The 17 Most Instagrammable Places in The U.S. Are Picture Perfect

These days, Instagram is trendy to scroll through if you’re looking for travel inspiration, and we’re sharing some of the most Instagrammable spots in the U.S. to spark your wanderlust.

From the nation’s rich diversity of scenic national parks to impressive art and man-made architecture, this list of places will inspire an epic trip and light up your Instagram feed, creating memories of a lifetime.

Continue reading for destinations to explore in the U.S. if you love travel photography and unique spots.

1. Central Park

Location: Manhattan, New York City, New York

With over 40 million visitors a year flocking to Central Park, it’s no wonder this place has a special spot on the list. In the heart of New York City, one of America’s most famous cities, the park towers beneath skyscrapers offering millions a reprieve from urban life.

But did you know there is a castle hidden away? The Belvedere Castle is one of the top attractions to see. To find more unique spots for photos, check out the Bethesda Fountain, Bow Bridge, Columbus Circle, and Gapstow Bridge. The Gapstow Bridge is a romantic spot for dreamy marriage proposals.

2. Big Sur California

Location: California Coast

If a California road trip down Scenic Highway One with stops for hiking, watching wildlife, and soaking in views of the Pacific Coastline sounds like your kind of adventure, a visit to Big Sur is a must.

The blend of different colors and scenery gives this place a rugged beachy vibe and is popular for travel photography. In addition, the entire area is a haven for nature lovers. If you love hiking, there are adventures from Manuel Peak to the Redwoods.

3. Fisherman's Wharf

Location: San Francisco, California

Fisherman's Wharf is one of the biggest attractions in the San Francisco Bay area. The Wharf is a fantastic place to roam and take pictures, from colorful vendors and fishing boats to street performers and local wildlife.

If planning to visit, it’s also a great place to pair other day trips such as Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Musée Mécanique – a historic arcade museum. Also, visit Pier 39’s famous “Sea Lebrities,” the resident sea lions basking in the sun for all to enjoy.

4. Golden Gate Bridge

Location: San Francisco, California

The Golden Gate Bridge is known for being one of the most beautiful bridges in the world. It’s an engineering masterpiece of towers and sweeping cables. Its famous international orange color complements the natural surrounding and enhances the bridge’s visibility making it a popular travel photography destination.

Visitors can drive across the bridge on a road trip along Highway 101, and there is also a pedestrian trail to walk or bike along, or you can see the bridge from afar from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The Golden Gate Recreation Area is one of the largest urban national parks in the U.S.

5. Yosemite National Park

Location: California

From where Yosemite begins to where it ends, the epic views of the High Sierras around every corner will take your breath away. Being one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., with over 3 million visitors a year, Yosemite National Park recently implemented a reservation system. So, if you love travel photography, outdoor adventures, and hiking, add Yosemite National Park to your vacation list.

At Glacier Point, visitors can see Half Dome, one of the park's most famous landmarks. In addition, Bridal Veil Falls, Eagle Peak, and Yosemite Falls are incredible points of interest for adventure lovers. If you stay for the night, wait to capture the starry skies while on a guided astronomy tour.

6. Santa Monica Pier

Location: Santa Monica, Los Angeles

The Santa Monica Pier has a reputation for being an exciting and vibrant destination. It is a great place to visit and soak up the Californian spirit, from the iconic Ferris Wheel on the water, to the Monica Beach Pier, and streets full of vendors, restaurants, and other activities.

It is fun, magical, and romantic at the same time. For a family-friendly getaway, you’ll love visiting the Santa Monica Pier.

7. Wynwood Walls

Location: Miami, Florida

If you love art, The Wynwood Walls Street Art Museum is one of the most Instagrammable places in Miami. Along the walls are eccentric graffiti and stunning street art.

Here, modern art enthusiasts can enjoy colorful murals by artists worldwide displaying all kinds of stories and symbolism. So, take a break from the beaches and see what the hype is about at this impressive urban revitalization.

8. Walt Disney World

Location: Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, Florida

What is the happiest place on earth? For some, the answer is Disney World. This famous resort has four theme parks, two water parks, and over 30 onsite resorts and hotels.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, and Pandora- The World of Avatar are just a few of the best things to see and do at this American pop culture wonderland. Be sure to have your camera because here, dreams really do come true, and you can experience your favorite Disney characters and movies in real life.

9. Acorn Street

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Acorn Street is one of the most photographed places in Boston. What makes it unique is it offers visitors a glimpse into the past of colonial Boston. The cobblestone residential street has charming streetlamps, window gardens, and beautiful brick buildings.

Acorn Street’s vintage look has created the perfect backdrop for photos which is why it is known for being one of the most Instagrammable places in the U.S.

10. The Hollywood Sign

Location: Los Angeles, California

The Hollywood Sign is arguably one of the most iconic and photographed locations on the West Coast. Those hoping to get a closer look at the sign can hike the trails in Griffith Park (though touching the sign is not allowed).

No worries if you’re not up for hiking, the best viewpoints are on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highlands Avenue or at The Griffith Observatory.

11. Lombard Street

Location: San Francisco, California

In the Russian Hill neighborhood, Lombard Street hails the title of the “Crookedest Street in the World.” One section has eight hairpin turns, attracting millions of visitors per year. The road was originally designed to mitigate the steep grade, which was too difficult for vehicles to drive in the 1920s.

As a result, the area is a top tourist destination home to beautiful mansions, gardens, trendy cafes, bars, and shops. Visitors can drive or walk Lombard Street and then head to other famous attractions in San Francisco, such as The Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Be sure to avoid rush hour on Lombard Street and respect the neighbors when visiting – this area is residential.

12. Na Mokulua Islands

Location: Oahu, Hawaii

Known as “The Mokes” by locals, these sister islands off the windward coast of Oahu are recognized as one of the world's most photographed places. The islands are bird sanctuaries, and people who love water sports can paddle to get up close and surf the waves.

Visitors can see The Mokes from afar along Oahu’s famous Lanikai and Kailua Beach if not up for a paddling excursion. For adventure lovers hiking in Oahu, the Lanikai Pillbox is also an excellent place to see incredible views of all this side Oahu has to offer.

13. Lake Tahoe

Location: California and Nevada

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in the U.S. For winter sports, water sports, hiking, and biking fans, Lake Tahoe is the perfect destination for an outdoor getaway.

Not only is the area known for its outdoor recreation, but it also entices a luxurious appeal. Visitors can enjoy high-end accommodations, casinos, and restaurants while enjoying mountain views and the lake.

For some of the best photo spots, check out Bonsai Rock, catch a sunset, and appreciate the clear blue water.

14. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Location: Los Angeles, California

Thousands of ancient and modern artworks are inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, home to the most significant historical and contemporary art museum in the Western U.S.

On display, visitors can admire pieces from cultures around the world, but the most popular exhibit is Urban Light which has become a landmark of the Los Angeles community.

15. Mardi Gras

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

With millions of hashtags and views on Instagram, Mardi Gras attracts people from all over the world eager to dress up in sparkly clothes and eccentric costumes, dance to festive music, eat delicious king cake, and throw beads for weeks on end.

The streets come alive during this famous Christian holiday, celebrating music, art, and traditions. Mardi Gras starts 47 days before Easter, which is why the start of Mardi Gras varies each year. Mardi Gras is one party you don’t want to miss!

16. Slab City

Location: California

Slab City is an interesting place to stop if you’re driving through the Sonoran Desert on a road trip through California.

It is an alternative lifestyle community that residents take pride in, calling “The Last Free Place in America.” While passing through, road trippers can see eclectic buildings and colorful art.

17. Call Your Mother Deli

Location: Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

If you love hues of pink, you cannot miss visiting Call Your Mother Deli in Georgetown. The all-pink building is the cutest place to visit in Washington, D.C., to get bright pictures posing in front while grabbing tasty sandwiches, bagels, and cookies.

Over the years, the location has become an Instagram hot spot and relished neighborhood icon. The bright pink building is on the corner of O and 35th Street – you won’t miss it.

Georgetown, in general, has charming historical streets with brightly colored houses, so have fun exploring the neighborhood and Washington, D.C.

Add These Instagram Spots to Your Travel List

Whether you’re looking to plan your next trip or for photography inspiration for your beloved Instagram feed, from national parks to man-made wonders, these destinations are known for providing memorable experiences.

There is something for every kind of traveler or Influencer to spark your wanderlust. Have fun out there.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock.