to encourage fan interaction with players. Devin Booker’s spontaneous decision to fist bump a baby after making an incredible shot made for a fun social media video and helped demonstrate Booker’s fan-friendly personality.

20. Rudy Tomjanovich's Championship Speech

Rudy T always knew exactly what to say for the Houston Rockets to compete at a high level throughout the 1990s. Tomjanovich’s Rockets weren’t expected to win the championship during the 1995 season, but he reminded everyone to never “underestimate the heart of a champion” after they completed the repeat.

21. LeBron Brings Cleveland Eternal Glory

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in shambles before the 2011 NBA season, but he never forgot his hometown team. He came back from a three games to one deficit during the 2016 NBA Finals and helped Cleveland win their first championship in any sport in decades. “Cleveland! This is for you!”

22. Magic Johnson Crashes Larry Bird's Jersey Retirement

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s rivalry saved the NBA during the 1980s and popularized the sport worldwide. The best part of the duo’s back and forth was their respect and admiration for one another, something that peaked when Magic surprised Bird while wearing a Boston Celtics shirt at the latter’s jersey retirement ceremony.