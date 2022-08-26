The Most Obese U.S. States, Ranked

A new report by NiceRX shows significant differences in obesity rates between states. Obesity puts people at a higher risk of several illnesses and diseases. A healthy weight is an essential factor to overall health.

Mississippi Ranked Most Obese

The Magnolia State comes in dead last, with 39.7% of individuals self-reporting they are obese. Mississippi also ranks last in life expectancy among adults at 74.4 years. The next obese states are West Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana.

Most Obese States

Mississippi | 39.7% West Virginia | 39.1% Alabama | 39.0% Louisiana | 38.1% Indiana | 36.8% Kentucky | 36.6% Deleware | 36.5% Iowa | 36.5% Arkansas | 36.4% Oklahoma | 36.4%

Lease Obese States

There are many states with sub 30% population that is obese. Let's take a look at those healthy states.

Colorado | 24.2% Massachusetts | 24.4% Hawaii | 24.5% New York | 26.3% Vermont | 26.3% Washington | 28.0% Oregon | 28.1% Florida | 28.4% Montana | 28.5% Utah | 28.6%

