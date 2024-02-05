22 Most Overrated NBA Coaches of All Time

Most basketball coaches are judged on how well they get along with their players and whether the team wins any championships. Taking home a lot of regular season wins can bolster a coach’s reputation undeservedly, while other times, winning a single title can make a coach bulletproof. These overrated NBA coaches aren't necessarily bad at their jobs; rather, they get too much credit compared to their overall portfolios.

1. Doc Rivers



Doc Rivers’ reputation as a great NBA coach rounded into form after the Boston Celtics won the 2008 NBA championship. Since that season almost two decades ago, Rivers has crashed out of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion with the Clippers and Sixers, often losing series in which his team has led by multiple games. Rivers just got the coaching job in Milwaukee, where he once again possesses multiple superstar players. If he doesn’t win a title with the Bucks, expect the world to see Doc in an ugly light.

2. Mike D’Antoni



Mike D’Antoni deserves some credit for the three-point revolution in professional basketball, the emphasis on floor spacing, and running the break. D’Antoni’s teams never go to the NBA Finals, though, much less take home the trophy. The offensive-oriented coach ignores defense and encourages his point guard to pound the basketball and play isolation hoops.

3. Mike Fratello



Mike Fratello often receives admiration for his high basketball IQ and attention to detail. A brilliant broadcasting career furthered his reputation as one of the sport’s best thinkers. Unfortunately, Fratello’s tactics didn’t translate to any playoff success while coaching the Hawks, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies. Fratello never coached a team past the second round of the playoffs.

4. Don Nelson



Don Nelson fervently relied on his teams scoring the basketball while coaching the Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks. While Nelson produced the second-most wins of any coach in the regular season, he stubbornly refused to adapt to the league when they figured out his offensive schemes. Nelson never won a title and his teams folded in the postseason.

5. George Karl



George Karl became a beloved figure in Seattle and Denver for leading the Sonics and Nuggets to many playoff appearances. While he’s a fan favorite for many, Karl’s hot-headed demeanor rubbed many of his former players the wrong way. He also reacted too slowly during the 1996 NBA Finals, waiting until the Sonics were down three games to none against the Bulls before putting Gary Payton on Michael Jordan.

6. Jerry Sloan

Jerry Sloan gets treated like a child who perseveres through adversity or gets a B on an assignment instead of an A. Sloan coached the Utah Jazz for over two decades, often pushing his team to play hard and expecting greatness. The Jazz never won a title despite having Karl Malone and John Stockton, and the team choked against the Bulls during the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals when they arguably had better rosters than Chicago.

7. Mike Brown



Mike Brown’s coaching career goes in circles. He began with a sterling reputation when he coached the undermanned Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals. He then got blamed for never leading LeBron and company to the title and was fired before heading to Los Angeles. A failed tenure with the Lakers forced Brown into assistance coaching with the Golden State Warriors, where he rehabilitated his legacy. Brown won Coach of the Year in Sacramento in 2023, but if the Kings don’t improve their playoff standing this year, expect him to be on the hot seat again.

8. Rick Carlisle



Rick Carlisle deserves tremendous credit for winning the 2011 NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks. Since that title, though, Carlisle has alienated some of his players with controlling expectations. Carlisle struggles to let star point guards like Luka Doncic and Rajon Rondo run the offense. Carlisle can become properly rated again if he leads Indiana to a deep playoff run.

9. Bill Fitch



Bill Fitch was named one of the ten best coaches in NBA history in 1996, but he finished his career with the second most losses ever and lost more games than he won. While Fitch aided many of his teams, such as the Rockets and Celtics, he also toiled away with mediocre rosters and got hired to fix teams that couldn’t be fixed. Fitch was a solid leader, but not as good as the accolades he received indicated.

10. Monty Williams

Monty Williams often gets more credit than he deserves because he represents himself with humility and kindness. Williams went to the NBA Finals with the Suns in 2021, but the rest of his career has been marred by mediocre to poor records. He currently coaches one of the worst single-season teams ever, the 2024 Detroit Pistons.

11. Brad Stevens



After the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce era ended, Brad Stevens transformed the Boston Celtics into a title contender once again. His calmness and ability to push his young team deep into the playoffs created an overrated reputation in which journalists asked whether Stevens was more valuable to a team than a superstar on the floor. He moved into the front office with the Celtics in 2021.

12. Stan Van Gundy



Stan Van Gundy gained a lot of sympathy at the beginning of his career when Pat Riley fired him for no reason and won the 2006 NBA title in his place. Van Gundy has since gone to the NBA Finals with the Magic but decayed into one of the worst coaches in the league with the Pistons and the Pelicans. He remains a popular figure due to his time in Florida.

13. Jason Kidd



Jason Kidd has gotten a lot of jobs in his coaching career without having the portfolio to deserve them. Kidd never served as an assistant coach; instead, he relied on his reputation as a Hall-of-Fame point guard to get hired in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Dallas. Kidd’s time in Texas was highlighted by a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but the Mavs have been middle-of-the-pack since.

14. Larry Brown



Larry Brown undoubtedly deserves applause for milking every drop of talent from unflattering rosters, but his itch to move on to the next team made him a poor fit for most contending rosters. Brown once interviewed for a job in Cleveland before his Detroit Pistons completed the 2005 NBA Finals against the Spurs.

15. Hubie Brown



Hubie Brown thoughtfully articulates his basketball knowledge on NBA broadcasts, even as a 90-year-old. Brown’s coaching career gets elevated by announcing work, as he never went to the NBA Finals but won two Coach of the Year trophies.

16. Steve Clifford

Steve Clifford is a decent coach in the NBA, but his track record shouldn’t allow him to keep getting and retaining jobs for as long as he does. Clifford has never won a playoff series as a head coach; he got fired by Charlotte in 2018 and then re-hired by them in 2021.

17. Alvin Gentry

Alvin Gentry was known for his offensive prowess while coaching the Suns and the Pelicans, but his teams usually hovered around average. He coached almost 20 seasons but made the playoffs only three times. Gentry’s biggest achievement came as an assistant coach with the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors, but he never replicated that success with his team.

18. Tom Thibodeau



Tom Thibodeau deserves praise for making his teams play hard and raising their defensive floor, no matter who is on the roster. Thibs has won many games with the Bulls, Wolves, and Knicks. Still, his reliance on star players and poor minutes distribution usually leads to overuse and sometimes even injuries (i.e., Derrick Rose.)

19. Billy Donovan

When discussing Billy Donovan, separating his college coaching from his NBA coaching is vital. Donovan won two NCAA titles with Florida, but he hasn’t done much of note in the pros. Donovan failed to convert on Kevin Durant’s final season in Oklahoma City, lost in the first round of the playoffs repeatedly after KD left, and now misses the playoffs with Chicago.

20. Nate McMillan

Nate McMillan does an excellent job leading his teams to the playoffs and turning around bad teams. This makes him a good “bridge coach.” Other coaches might do a better job taking over for McMillan once he’s set a foundation. Mr. Sonic shouldn’t keep getting hired the way he does when there’s a cutoff for his team’s success.

21. Flip Saunders

Flip Saunders became revered in Minnesota for developing Kevin Garnett and leading the Timberwolves to the playoffs nearly every season of his tenure. The reality of Saunders’ career is that he may have gotten more credit than he deserved because of low expectations in Minnesota. When he went to Detroit and Washington, he crashed out within three seasons each time.

22. Byron Scott



Byron Scott started his coaching career by leading the Nets to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003, and he took home Coach of the Year honors in 2008. These accomplishments hid the outdated, flawed approach Scott implemented with most of his teams. He finished his career, losing almost 200 more games than he won.