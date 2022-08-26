The Most Obese U.S. States, Ranked

A new report by NiceRX shows significant differences in obesity rates between states. Obesity puts people at a higher risk of several illnesses and diseases. A healthy weight is an essential factor to overall health.
Mississippi Ranked Most Obese
The Magnolia State comes in dead last, with 39.7% of individuals self-reporting they are obese. Mississippi also ranks last in life expectancy among adults at 74.4 years. The next obese states are West Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana.
Most Obese States
- Mississippi | 39.7%
- West Virginia | 39.1%
- Alabama | 39.0%
- Louisiana | 38.1%
- Indiana | 36.8%
- Kentucky | 36.6%
- Deleware | 36.5%
- Iowa | 36.5%
- Arkansas | 36.4%
- Oklahoma | 36.4%
Related: Here's the Unhappiest State in the U.S., It's Not Jersey or New York
Lease Obese States
There are many states with sub 30% population that is obese. Let's take a look at those healthy states.
- Colorado | 24.2%
- Massachusetts | 24.4%
- Hawaii | 24.5%
- New York | 26.3%
- Vermont | 26.3%
- Washington | 28.0%
- Oregon | 28.1%
- Florida | 28.4%
- Montana | 28.5%
- Utah | 28.6%
More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network
This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.
As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.