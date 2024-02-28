22 Most Memorable NBA All-Star Weekend Moments

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend features basketball at its most aesthetically brilliant. Compared to the other sports leagues, the NBA tries harder to celebrate the history of the game and combine pop culture with hoops. Every year, there are new events or twists on classic ones that attempt to bring in new fans. These memorable moments from All-Star Weekend helped to shape the February staple as it's now known!

1. Magic Johnson Wins MVP in Orlando After HIV Diagnosis

Magic Johnson’s abrupt retirement from the NBA after an HIV diagnosis rocked the sports world and curtailed Johnson’s career when it was still at its height. Magic got to return briefly during the 1992 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando, and the results were nothing short of majestic. He took home the MVP trophy and proved to the world that HIV and AIDS shouldn’t symbolize the end of life but rather just a bump in the road.

2. Larry Bird Asks Who's Going to Finish Second

Larry Bird’s confidence added to his aura in an entertaining fashion. His bravado peaked when he strutted into the locker room before the 1988 Three-Point Contest and asked his peers which one of them was competing for the runner-up trophy. Larry Legend then backed up his fighting words by taking home a third straight victory at the event!

3. Michael Jordan Dunks From the Foul Line

Michael Jordan already garnered millions of fans with a revolutionary play style in the 1980s, but it was during the 1987 Slam Dunk Contest that MJ elevated into His Airness. Jordan ascended into the heavens with a graceful yet powerful launch from the foul line that won him the competition.

4. LeBron and Kobe Go One-on-One

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant formed one of the best theoretical rivalries of the 21st century. They never met in the NBA Finals, but the two legends duked it out at the 2016 All-Star Game in Toronto, a game that ended up being Bryant’s last All-Star competition of his career.

5. Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine Duel in the Dunk Contest

Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine arguably saved the Slam Dunk Contest from extinction in 2016 when they threw haymakers at one another, eventually resulting in LaVine taking home the hardware. Gordon’s famous under-the-legs dunk over the Orlando Magic mascot still gets talked about as one of the most jaw-dropping athletic feats in basketball history.

6. Vince Carter's 2000 Dunk Contest Spectacular

Vince Carter was one of the highlights of the early 2000s in the NBA, a player who attempted to help entertain the masses in the wake of Michael Jordan’s retirement. Carter’s 2000 Slam Dunk Contest included reverse 360-degree rim rockers and between-the-legs slams that brought an everlasting legacy to the North Carolina alum’s name.

7. Jason Williams' Elbow Pass

Jason Williams never made an All-Star team, but his insatiable desire to conjure novel moves on the court popularized the streetball style of the 2000s. Williams' iconic elbow pass during the 2000 Rookie-Sophomore Game came to represent his artistic flair.

8. Gerald Green's Cupcake Dunk

The Slam Dunk Contest started relying on gimmicks and cheap ploys rather than athleticism in the late 2000s. Gerald Green’s dunk, in which he blew out a candle on a cupcake at the top of the rim, solidified that the competition was in a weird state, for better or for worse, depending on what each fan was interested in.

9. Steph Curry's All-Star Game Shooting Barrage

Steph Curry enjoys putting on a show more than any other NBA player. He ripped through the nets with 16 three-pointers and 50 points during the 2022 All-Star Game. Even with no defense played, Curry’s confidence behind the arc makes people wonder how his type of talent is even possible!

10. Isiah Thomas Freezes Michael Jordan Out

Isiah Thomas often got the reputation that he was jealous of other superstars, and no rumor added wood to this fire like when he encouraged his teammates to freeze Michael Jordan out of the 1985 All-Star Game. It was already clear that Jordan was going to surpass everyone in short order, and Thomas didn’t want his rival to grab the baton so quickly.

11. Nate Robinson Dunks on Dwight Howard

Even if the Slam Dunk Contest is a competition, Nate Robinson and Dwight Howard proved the fun and casual nature of the event when Robinson asked his rival for the night, Howard, to serve as a prop during one of his best dunks. The stout Robinson soared over Superman for his second dunk title.

12. Blake Griffin Jumps Over a Car… Kind Of

Blake Griffin’s ferocity at the rim injected life into the NBA during the 2010s. Griffin’s charismatic and endorsable personality gave him brownie points with the judges when he leaped over the hood of a Kia sedan during the 2011 Dunk Contest. While it looked cool, it was probably a dunk many other players could have pulled off.

13. Dwight Howard's Superman Rendition

Dwight Howard’s physique always caught the eye of fans, and he embraced his sculpted figure by donning a Superman costume while winning the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. Howard looked like he was primed to rival LeBron and Kobe in the NBA’s hierarchy after this contest.

14. The NBA Players Unionize

The NBA players leveraged their star status and the desperation of the NBA to gain more labor rights before the 1964 All-Star Game by going on strike. The union got the attention of the league, and the game was played after the rough edges were ironed out by players and owners.

15. NBA 75th Anniversary Celebration

The NBA brought together an incredible display of talent when they celebrated their 75th Anniversary Team in 2022 during All-Star Weekend. Fans enjoyed seeing all of the different generations of legends join together in Cleveland!

16. Jerry West Wins the 1972 All-Star Game

Jerry West wasn’t nicknamed Mr. Clutch just because it sounded cool. The Lakers guard always proved his worth late in games, even winning the 1972 All-Star Game with a jump shot for the Western Conference.

17. Steph Curry Alley-Oop to Dirk Nowitzki

Steph Curry and Dirk Nowitzki showed how fun it is when superstars from rival teams get to play in the All-Star Game together. Nowitzki slammed home a pass from Steph Curry during the 2015 event!

18. Draymond Green and Kevin Hart Shoot Head-to-Head

Draymond Green isn’t known for his shooting prowess, so a three-point competition with comedian Kevin Hart led to some funny struggles from Green and a lot of trash-talking from Hart in 2016. The NBA always thrives when bringing celebrities into the fold!

19. Bob Cousy's MVP Overtime Performance

Bob Cousy treated fans in the 1950s to pioneering point guard play with plenty of theatrics revolutionary for the time period. Cousy closed the 1954 All-Star Game with a flurry of 10 points and won the MVP award for his performance.

20. Shaq and Dwight Howard Dance it Off

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard let their rivalry go and enjoyed the dance floor during a light practice in Las Vegas before the 2007 All-Star Game. Social media would have made this moment go viral in even more ways than it did back in the day!

21. Charles Barkley and Dick Bavetta Race

Charles Barkley’s flair for comedy and attention during his media career took an odd turn when he raced NBA referee Dick Bavetta during the Saturday night festivities in 2007. Barkley and Bavetta shared an awkward congratulatory kiss after the run!

22. Marvin Gaye Sings the National Anthem

Marvin Gaye’s beautiful version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 1983 All-Star Game elevated the event into a nationwide story. Gaye’s velvety voice fit the setting and turned the singer into the biggest star of the night.