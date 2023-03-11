13 Most Instagrammable Places in Miami Not To Miss on Vacation

Known for its pristine beaches, warm weather, and hopping nightlife, Miami’s mix of cultures entices all walks of life, making it a popular vacation destination. From its jaw-dropping coastal waters to unique museums and street art, find out what makes this trendy city in Florida so popular and some of the best spots to visit. We’re sharing the most Instagrammable places in Miami that you shouldn’t miss on your next trip to “The Magic City.”

1. Art Deco Welcome Center

Along with its party scene and world-class beaches, Miami’s South Beach is famous for its 1920s and 1930s Art Deco. A stop at the Art Deco Welcome Center equips visitors with information to go on a self-guided tour or an opportunity to book a private tour to enjoy these architectural landmarks with exuberant shapes and colors.

Sightseers can stroll down Lincoln Road to enjoy the colorful buildings and murals, view the impressive and stylish structures from Lummus Park, or stay at one of the renowned style moderne Miami Beach hotels. The Welcome Center also has a museum where guests can learn more about the area's historic preservation.

Address: 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

2. The Colony Hotel

Constructed in 1935, this three-story building is a symbol of the Miami Beach Art Deco District. Along with its famous Arts Décoratifs, the hotel has a giant neon sign in front glowing purple at night, making it a popular place to snap a selfie or spend the night. Located off Ocean Drive, its proximity to South Beach and Muscle Beach makes The Colony Hotel a popular place to see and stay while on vacation in Miami.

Other notable Art Deco hotels in the area include the Marlin Hotel, Shepley Hotel, Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club, and Cavalier South Beach Hotel.

Address: 736 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

3. The Ancient Spanish Monastery

If you want to feel like you are in a medieval European setting, the Church of St. Bernard de Clairvaux is the perfect place. Located in North Miami Beach, this ancient Spanish monastery was first constructed during the 11th century in Spain. In 1925, the structure was dismantled piece by piece and transported to the U.S., where it sat in a warehouse until being reconstructed in Miami. In 1953, its reconstruction was called “the biggest jigsaw puzzle in history” by Time.

Today, it is an active church and welcomes all.

Address: 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

4. The Berry Farm

At The Berry Farm, visitors can experience a little bit of the country while still in Miami. With seasonal events and produce, it’s an excellent place for families to visit or couples looking for a fun and romantic farm-to-table getaway. Depending on the time of year visiting, you can experience massive sunflower fields, go on a hayride, stroll through a maze, and more.

Visit The Berry Farm website for seasonal events like farm-to-table meals, live music, and more. This local spot is perfect for those who love to eat while traveling to liven up their taste buds and take colorful photos of their travels.

Address: 13720 SW 216th St. Miami, FL 33170

5. Biltmore Hotel

Iconic for its extravagance, the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables is also a National Historic Landmark. Known for its stunning architecture, gardens, world-class golf course, elegant spa, and pool, it is also rich in history – some even say it is haunted. The Biltmore opened in 1926 as a country club and quickly became a fashionable resort for Hollywood A-Listers and European royalty until being converted to a hospital for the war effort in World War II.

Today, the grounds and buildings have been restored to a world-class hotel renovated for luxury. Book a romantic weekend getaway or visit for a tour.

Address: 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

6. Calle Ocho

Calle Ocho is the center of Miami’s “Little Havana” neighborhood, celebrating Cuban culture. Stroll along Calle Ocho to taste incredible and authentic cuisines, take photos of vibrant street art and Art Deco architecture, and experience iconic cigar shops.

The area is a hot spot for festivals and cultural events and is fun to explore. Calle Ocho also hosts one of the largest music festivals in the South, part of “Carnaval Miami,” which happens every March.

Location: Southwest 8th Street between 12th and 27th Avenues

7. Buckminster Fuller's Fly's Eye Dome

Architect Buckminster Fuller designed the Fly’s Eye Dome in 1966 as a blueprint for low-cost portable housing. However, his geodesic dome became a modern-day work of art literally inspired by a fly’s eye.

This unique art display is in the Miami Design District. So, while you’re checking out the infamous Fly’s Eye Dome, explore everything the area offers, from luxurious fashion to incredible eats. The Miami Design District is world-renowned for art, shopping, and culinary entertainment.

Address: 140 NE 39th St #001, Miami, FL 33137

8. Key Biscayne Beach

Only a short 15-minute drive from South Beach, Key Biscayne is a small island with beautiful beach parks, upscale hotels, and fun things to do outdoors, from soaking up the sun to water sports and biking. The barrier island has a more laid-back vibe than South Beach’s party scene. Key Biscayne is one of Miami's most Instagrammable places, and once you visit, you’ll see why! The soft white sand and the color of the water make it a great place to vacation, get away, and recharge.

Key Biscayne is one of the best beaches in Florida. Island hoppers can enjoy Bill Baggs Cape, a Florida State Park on the island's southern tip. Be sure to visit the Cape Florida Lighthouse.

Address: Key Biscayne Barrier Island

9. South Pointe Park & Pier

South Pointe Park and Pier is an iconic spot. Locals and tourists alike enjoy visiting. You can walk Miami Beachwalk south to South Point Park, the southernmost tip of Miami Beach. The park offers views of Biscayne Bay, the skyline, Fisher Island, and the cruise ship terminal. From hanging out at the beach to walking the pier or running and biking the trails, South Pointe is a trendy place to see and be while exploring the area.

Address: 1 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Spend half a day exploring the Frost Science Museum when visiting Miami. The four-acre campus offers a museum, aquarium, and planetarium with 250,000 square feet of exhibits to investigate.

Guests can see enormous Dinosaur skeletons, learn about the Everglades, and experience more about outer space. The facility is also an engineering masterpiece built to withstand hurricanes. There is so much to see and do on campus. Get tickets online and research what you’d like to see beforehand.

Address: 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

11. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Located on Miami Beach with oceanfront views, Fontainebleau is one of the most historic hotels in the area. It opened in 1954 and is known for its luxurious appeal, fabulous architecture, and outdoor pools. It’s located on Millionaire Row and has hosted celebrities like Elvis and Judy Garland. Numerous hit movie scenes, such as Scarface, The Bodyguard, and Goldfinger, have been filmed at the resort.

You don’t have to have a booked stay to visit. Guests can visit the lobby to see the legendary “stairway to nowhere” and revel in the resort's superb ambiance.

Address: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

12. Iconic Lifeguard Towers

The lifeguard towers along Miami Beach and South Beach are cherished icons, world-renowned for their vibrant colors and distinctive designs. Created by architect William Lane, the lifeguard shacks were inspired by the area's Art Deco scene and Caribbean cultural influences. There are over 30 towers up and down the Miami Beach coastline. These notorious beach shacks are undoubtedly one of the most Instagrammable places in Miami.

Location: Miami Beach and South Beach

13. Wynwood Walls Museum

Take a break from the beaches and see the excitement surrounding Wynwood Walls, a unique urban revitalization project. It’s a place where art enthusiasts can experience impressive street murals by artists worldwide. Over 50 pieces encompass this outdoor museum, and it is one of the top places in the world to see street art. Come and see why thousands of people are visiting this popular venue. It is one of the most Instagrammable places in the U.S.

Address: 2516 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Enjoy Sightseeing The Best Places in Miami

Miami perfectly combines everything and anything vibrant, tropical, and artistic. Its mix of modernity with history and the Caribbean makes it a cultural hotspot. Some places in Miami are picture-perfect, from its iconic Art Deco to world-famous beaches and hotels. The energetic coastal city has so many incredible things to see and do. Miami will keep you coming back time and time again.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock.