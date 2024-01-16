Chilling Tales: A Look Back at the Most Intense US Blizzards

From sledding local hills to building snowmen in the backyard, that white powdery precipitation from the heavens brings joy to millions of people around the country. But not all snow is created equal.

Despite its clean image, devastation and destruction silently lurk underneath its mask — that is until the mask comes off. And as anyone who’s lived through a historic blizzard will tell you, it can be quite scary to come face to face with Mother Nature when she teams up with Jack Frost.

1. The “Great White Hurricane” – March 11-14, 1888

Any storm dubbed the “Great White Hurricane” would have the hairs on my arm standing straight up, especially if I were counting on a late 19th-century New York City infrastructure to protect me. But that’s exactly what folks were up against in March 1888 when a brutal blizzard bowled over the city. The storm packed a cold-hearted punch backed by sustained 50 mph winds and littered the city with three feet of snow.

But this wasn't just a New York story. The storm’s frigid grip covered much of the Northeastern United States, claiming over 400 lives and etching its name in history as one of the most catastrophic snow events on record.

2. The Knickerbocker Storm – January 27-28, 1922

Although the “Knickerbocker Storm” has a less alarming name, its impact was no less devastating. This historic snowstorm earned its notorious name after collapsing the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., turning a winter wonderland into a night of horror — claiming 98 lives and injuring 133 in the process.

This certainly wasn't your average snow flurry, as over 22,400 square miles of the upper South and mid-Atlantic United States were buried under 20 inches of snow. Baltimore was brought to its knees after experiencing its heaviest 24-hour snowfall rate since 1872. Even parts of North Carolina found themselves under a foot of snow.

3. Blizzard of '78 – February 5-7, 1978

Let's hit rewind and travel back in time to February 1978, when the Northeastern U.S. met the infamous Blizzard of '78 — a storm so fierce it seemed to challenge the very limits of nature's wrath. Initially dubbed “Storm Larry” in Connecticut, this historic nor'easter was anything but friendly. It unleashed its snowy fury from February 5 to 7, particularly ravaging Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Boston and Providence smashed previous snowfall records with over 27 inches each, while Atlantic City and the Philadelphia suburbs were buried under 20 inches. So this wasn't just your average snow day; it was a full-blown economic standstill. The record-breaking snow siege cost the country about 100 lives while injuring around 4,500 over the course of its rampage. Damages skyrocketed over $520 million (comparable to around $2.33 billion today).

4. The “Storm of the Century” – March 12-15, 1993

In March 1993, folks endured a weather behemoth so intense that it secured its name in history books as America’s “Storm of the Century.” With snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, New York’s Catskill Mountains quickly gathered a staggering 2 feet of snow. But the storm didn't spare the East Coast, as central New Jersey experienced an unusual “ice-cream sandwich” scenario with 2.5 inches of sleet layered over 12 inches of snow. Even Florida’s Panhandle wasn't immune, collecting a rare 6-inch snow coating.

All in all, the storm affected over 550,000 square miles and nearly 120 million people, qualifying as a Category 5 on the Regional Snowfall Index. Essentially, the “Storm of the Century” set a new benchmark for snowstorms in the Northeast, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions.

5. The Blizzard of '96 – January 6-8, 1996

Turn back time to January 1996, and you'll find folks of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions grappling with a winter saga they'll never forget — the “Blizzard of '96.” Starting January 6, this snowy beast blanketed the region for three relentless days. Urban powerhouses like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston were swathed in feet of snow. Even Florida got a surprise invite to the snow party, with Northern areas receiving a light dusting.

But it wasn’t all snowball fights and picturesque scenes. Fire Island lost a casino and bar to the sea, and 50 to 75 feet of Gilgo Beach sand was washed away. It ultimately ranked as the second-greatest snowstorm in the Northeast, bowing only to 1993’s “Storm of the Century.” But with its grandeur came grimness. Over 150 lives were lost — although many were due to heart attacks while shoveling snow.

6. Snowmageddon – February 5-6, 2010

If it came to facing “Snowmageddon,” I would want to close my eyes, fall asleep, and miss the whole thing. Nevertheless, the famed 2010 snowstorm redefined winter chaos in the U.S. as we know it, setting record snowfalls as folks nationwide rubbed their eyes in disbelief.

As one of the more notable “Miller Type B” storms in the country’s history, “Snowmageddon” dropped a record-shattering 32.4 inches of snow at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. Philadelphia wasn't far behind, getting buried under 28.5 inches. When all was said and done, the storm system killed over 40 people between Mexico and the United States.

7. The Children's Blizzard – January 12, 1888

Unfortunately, the “Children’s Blizzard” of 1888 didn’t tell tales of snowmen and sled rides. It was a snowstorm cataloging one of the most heart-wrenching chapters in the history of winter storms — especially for the upper Midwest.

The blizzard struck on a deceptively warm day, catching many folks off guard, including schoolchildren nestled together in one-room schoolhouses. With an estimated 235 fatalities, it ranks as one of the deadliest winter storms on record.

8. The “Cleveland Superbomb” – January 25-27, 1978

Whenever you combine the words “super” and “bomb” to label a storm system, you know it made a lasting impact and won’t soon be forgotten. This is exactly what transpired for Midwest folks in January 1978. And this wasn’t just any snowstorm, but rather Mother Nature's freakishly icy twist on a hurricane. Wind gusts clocked in at up to 100 mph, sculpting massive snowdrifts and turning roads into frozen canyons.

The toll of the “Cleveland Superbomb” was heavy, with an estimated 100,000 cars abandoned on the region's roadways, 400,000 people without electricity, and 70 lives lost.

9. The Great Appalachian Storm – November 25-30, 1950

The Great Appalachian Storm left many in the region searching for something to be grateful for on that fateful Thanksgiving weekend in 1950. The storm smothered the central Appalachians under a staggering 57 inches of snow, peaking at 62 inches in Coburn Creek, WV.

The storm brought one of the most destructive wind events ever to hit the Northeastern U.S., but beyond its meteorological might, the storm's human cost was grave. The event claimed at least 160 lives in West Virginia and 383 people total died, making it one of the deadliest winter onslaughts of its time.

10. The “Snow King Blizzard” – February 11-14, 1899

Reading the words “Snow King” sparked ideas for a Frozen spinoff film in my head. But that was far from the case for the folks living in 1899 — and even Olaf might have struggled to endure the Snow King Blizzard’s wrath.

The historic 1899 storm blanketed areas from central Virginia to western Connecticut with 20 to 30 inches of snow. Snow drifts morphed into towering mountains, dwarfing horses and carriages. Georgian orchards were decimated, and bluebirds in Tennessee nearly went extinct. The entire Eastern seaboard virtually halted under the Snow King’s rule.

11. The Chicago Blizzard of 1967 – January 26-27, 1967

In late January 1967, Chicago found itself at the center of a meteorological phenomenon, facing what would become the city's most significant snowstorm on record. The Chicago Blizzard of 1967 brought with it a staggering 23 inches of snow to northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, leaving the city and its suburbs completely buried by the next morning.

Winds howled at over 50 mph, sculpting snowdrifts up to 15 feet high. Helicopters would later become the city’s lifeline, delivering food and medicine to trapped residents. All said and done, the blizzard left a lasting impression on those who lived through it while claiming a total of 26 Chicago lives.

12. The President's Day Storm II – February 15-18, 2003

President’s Day — a dedicated day for us all to reflect on and celebrate past and present leaders of the free world. But in 2003, the only thing people celebrated was having a snow shovel. The “Presidents Day Storm II” turned the Northeast U.S. into a winter spectacle, standing as the crown jewel in the already snow-laden winter of 2002–2003.

Cities stretching from Washington D.C. to Boston found themselves buried under an imposing 15 to 30 inches of snow. Baltimore set a new record with snow amounting to over 28 inches, contributing to its B&O Railroad Museum roof caving in. The collapse caused considerable damage to its prized collection of railway memorabilia.

13. North American Blizzard of 2005 – January 20-23, 2005

Forming in the upper Midwest and sweeping eastward, the North American Blizzard of 2005 brought white-out conditions and over 3 feet of snow to portions of the Boston Metropolitan area. Blizzard-like conditions spanned south from there, extending into New York and Philadelphia.

But this particular storm's journey didn't end in the U.S. After crossing the Atlantic, it reached Great Britain, Ireland, and the Scandinavian peninsula, bringing widespread blackouts and a handful of fatalities.

14. The New York Blizzard – February 11, 2006

The folks of NYC are tough, and that’s probably an understatement. But in February 2006, the city witnessed a historic snowstorm that tested even the strongest New Yorkers. By the morning of February 11, 27 inches of snow blanketed the city, surpassing all previous records set since 1869.

While historic in nature and superficially recalled as a “blizzard,” the storm technically didn’t qualify as a true blizzard due to lack of windspeed and sub-zero temperatures. A few brave souls even took the chance to embrace the newly created winter wonderland, enjoying the storm’s aftermath with family and friends.

15. The NYC Post-Christmas Blizzard – December 26-27, 2010

New York City’s post-Christmas Blizzard of 2010 rendered the 2006 NYC snow event shameful when it produced more than 30 inches of snow. 60 mph winds raised the stakes, creating near whiteout conditions and forming monstrous snow drifts throughout the cityscape.

And city folks felt the blizzard’s aftermath for days. Buses and cars remained imprisoned in snow. Abandoned vehicles added to the overall clean-up challenge, obstructing efforts to plow the snow-clogged streets. The city ultimately experienced two fatalities as emergency responders were unable to access individuals requiring urgent help.

16. The Groundhog Day Storm – February 1, 2011

You can bet Punxsutawney Phil would be sprinting back into his hole if this storm came bearing down on him. But that’s the kind of storm folks in Wisconsin and the surrounding region were up against in February 2011.

Snowfall totals ranged between 20 and 26 inches throughout much of the region, setting new records in Milwaukee and Madison. Between snow-shoveling heart attacks and snow-blower accidents, the Groundhog Day Storm cast a huge shadow over many other storms to impact the region.

17. Snowvember 2014 – November 17-19, 2014

From “No-Shave November” to “No Sugar November,” people around the nation love to settle down and simplify before the holiday madness kicks in. But the people of Buffalo, New York, certainly weren’t lucky enough to have a “No Snow November” in 2014 — it was quite the opposite.

The city and areas south were hit with a storm duo that buried them under 5 to 7 feet of snow. Between stranded drivers, structural collapses, and toppling power lines, “Snowvember” claimed the lives of 14 people, stunning the country and impacting the city in a way that they won’t soon forget.

18. “Snowzilla” – January 22-24, 2016

New Jerseyans couldn’t run fast enough when Snowzilla came thundering into town, leaving over 100,000 people without electricity and claiming the lives of 8 people. All 21 counties tallied at least 1 foot of snow over the course of the rare statewide event.

But heavy snow totals weren’t the most devastating traits of this storm. Screeching winds and massive coastal flooding brought the disastrous storm to a whole new level in the state’s history.

19. 2018's “Bomb Cyclone” – January 2-6, 2018

The Eastern Seaboard kicked off 2018 with a real boom, hosting a snow party that was nothing short of “da bomb,” but not in a good way. The historic winter system raced up the Atlantic coastline, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

But while the snow-related damage from 2018’s Bomb Cyclone was bad, coastal flooding was even worse — and more costly. All told, the storm claimed 22 lives while leaving over 300,000 people without power for days.

20. Winter Storm Frida – January 3, 2022

As if dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases wasn’t bad enough, the unofficially named “Winter Storm Frida” rolled into the Eastern U.S. on January 3, impacting areas from Alabama to New England.

Featuring the usual concoction of frigid temperatures, motor vehicle crashes, states of emergencies, and localized tragedy, the storm racked up a bill of $495 million — not a guest you want to have at your next dinner party.

21. The Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940 – November 11, 1940

Image Credit: National Weather Service.The Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940 caught the Midwest completely off guard with its sudden ferocity, as conditions had been unseasonably mild across the Upper Midwest. But the warmth’s false sense of security set the stage for what took a tragic and unexpected turn for the worse.

By the time the storm had passed, over a foot of snow had blanketed the region, and over 150 people lost their lives. The region’s agriculture also took a brutal hit, with thousands of livestock perishing under the unexpected and brutal conditions.

22. The 100-Hour Snowstorm of 1969 – February 24-28, 1969

Ever wonder why the hysteria for milk and bread occurs ahead of a snowstorm? It may have something to do with the 100-Hour Snowstorm of 1969. Beyond the usual and more immediate inconveniences of a paralyzing snowstorm, the affected Northeastern regions ran out of essential food staples due to the inability of delivery trucks to navigate the snow-choked streets.

Kennedy Airport saw about 6,000 travelers stranded, who resorted to sleeping on chairs and floors. The Tappan Zee Bridge became a parking lot of sorts, with over 1,000 vehicles stalled or abandoned. The storm claimed 94 lives and goes down in history as one of the most notorious snowstorms to crash into the U.S.

23. The Blizzard of 1977 – January 28 – February 1, 1977

Featuring peak wind gusts of 69 mph, the Blizzard of 1977 swept through Western New York and Southern Ontario, dropping an astonishing 100 inches of snow in some areas. The blizzard's impact wasn’t only measured in terms of its physical force but also its human toll. In Western New York alone, there were 23 storm-related fatalities, with an additional five lives lost in northern New York.

The economic consequences of the blizzard were also staggering, with an estimated total loss for Erie and Niagara counties amounting to approximately $221.49 million over the 5.5-day period.

24. The Megalopolitan Blizzard of 1983 – February 10-12, 1983

While it sounds more like some low-budget sci-fi film, the “Megalopolitan Blizzard” was nothing short of reality for folks living in and around a 1983 New York City. Roads were in turmoil, flights were canceled in droves, and subway systems faced severed disruptions in service. The storm certifiably shut down the city.

And the situation wasn’t much better in the metropolis’ supermarkets ahead of the storm, where that unavoidable rush on milk and bread was as prevalent as the common cold.