13 Most Overrated Sitcoms That Have a Huge Fan Following

Is there a sitcom with a loyal fan following that you just don't understand? Do you believe their hype for a show is misplaced? You've got company. After someone in an online forum asked, “What are the most overrated sitcoms of all time,” people offered up these top-voted responses.

1. 30 Rock

Many TV fans lamented that 30 Rock is extremely overrated. However, what makes the sitcom different is that they hit on jokes that will make you cringe, yet laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.

2. Malcolm In the Middle

Malcolm In the Middle is one of those sitcoms that really highlights what it's like to have a large family and deal with financial strains constantly. Thus, sometimes the jokes can be quite cringe as a result.

3. Married With Children

Married With Children made this list, with one person saying it was “super unfunny” yet still paved the way for other series. Others agreed that they didn't find Married With Children funny, but its existence allowed shows like Roseanne, The Simpsons, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to succeed.

4. Everybody Loves Raymond

Not everyone loves Raymond, it seems. Some pointed out the show's unfunny and unlikable characters, despite the actors' solid performances. One TV lover said they never laughed at a single moment of the show.

5. How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother wasn't a favorite with all TV lovers, with one pointing out, “Ted is insufferable.” Many people agreed that the characters, especially Lily, were all toxic — except for Marshall. Some said that they couldn't get into the series at all and never found it funny.”

6. Full House

“Sorry, but Full House and the sequel Fuller House,” one person stated. Many agreed, with one TV fan saying the original show “aged poorly” and the follow-up series only highlighted that.

7. Mrs. Brown's Boys

Mrs. Brown's Boys is a miss with many TV lovers. “Mrs. Brown's Boys is like Coldplay,” one person stated. “You rarely meet anyone who admits to liking them, yet somehow, they get all the numbers.”

8. 2 Broke Girls

While 2 Broke Girls was full of jokes, many people agreed that they failed to land most of the time. “It's like the writers plastered jokes all over the script because they figured they'd eventually stumble into something funny by accident if they told enough,” one person stated.

9. Friends

Friends had one of the biggest fan followings but there are a lot of haters, too. I'm honestly shocked it didn't rank higher. Nonetheless, many people discussed the characters being annoying, the jokes being obvious, and the fans being over-the-top.

10. Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men was a fail for many TV comedy fans. One person called out the “cheesy PG innuendos,” as well as the “one-dimensional stereotypes” that never delivered the laughs.

11. The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory is another show that fails to impress TV lovers. Many agreed that in portraying the geek cliche, it inaccurately depicts academia and science. However, someone commented, “I work in an engineering environment, and I know at least five Sheldons.”

12. The Brady Bunch (1969-1974)

The Brady Bunch is pure nostalgia, but that doesn't mean it was good. The popular late 60s and early 70s sitcom had a lot of fans, but looking back, it was pretty corny and lackluster.

13. The Office (2005-2013)

Dare we say The Office is on this list? One TV fan said the show never made them laugh. Though some might argue otherwise, many folks agree that the beloved series is over-hyped.

