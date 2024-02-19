22 Most Lopsided NBA Trades of All Time

NBA trades can transform franchises forever, for better and for worse. General managers have to use their best instincts and judge which players are worth taking a flyer on and which ones need to be sent away to a new location.

The most fascinating trades happen when one team thoroughly fleeces another one. These lopsided NBA trades changed the course of basketball history.

1. Boston Celtics Receive Bill Russell, St. Louis Hawks Receive Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan



The Boston Celtics certainly seemed to be more than a few steps ahead of the rest of the NBA in the 1950s and 1960s, and it all started with the acquisition of Bill Russell. St. Louis sent the draft pick that was used to select Russell to Boston and got two good players in Macauley and Hagan. The Celtics transformed into an 11-time champion immediately after the trade. While Macauley and Hagan possessed All-Star caliber careers, Russell ushered in a new era of defensive play and is arguably the best center in league history.

2. Boston Celtics Receive Kevin McHale (Draft Pick) And Robert Parish, Golden State Warriors Receive Joe Barry Carroll



The Celtics kickstarted a second run of titles with an ingenious exchange with Golden State that brought them the draft pick used to take Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. Boston continued their run of excellence, while the Warriors fed into their narrative as one of basketball’s worst clubs. Joe Barry Carroll was actually a solid scoring threat, but he certainly couldn’t replicate the production of McHale and Parish, both of whom went to the Hall of Fame.

3. Los Angeles Lakers Receive Kobe Bryant, Charlotte Hornets Receive Vlade Divac



Kobe Bryant was expected to be a rising star when he was taken by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft, but the team didn’t hesitate to send him to the Lakers for the more established inside presence provided by Vlade Divac.

4. Houston Rockets Receive James Harden, Daequan Cook, Cole Aldrich, and Lazar Hayward, Oklahoma City Thunder Receive Steven Adams (Draft Pick), Kevin Martin, Mitch McGary (Draft Pick), Alex Abrines (Draft Pick), and Jeremy Lamb

OKC’s Sam Presti chose the wrong superstar when he traded James Harden to the Rockets in order to have the money to keep Serge Ibaka and Russell Westbrook. Harden completely overtook the NBA’s scoring hierarchy with Houston, while Westbrook and Ibaka failed to deliver a title to the Thunder before separating a few years later.

5. Los Angeles Lakers Receive Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks Receive Elmore Smith, Brian Winters, Dave Meyers, and Junior Bridgeman



When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanded a trade to the Lakers or the Knicks in the mid-1970s, Milwaukee didn’t have a lot of leverage in their quest to acquire talent in return. The eventual six-time MVP controlled the situation, and the Lakers got the superstar for a potpourri of solid to underwhelming players.

6. Los Angeles Lakers Receive Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers Receive Darrall Imhoff, Archie Clark, and Jerry Chambers

Wilt Chamberlain was transitioning to the twilight of his career when he asked to be traded to the Lakers, but the return Philadelphia got for their reigning MVP looked beyond pedestrian. The most noteworthy thing about any of the players in the trade was that Imhoff guarded Chamberlain very poorly during his 100-point game in 1962. If the Lakers had won more than one title with Wilt after this trade, it would be considered the worst in NBA history.

7. Boston Celtics Receive Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Draft Picks), Brooklyn Nets Receive Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, and Kris Joseph



The Celtics bravely threw franchise icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the wind in 2013, and Brooklyn was more than eager to pretend the two stars were still relevant. In return, Boston received tons of draft picks that Danny Ainge mixed and matched into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown years down the line.

8. Dallas Mavericks Receive Dirk Nowitzki, Milwaukee Bucks Receive Robert Taylor

Determining who is going to pan out in the NBA Draft requires a lot of foresight and a little luck. Dallas pulled the wool over Milwaukee when they traded Robert Taylor on draft night for Dirk Nowitzki. The German star became the best player in the history of the Mavericks, while Traylor was out of the league shortly afterward.

9. Chicago Bulls Receive Scottie Pippen, Seattle SuperSonics Receive Olden Polynice



The Sonics never intended to keep Scottie Pippen. They essentially drafted him for Chicago and immediately sent him to the Windy City for Olden Polynice and another draft pick, but the fact that Seattle didn’t see Pippen’s potential remains a horrible front-office misfire.

10. New Jersey Nets Receive Gerald Wallace, Portland Trail Blazers Receive Shawne Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Damian Lillard (Draft Pick)



The Nets get a little bit of slack for this trade because they weren’t trading Damian Lillard knowingly. Gerald Wallace was only two years removed from an All-Star appearance, and Portland was seemingly receiving a benign return for him. Still, this trade serves as a cautionary tale to teams: don’t just throw draft picks into a trade. Those selections could turn into stars.

11. Phoenix Suns Receive Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers Receive Jeff Hornacek, Tim Perry, Andrew Lang

Charles Barkley forced his way out of Philadelphia with a poor attitude and several off-the-court controversies. Phoenix ignored red flags and stole the superstar from the Sixers, with only Jeff Hornacek providing any positive impact on the other end of the trade. Sir Charles led the Suns to the NBA Finals and won MVP in the desert!

12. Toronto Raptors Receive Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams, Eric Williams and Draft Picks, New Jersey Nets Receive Vince Carter

Although Vince Carter didn’t accomplish playoff success with New Jersey, the Nets got the star guard for a bunch of role players and a washed Alonzo Mourning. Carter would go on to make All-Star teams with the Nets, while Mourning didn’t even want to play for the Raptors. Toronto was forced to eat Mourning’s contract, and he returned to Miami.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Baron Davis and Kyrie Irving (Draft Pick), Los Angeles Clippers Receive Mo Williams and Jamario Moon

This was another terrible swap in which a team, this time the Clippers, decided to trade away draft capital for an older player. The draft pick Los Angeles tossed away turned into Kyrie Irving. In other words, the Clippers spurred the Cavs 2016 title with this lopsided trade.

14. Houston Rockets Receive Jack Marin, Washington Bullets Receive Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes garnered a reputation that framed him as a big stats, low-impact basketball player. Still, Houston should have been investigated for stupidity after trading away a Hall of Fame hooper for a man who never averaged more than 18.5 points for the team.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Don Ford and Chad Kinch (Draft Pick), Los Angeles Lakers Receive James Worthy (Draft Pick) and Butch Lee



The Lakers orchestrated a seemingly innocuous trade that included draft picks and role players on both sides of the equation with the Cavs in 1980. The draft pick L.A. used on James Worthy remains one of the most critical they utilized during the Showtime dynasty.

16. Atlanta Hawks Receive Toni Kukoc, Nazr Mohammad, Theo Ratliff, and Pepe Sanchez, Philadelphia 76ers Receive Dikembe Mutombo and Roshown McLeod



Dikembe Mutombo garnered endless defensive accolades with the Atlanta Hawks and continued to shine with the Sixers. Atlanta should have worked much harder to get a decent return for the best center they’ve had in the last five decades.

17. Houston Rockets Receive Clyde Drexler and Tracy Murray, Portland Trail Blazers Receive Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola, and Randolph Childress (Draft Pick)

Houston took advantage of Portland’s window closing by snapping up Clyde Drexler. The Glide accompanied Hakeem Olajuwon perfectly in a second title run. The Blazers didn’t get anything of substance from the Rockets to help them rebuild.

18. Phoenix Suns Receive Shaquille O’Neal, Miami Heat Receive Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks



The only reason this trade is considered lopsided is because Shaq’s contract was an albatross. O’Neal was nothing more than a big name at this point, and even though Miami didn’t get any good players in return (Marion was also old), the Suns were the ones tricking themselves into thinking Diesel was still a factor.

19. San Antonio Spurs Receive Keldon Johnson (Draft Pick), DaMar DeRozan, and Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors Receive Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard



Kawhi Leonard’s fractured relationship with the Spurs ended in him being traded to the Raptors and winning a second championship in his only season in Canada. San Antonio got a good player in DeRozan, but they should have looked for better options considering how valuable the Klaw was.

20. Dallas Mavericks Receive Luka Doncic, Atlanta Hawks Receive Trae Young



Both of these players are superstars, but Doncic clearly has the upper hand on Young. Atlanta shouldn’t have made this draft night trade, especially because it’s looking like the Hawks are at a dead end over a half-decade after this exchange.

21. Chicago Bulls Receive Dennis Rodman, San Antonio Spurs Receive Will Purdue



Figuring out how to get the best out of Dennis Rodman wasn’t easy. The Spurs gave up on the whacky forward and sent him to the Bulls for Will Purdue, a man whose upside was next to nothing. Rodman infused Chicago with defensive integrity, grit, and just the right amount of crazy. They wouldn’t have won any more rings without him.

22. Los Angeles Lakers Receive Pau Gasol and a Second Round Draft Pick, Memphis Grizzlies Receive Marc Gasol (Draft Pick), Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, and Two First Round Draft Picks



This trade ended up being salvaged by the evolution of Marc Gasol into a star player years after the trade, but the exchange that propelled the Lakers to back-to-back rings on the back of big brother Pau Gasol seemed fishy back in 2008. The Lakers continued their trend of receiving stars for next to nothing in return, or at least it seemed that way.