New Digital Maps Reveal The Most Murderous Group in Medieval England

While we understand that Game of Thrones is a fictional world, elements of it are based upon medieval times, which were known for being fierce. Now, with the help of Cambridge University's digitized account of murders in London, York, and Oxford, we can understand just how violent it was.

Cambridge's Medieval Murder Maps are more than just a tongue twister. Launched in 2018, they translate 700-year-old coroners' reports to map historical crime scenes. Recently, they added York and Oxford. The maps reveal that Oxford had a shockingly high homicide rate during the 14th century, potentially 4 to 5 times higher than London or York. Students are known to get rowdy, but in this case, the maps have confirmed the murder victims and perpetrators were likely students or members of the 1000-year-old university.

Boys Will Be Boys

The causes of violence varied among the cities. In York, knife fights among tannery workers and fatal violence between glove makers were prevalent during a period of prosperity driven by trade and textile manufacturing following the Black Death. In Oxford, a rambunctious youth population contributed to a dangerous environment. Oxford had approximately 7,000 residents, including 1,500 students.

Manuel Eisner, the lead investigator of the murder maps project from the University of Cambridge, stated that a medieval university city like Oxford had a volatile mix of factors. Oxford's student population consisted solely of young males, typically between fourteen and twenty-one, the peak age group for violence and risk-taking. These students were free from the strict family, parish, or guild controls. They found themselves in an environment where weapons were abundant, and access to alehouses and prostitutes was prevalent.

Many of these students were also part of regional fraternities called “nations,” potentially adding further tension within the student community. This combination of factors created a challenging social landscape ripe for conflict and violence.

A Medieval Coroner's Report

An example of the information Cambridge has uncovered includes an incident in 1298 that involved a heated argument among students in an Oxford High Street tavern. This escalated into a large street brawl involving weapons like battle axes and swords. The result was the death of a student named John Burel, who suffered a six-inch deep head wound.

Another incident in 1299 tells how an unknown scholar got away with murdering Margery de Hereford, an adult worker. He fled the scene after fatally stabbing her instead of paying his debt and was never caught.

Violent Times

The team used medieval coroner's records to create an atlas of 354 homicides across all three cities, updated to include accidents, sudden deaths, prison fatalities, and sanctuary church cases.

Before modern policing, medieval society was characterized by abundant weapons, making even minor disputes potentially deadly. Examples from London include altercations that escalated from littering and urination to homicide.

At its height, the homicide rate reached approximately 60 to 75 per 100,000. In comparison, the homicide rate in the United Kingdom is 1.7 per 100,000, and in the United States, the rate is 6.8.