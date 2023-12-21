The 27 Most Loved Dogs From TV and Movies

Movies and TV shows are full of fictional dogs that we love almost as much as our own companions, from heroic canines to silly puppies to playful dogs.

Their fluffy tails and floppy ears make us fall in love at the first tail wag, and their stories can be inspiring and comforting. These pooches may be fictitious, but they've left a very real paw print on our hearts.

1. Scooby-Doo

Of course, Scooby-Doo and his Scooby Snacks will always be fan favorites. Scooby is one of the most famous fictional dogs of all time, with his goofy way of speaking and the way he's traversed generations of television and movies. We'll give Scrappy an honorable mention, but it's hard to trust him after his hijinks on Spooky Island.

2. Marley

Marley is the titular figure from Marley & Me and will always have a special place in our hearts. Viewers watch him grow from the littlest puppy to an old, mellow dog who loves his family more than anything. The movie's heartwrenching and painfully realistic ending only pushes him further into our hearts.

3. Dug

Many dog owners wonder what their dogs think about. In Up, Dug's dialogue gives us all a little insight into what goes through canine minds. He's a hilarious and lovable character with a naivety that makes us want to scoop him up and love him.

4. Snoopy

For many people, Snoopy is the most iconic animated dog. He jumped from the comic strips onto our screens and never looked back. This little black and white beagle has a distinct and sometimes negative personality, with gluttonous behavior and a lazy attitude, but his sass is part of why so many love him.

5. Lassie

Lassie is one of the most heroic canines ever and is admired as a courageous dog with incredible intelligence. She's starred in both movies and TV shows as a faithful pet who goes above and beyond to protect, care for, and be alongside her family. It's safe to say we'd all be lucky to be companions with such a brilliant animal.

6. Seymour

If you've never seen the Futurama episode “Jurassic Bark,” be prepared for heartbreak. Seymour is Fry's dog from the past, and in this episode, we find out that this loving and determined little dog waited the rest of his life for Fry to return after he disappeared into the future. Futurama is typically funny, but Seymour's storyline will bring you to tears.

7. Old Yeller

Again, get ready for some brutal heartbreak if you don't know the story of Old Yeller. This faithful dog sacrifices himself to save his owners, fighting off a wolf but getting injured in the process. Many of us didn't know what true tragedy was until we saw this movie as children, and the ending breaks us every time.

8. Mr. Peanutbutter

Mr. Peanutbutter is one of the most lovable dogs, with a charming naivety and sparky personality. He's one of the main characters in BoJack Horseman and has a lightness that makes him adorable and hilarious. Some find him annoying, but many people think he's the best character in the show.

9. Balto

While no one seems to talk about this movie, most people saw it as a child and loved the main character. Balto has similar vibes to Lassie, rushing to deliver medicine to sick children and saving the day occasionally. He's courageous but conflicted because some people fear his wolf ancestry. But we love Balto, even if he is half-wolf!

10. Blue

Blue's Clues was a major part of many of our childhoods, and while the cheerful human host was replaced, Blue never went anywhere. Even though the show ended in 2006, many people still think about Blue fondly as the colorful little dog they solved mysteries with.

11. Pluto

An honorable mention goes to Goofy, but most people think Pluto is the best dog in the Mickey Mouse universe. This amusing scamp is loyal and smart but also incredibly funny when pretending to be a human. As one of the only non-anthropomorphic characters from the Mickey Mouse universe, he acts more like a real dog with his energetic nature.

12. Air Bud

There are roughly a dozen movies in the Air Bud franchise, showing how much people adore him. This talented pup is not only an impressive basketball player but also a dear companion who helps his owner through tragedies and conflicts. And we love seeing him become a father of the little Buddies!

13. Jake the Dog

This dog has a bold personality and a strong sense of loyalty. He is Finn the Human's best friend on Adventure Time, and he is always up for a crazy journey. He doesn't have the innocence of other beloved fictional dogs, but his realistic human demeanor makes him a unique and hilarious TV dog.

14. Clifford

Clifford has the sweet demeanor of any lovable dog, but he's special because he's roughly the size of a house and has bright firetruck-red fur. This fictional dog has a funky appearance, but his endearing and gentle nature gives him a cozy and loving aura. Clifford the Big Red Dog may be an unorthodox pup, but his big heart makes him endlessly lovable.

15. Milo

Milo is Stanley's dog in The Mask and isn't as smart or wholesome as other lovable fictional dogs, but his crazy antics and boisterous personality make him a favorite. At one point in the film, he wears the mask and becomes a hulking canine who defends his owner but doesn't want to return the mask, showcasing his feisty ways.

16. Fang

Fang is Hagrid's massive dog in the Harry Potter series. He doesn't show up too much in the films, but the few times he does appear, he's lamblike and slobbery. His cowardly nature only makes him more endearing, as you would expect him to be brave and strong!

17. Max

Max is the Grinch's dog in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and he's one of the best-animated dogs because of his exhausted attitude. He's a devoted companion to the Grinch but also wants his master to be kinder and only seems happy when the Grinch is doing good. And few things are as precious as Max tipping over when wearing the heavy antler headband.

18. Brian Griffin

Brian Griffin does not have the cute and loyal traits of many people's favorite pups, but we love him because of his snark and intelligence. While he enjoys martinis and logical arguments, he slips into instinctual dog behavior every once in a while, like growling at the mailman or chasing after a ball.

19. Hooch

Tom Hanks is one of the most respected and admired actors of our time, but Hooch steals the spotlight in the movie Turner & Hooch. Hooch is a devoted companion and is all tail-wags most of the time, but he also steps up to serve justice when he needs to.

20. Bruiser

Elle Woods has a tough time making friends at Harvard, but Bruiser is always there for her. He was always by her side and would follow her wherever she went. In Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Elle repays his unwavering loyalty by trying to free his mother from a testing lab.

21. Zero

Do ghost dogs count? They do! Zero is Jack's ghostly pet in The Nightmare Before Christmas who follows him around. His floppy ears, floating body, and bright red nose make him one of the most unusual fictional dogs, but he's just as cute and rambunctious as any other movie or TV dog.

22. Charlie

Charlie is the main character in the strange film All Dogs Go to Heaven. He's voiced by Burt Reynolds, so it's hard not to love him! Charlie is a flawed character worthy of redemption, making him one of the more complex animated dogs we can't help but root for.

23. Toto

Of course, Toto is Dorothy's little dog in The Wizard of Oz, and he's the spark that ignites the plot. The relationship between Dorothy and Toto drives Dorothy to run away, and he shows similar devotion to her when she's in trouble. While he may be little, he is a mighty pup.

24. Pongo and Perdy

Choosing one over the other felt wrong, so we're including both Pongo and Perdy from 101 Dalmatians. These loving parents are fiercely faithful to their owners as well as each other, and even though they're dogs, they're also couple goals. Who could forget their beautiful little dog wedding?

25. Lady and Tramp

I couldn't choose between these two because they're a package deal! Lady and Tramp are an even more special couple because they have a Romeo-and-Juliet-type love that defies the expectations surrounding them. Tramp's frisky nature and Lady's bewitching sweetness make them a precious pair.

26. Bolt

Bolt is a favorite fictional dog because he thinks he's as brave and bright as canines like Lassie, Hooch, and Air Bud until he realizes he's just an average dog. His determination and eventual humility make him a delightful dog to watch grow and go on adventures.

27. Copper

The Fox and the Hound is a story of an unlikely but wholesome friendship that will warm your heart. The hound, Copper, is beyond kind and innocent throughout the movie, and when it comes down to it, he chooses his lifelong friend over what he is expected to do, and we'll always love him for that.