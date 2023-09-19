11 Of The Most Overrated Actors in Hollywood

Fame is one of the by-products of being good at your craft, especially in the film industry, which puts you on the big screen.

But sometimes, fame isn't always a direct measure of a person's virtuosity — that's why some actors/actresses are all the rage but nothing special. An online discussion looks for some of the most overrated actors in Hollywood today.

1. Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

The Rock is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, but when was the last time he's been in a movie that received critical acclaim? It wasn't his first superhero film, as Black Adam was a dud.

His films are enjoyable popcorn flicks, though, and there's nothing wrong with that.

2. John Wayne

Many argue that John Wayne was successful because John Ford knew how to use him. When it comes to acting, moviegoers don't feel he has the chops to compete with the legendary actors of his time.

3. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has a couple of things going for him: his looks and voice. It helps him stand out compared to his colleagues, but some fans find him quite overrated.

4. Ben Affleck

Critics argue that Ben Affleck is one of the more talented actors in Hollywood when it comes to dramatic movies. In the superhero genre, however, things get a little tricky. He's appeared as Daredevil and Batman, but we've seen better versions of both heroes from other actors.

5. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has done well as Wonder Woman. Beyond that, though? Many fans struggle to name other movies from her resume.

6. Tom Holland

He's a natural fit as Spider-Man, but Tom Holland's career outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe has floundered. Holland has suffered some pretty infamous cinematic flops, including the unsuccessful film adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted.

7. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler has enjoyed a successful career post-Saturday Night Live in the 90s. He was even nominated for an Academy Award thanks to his incredible performance in Uncut Gems. For some, however, his comedy is off-putting. “He overacts and can only play an adult version of a 6-year-old kid,” one critic says.

8. Jennifer Lawrence

A lot of people expressed their dislike for Jennifer Lawrence as an A-list actress. Many complain that she isn't a strong enough actress to warrant her being cast in her roles. However, she's super marketable, and that's why some fans think she's in as many movies as she is.

9. Keanu Reeves

Reeves has enjoyed a career resurgence with the John Wick franchise, but some are quick to point out that before these movies, he floundered a bit following the success of The Matrix.

One fan counters that while he's not so great an actor, he deserves some flowers for his stunts: “He doesn't have a lot of range, and his characters are one-dimensional, but when it comes to stunt work, you gotta admit the guy deserves some props.”

10. Henry Cavill

Many agree that while Henry Cavill seems like a nice guy, they don't see the hype. More often than not, it feels like Cavill is playing himself on screen: a guy who is rich and hot. Maybe that's the appeal?

11. Lena Dunham

While the creator of the hit HBO television series Girls has received several nominations for Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, many TV watchers find her one of the most overrated in the industry.

Following the ending of Girls in 2017, she hasn't seen a similar breakout hit, leaving many to wonder if she was a one-hit wonder in Hollywood.

Source: Reddit.