These 15 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in The U.S. Will Make Your Mouth Water for Days

Calling all #foodies! If you love visiting trendy restaurants with delicious eats, drinks, and unique décor, this article is just for you. We’ve rounded up some of the most Instagrammable restaurants in the U.S. to add to your travel list, from seafood markets and sandwich shops to stylish places Hollywood A-Listers frequent.

So, keep reading to discover what makes these establishments Insta-worthy, from BBQ to vegan and everything in between.

1. Franklin Barbecue

Location: Austin, Texas

Hailed by Texas Monthly as “The best barbecue in the known universe,” Franklin Barbecue is iconic in the Austin community. People come from all over and stand in line for hours to enjoy mouthwatering eats from brisket to ribs and all the fixings, not to mention their award-winning barbeque sauce.

If you love BBQ, this is the place to be. Even food celebrities have frequented this joint. See what makes Franklin Barbecue and Austin so Instagrammable. And don’t forget to #keepaustinweird.

2. Butcher's Daughter

Locations: Los Angeles and New York

Have you ever heard of a “vegetable slaughterhouse?” Well, with multiple locations in Los Angeles and New York, food lovers can visit one. The Butcher’s Daughter serves healthy and vibrant plant-based dishes using the same concept butchers would use when processing meats (except there is no meat). They also have tasty gluten-free options.

Their venues host the perfect ambiance for you and your besties or loved ones to enjoy breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Or, if you’re a digital nomad, grab a coffee, juice, or golden milk latte and get those creative juices flowing. Also, check out their online calendar for live music in the evenings.

3. Perch LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Known for its French small plates and a glamorous rooftop bar with unobstructed views of the city atop the 16th floor, Perch is a beautiful spot for a night out on the town. The dress code is upscale casual, and they do take reservations. Catch live music nightly from 7-10 pm.

If you’re in the mood for sushi, Mrs. Fish is their sister restaurant 15 floors below, serving classic Japanese dishes. And don’t forget to take that selfie because the vibrant décor is next level.

4. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant

Location: San Pedro, California

Home to the world-famous Shrimp Tray, San Pedro Fish Market is continuously praised for being one of the best seafood restaurants in California. It’s easy for this 4th generation family-owned and operated business to serve over 30,000 shrimp trays a week and over 2 million hungry guests annually.

They even have a reality TV show called Kings of Fi$H, where you can watch the inside scoop and get all the fun and juicy drama on what it’s like to run a successful family seafood business.

5. Bottega Louie

Location: Los Angeles, California

Famous for its Italian cuisine, gourmet market, and French patisserie, Bottega Louie in downtown Los Angeles is also known for its décor. The restaurant is in the Historic Beaux-Arts Brockman Building, recognized for its Classical and Romanesque Revival architecture and marble-lined spaces.

The gilded interior of Bottega Louie is elegant, cultivating a classy atmosphere for food, drinks, and pictures. Here, you can enjoy the open kitchen environment and your pizzas, salads, pasta, and desserts in style.

6. Nobu Malibu

Location: Malibu, California

Beloved by Hollywood A-Listers, Nobu’s cult following worldwide is due to its unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian dishes and ingredients. The food will light up your taste buds, and the décor inside is also fabulous. The outdoor patio has ocean views, making it an impressive spot to enjoy delicious food and drinks.

Nobu Malibu also has a hotel making it a haute place for a luxurious weekend getaway. So, make reservations for a seat at this hip, stylish upscale restaurant along the California coast.

7. Madonna Inn

Location: San Luis Obispo, California

Whimsical places liven up a dining experience, and you’ll get just that at the Madonna Inn. A few places to dine inside include the Copper Café, Alex Madonna’s Gold Rush Steak House, and the Silver Bar Cocktail Lounge. Each area has a unique and brightly colored theme.

Be sure to peek inside the cocktail lounge, decked with pink furniture, stained glass windows, and hand carvings on the wood trim.

8. Sushirrito

Location: San Francisco, California

Forget the chopsticks! Have you ever had a Shushi burrito? At Sushirrito in San Francisco, you can order sushi you eat with your hands as a giant burrito. How clever it that – take your made-to-order Sushirrito to-go.

Check out their menu for mouthwatering blends and unique flavors while you’re out and about exploring some of the best things to do and most Instagrammable spots in San Francisco!

9. Voodoo Donuts

Locations: Portland, Denver, Austin, and more

Voodoo Donuts’ eclectic vibe donut shops are all the rage, with multiple locations across Oregon, Colorado, and Texas. What makes this place so Instagrammable is that donut orders are served up in cute pink boxes, and each donut is made with a unique theme and sense of fun with hilarious names such as The Homer, Voodoo Doll, and Oh Captain, My Captain.

The original shop is in Portland, Oregon, and is open 24 hours a day, attracting morning risers and those looking for a late-night snack. Voodoo Donuts is the ultimate donut shop, and yes, they intend to take over the donut world.

10. Café du Monde

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

You can’t go to New Orleans without visiting Café du Monde in the French Quarter. Iconic to New Orleans, the café is famous for its powdered sugar beignets and chicory coffee. Nestled between the Mississippi River and Jackson Square, Café du Monde is the perfect place for breakfast, brunch, or a late-night last-call snack while spending a weekend galivanting around New Orleans.

The café is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, except on Christmas. So don’t skip Café du Monde on a visit to #NOLA; your taste buds will thank you.

11. Call Your Mother Deli

Location: Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

If your idea of a fun food outing with friends or loved ones involves pastries, coffee, cookies, and a cute building, then you cannot miss checking out the Call Your Mother Deli in Georgetown. This place has become an Instagram hot spot for Influencers and all who love the idea of an adorable pink building as a backdrop.

The hot pink building is on the corner of O and 35th Street – it’s easy to spot.

12. The Airplane Restaurant

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

For a unique spot to grab some good old American grub, The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs is literally part of a 1953 Boeing KC-97 tanker airplane. Hungry customers can dine inside the plane. Seating is limited, so be sure to secure a reservation.

This restaurant is fantastic for those who love aviation to get lunch and dinner. Inside are also relics of the past rich in aviation history to appreciate.

13. The Chandelier Bar in The Cosmopolitan

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

The Chandelier is one of the most Instagrammable bars in the U.S., and of course, it is in one of the most celebrated food destinations in the world, Las Vegas. Tucked inside The Cosmopolitan, The Chandelier bar has three levels of lounges with thousands of crystals showering guests in subtle purple lighting. This bar is one place in Vegas you must see to believe. It is magical.

14. Eleven at Crystal Bridges

Location: Bentonville, Arkansas

Inside the remarkable architecture of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Eleven Restaurant serves up a selection of local and sustainable menu items.

Visitors can stop inside for lunch after touring the museum, founded by Walmart heiress Alice Walton, or stay late for the bar and bites. There is also an elegant five-course curated dinner menu on certain days of the week. So, if you’re visiting the Ozarks, check out this iconic restaurant. Bentonville is a neat town to explore if you love art and the outdoors.

15. The Purple Pie Place

Location: Custer, South Dakota

If you’ve been planning a summer road trip to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and South Dakota’s national parks, stop in the quaint little town of Custer at the Purple Pie Place. This pink and purple ice cream and pie shop serves homemade pies, soups, and more. It is also a great pit stop if you’re in town for the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Who doesn’t like dessert while on vacation? Life is short, and dessert should be eaten first.

Treat Those Taste Buds

With so many restaurants across the U.S., these are some of the worthiest food places for the ‘gram. We hope you have the best time tasting dishes and enjoying the ambiance at some of these fun restaurants in the U.S. There is something for every kind of food lover or Influencer to liven up the taste buds and your Instagram feed. Bon appetite!

