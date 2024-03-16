Most Offensive Video Games That Would Never Cut It Today

Video games these days often celebrate the diversity and forward-thinking aspects of humanity, but this didn’t always happen. Some of the most offensive video games released from the onset of interactive entertainment and proliferated well into the 21st century.

The most offensive video games act as a guide for how to avoid controversy and appeal to a broader audience. These examples of racism, hatefulness, violence, and downright poor comedic elements show us how gaming used to be. In no particular order, these most offensive and controversial video games wouldn’t and shouldn’t work in today’s society.

Everybody tread lightly below, please keep in mind there could be potentially triggering language and game themes below.

1. The Guy Game (2004)

This quiz game tasked players with answering questions and playing minigames to unlock live-action footage of bare women. The entire premise alone objectified women, but it doesn’t stop there.

A later lawsuit against developer Topheavy Studios involved an underaged participant in the game’s live-action scenes.

2. Custer’s Revenge (1982)

This Atari 2600 adult action game’s entire central idea involved going through the level and “attacking” a Native American woman tied to a post. The horrifying lack of consent made it an instant and understandable controversy.

Even on release, this game won wide ridicule. Today, it certainly lacks any respect for women or Native Americans in general.

3. Kaboom! (2002)

This flash game in the early 2000s allowed players to take control of a bomber who blows himself up to take out as many others as possible. The premise alone makes it one of the most egregious and problematic games, but its encouraging of violence makes it even worse.

The game’s widespread availability as a flash game meant players could download and play it without spending any money. This ease of access to the title makes its violent nature worse since anyone has access to it.

4. Left Behind: Eternal Forces (2006)

This real-time strategy game based itself on the Left Behind set of Christian-themed apocalyptic novels. The issue came from the game’s execution, where players take control of the Christian forces battling against the evil world government.

Players forced citizens and others to convert to their cause or even eliminated people in other cases, causing controversy among both Christians and non-Christians alike. Its themes feel a bit counterintuitive to its religious origins.

5. Reipurei (2006)

We use the Japanese name of this adult game for a reason. The 3D title involves a registered offender who targets a mother and her two daughters for his next crime. The players act out the horrific crimes themselves in the story for one of the most messed up games in history.

The subject matter alone makes this one of the most offensive games in history, but the player’s involvement in making the events happen adds to the horror.

6. Saw: The Video Game (2009)

This video game adaptation of the film series makes the torturous acts in the franchise far more real than ever before. The players themselves engage in mutilation and violence against others in these life-or-death games, which questions whether we needed this adaptation in the first place.

It lacks the nuance and tact of the movies, which provide equal parts entertainment and investigation into the human psyche in life-or-death situations. Instead, it ends up as a gore fest without much depth.

7. Call of Juarez: The Cartel (2011)

Most of the games in this series revolve around the Wild West time period, but this one set itself in modern-day Los Angeles and Mexico. This led to controversy surrounding its alleged glorification of the cartel’s violence, which only adds to the already problematic situations in places like El Paso, Texas.

This method could even make the cartel's infamous criminal acts seem fun or appealing, which is far from the truth. This game could exist, but it should’ve removed the real-life elements.

8. LittleBigPlanet (2008)

This otherwise family-friendly, unassuming platforming game seems like it wouldn’t be a problem—and it would be fine if it weren’t for a particular song track. The song “Tapha Niang” seemed to contain words from the Quran, which caused the track’s eventual removal from the PS3 title.

Sony’s removal of the song track from the game seems to hint at the legitimacy of these claims. It boggles the mind how this odd mistake or design choice happened in the first place.

9. Rule of Rose (2006)

This survival horror game delves into the psyche of its main character, Jennifer, and her childhood trauma. This plays out in some terrifying ways with excessively violent imagery, such as burying a girl alive.

This led to its inevitable block of sales in the UK. This inadvertently made the title one of the rarest PS2 games in the successful console’s history, for better or for worse.

10. State of Emergency (2002)

This action game from VIS Entertainment and Rockstar Games made light of various real-life events, such as the World Trade Organization riots in Seattle in 1999.

It even went so far as to make the villainous organization the “American Trade Organization,” which sounds quite familiar to the actual organization the riots revolved around. Unfortunately, the game handled the representation of these events with a severe lack of nuance.

11. Medal of Honor (2010)

Players could actually join the Taliban in the multiplayer section of this first-person shooter. This odd choice caused issues with the United States military, and EA later changed the team’s name.

This initial design choice stuck, though, leading to its ban for sale on military bases. Even with the changes in the name of the opposing enemy team in multiplayer, the ban stuck.

12. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)

The unforgettable zombie hand on the cover of this video game depicts the number “4.” Still, this gesture has some offensive meaning behind it, leading to alterations and even bans in places like the UK and Australia.

Its setting of New Orleans, Louisiana, also didn’t sit well with some fans. Hurricane Katrina had destroyed the city just prior to the release of the game.

13. JFK Reloaded (2004)

This despicable reenactment of the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy put players in the role of Lee Harvey Oswald himself. Players committed the awful act against an actual person themselves, which caused an outcry from people like Senator Ted Kennedy.

The game still went on sale, despite its bizarre glorification of this terrible assassination in United States history.

14. We Dare (2011)

This adult party game has nothing wrong with it from a glance. Players used the Wiimote and PlayStation Move controllers to engage in suggestive activities.

However, the problem arose from its rating classification in Europe and Australia, which suggested its suitability for kids. The game had a rating in which 12-year-olds could go out and buy it without parental consent. That feels a bit scummy for a title definitely not meant for kids.

15. Kakuto Chopin: Back Alley Brutal (2002)

This fighting game from Microsoft had a theme song centering around one of the characters known as Asad. The problem came from the song’s use of verses from the Quran in the background.

Microsoft later destroyed the original copies of the game and released an updated version. The damage had already been done, though, resulting in outcries for bans around the world.

16. Dead Island (2011)

This first-person zombie action game doesn’t have anything too offensive outside of its violence. Instead, the issue comes from the early Steam build of the game on PC.

The early PC version of the zombie game swapped the playable character Purna’s Gender Wars skill with a prototype name, which shouldn’t be mentioned directly. The skill name made fun of both Purna as a character and feminists.

17. Fat Princess (2009)

The name says it right there, as this multiplayer game involves teams protecting their team’s kidnapped princess while trying to rescue their princess from opposing forces.

This alone has some problematic undertones towards women, but to make matters worse, players force-feed cakes to their kidnapped princess to make her fatter and make it harder for the enemy team to rescue her.

18. Super Columbine Massacre RPG (2005)

The name alone says everything wrong with this game. The less said about it, the better. This RPG has players directly reenacting the unspeakable events that occurred at Columbine High School in 1999.

The game doesn’t even present itself in an educational manner, if indeed it ever could. Instead, it is a sick and twisted interactive version that shouldn’t exist.

19. The Stanley Parable (2013)

This award-winning first-person story-driven game had some initial controversy surrounding a particular scene in the title that left a bad taste in our mouths.

One of the tutorial videos the player watches involves a white man burning a black child. Developer Galactic Cafe later changed this imagery, but the damage had already been done.

20. Hatred (2015)

The name says everything gamers need to know about this particular hateful action game. Players take on the role of a man who goes on a killing spree throughout New York City with reckless abandon.

This love letter to terrorism and massacre still remains available for purchase on Steam even today. It calls into question the censorship systems on the platform.

21. Playing History 2 – Slave Trade (2015)

This educational game aims to teach students about the evil slave trade that happened across the Atlantic. However, it failed in its mission to educate by stigmatizing the events.

We see this in the “Slave Tetris” minigame, where players arrange slaves to fit on the boat. These weird puzzles almost feel like they poke fun at a serious historical matter, which undoes its goodwill.

22. Fight of Gods (2017)

Indie developer Digital Crafter released this fighting game revolving around religious and mythological figures in 2017. The bulk of the game focuses on playable characters like Zeus battling against Santa Claus.

However, it made the poor choice to include religious characters pummeling each other to the death, such as Buddha, Jesus, and Moses. The game has a ban in places like Malaysia today.

23. South Park: The Stick of Truth (2014)

This video game adaptation of South Park has plenty of problems due to its source material. That said, it has some ridiculous and unnecessary interactive events—even for South Park—such as a part where the player performs an abortion and the rampant Hitler imagery.

These unnecessary features feel a bit too far, even for this animated TV show. The player’s part in these events only makes matters much worse.

24. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Developer Infinity Ward took this FPS sequel too far with a number of controversial elements, including its infamous “No Russian” mission. Though players have the option to skip this mission, they still have the ability to engage in a massacre at an airport.

The problems with Modern Warfare 2 didn’t stop there, either, as the multiplayer map Favela included pictures offensive to Muslim players within some of the buildings players can explore.