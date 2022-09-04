Are you looking to renovate your home but don't know where to start? Home renovation can be daunting but is also immensely gratifying. This post will discuss some of the most popular home renovation projects and tips on completing them.

We'll also cover the benefits of renovating and how it can improve your quality of life. So read on for some helpful advice!

Home Renovation in America

Home renovation is a big business in America. According to statistics and data on Zippia, the frequency, numbers, and cost of home renovation projects have increased in recent years. The home remodeling industry is forecast to grow annually by 4% from 2020 resulting in a market value of over $1 trillion by 2027. The average cost of a typical home renovation project in 2021 was $10,341. In addition, 14% of American homeowners spent between $5,000 – $10,000 on home improvement in 2021.

Statistics also indicate that Americans spent $538 billion at home improvement stores in 2021, and the U.S. remodeling industry generated $1.1 billion in revenue last year.

So, if you're planning to give your home a makeover, you're certainly not alone!

Benefits of Home Renovation and Remodeling Goals

Home renovation and remodeling can provide many benefits for homebuyers and homeowners.

For home buyers, renovating a home can:

be a great way to personalize their new home

be a good investment since many renovations increase the property's resale value

improve their quality of life (for instance, with an added deck or pool)

For homeowners, renovating a home can:

update the look of their home and make it more functional

improve their quality of life by making it more comfortable and secure

add value to their home if they plan to sell in the future

make their home more green by installing energy-efficient windows or replacing old home appliances

8 Most Popular Home Renovation Projects

Home renovation projects come in all shapes and sizes, from simple cosmetic updates to major structural overhauls.

Here are eight of the most popular home renovation projects.

1. Kitchen Remodeling

Keep a few things in mind when remodeling your kitchen, such as:

Next, you'll need to:

Plan the layout

Estimate all costs involved

Prepare a schedule for the project

It's best to consult a professional kitchen designer to get the most out of your remodel.

2. Updating Your Light Fixtures

Updating your light fixtures adds style and value to your home. Here are a few tips for choosing the perfect fixtures for your home:

Consider the overall style of your home; for example, do you want your light fixtures to complement your existing décor, or are you looking for a more drastic change?

Think about the function of the light fixture. Are you looking for something purely decorative, or do you need a fixture that will provide task lighting?

Once you've narrowed your options, it's time to start shopping! You should then:

Compare prices and styles at your local home improvement store or online.

Pay attention to the quality of the fixture—you want something that will last for years to come.

With these, choosing new light fixtures for your home renovation project will be a breeze!

3. Painting the Walls

Painting the walls is one such project that can transform the look of a room without breaking the bank. But, painting the walls is not as simple as just applying a coat of paint. Consider the following:

Decide on the color scheme for the room.

Shop for paint samples. (Remember to test them on the wall first since paint colors look different in photos and paint chips.)

Once you have your chosen colors, it's time to start painting! Follow these steps:

Begin by painting the trim first.

Move on to the walls.

To avoid brush strokes, use an air compressor to apply the paint evenly.

4. Installing New Flooring

If you're renovating your home, one of the first things you'll need to do is figure out what kind of flooring to install. For example, if you're adding a second floor, you'll need to ensure the new floor is compatible with the existing base. The same is true if you're gutting an older home and starting from scratch.

No matter what you choose, when getting new flooring, follow these steps:

First, consider the function of the room. A kitchen, for example, will see a lot of foot traffic and spills, so it's crucial to choose a durable material like tile or stone.

Second, think about the style of the rest of your home. You'll want flooring that compliments your home's overall aesthetic.

Finally, don't forget to factor in the cost. Some materials, like hardwood, can be pretty expensive.

5. Adding or Updating Your Deck

A deck is a great way to add value to your house, useful for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the outdoors. Remember the following points if you're considering building a deck for your home.

Decide on the size and location of the deck. Choosing a spot with plenty of sunlight and a good view is important.

Determine the best way to build the deck. If you're handy with tools, you may want to tackle the project yourself. However, hiring a professional is always best if you're not confident in your abilities.

Choose suitable materials for the job. For example, pressure-treated lumber is a good option for decks exposed to the elements, while composite boards are ideal for those who want a low-maintenance solution.

You can add a beautiful and functional new space to your home by giving your nest a well-built deck.

6. Replacing Your Windows

Replacing your windows will make your home look more modern and stylish and improve energy efficiency. Consider the following when picking out replacement windows:

The material.

Size and shape of the window.

The installation process.

The cost of replacing the windows.

Whether you can DIY or should use a contractor.

7. Remodeling Your Bathroom

There are so many different bathroom renovation ideas out there that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Consider the following as you start planning your bathroom renovation:

Figure out what you want to change. Are you looking for a complete overhaul or just some minor changes?

Set a budget. Bathroom renovations can be expensive, so it's crucial to understand how much you're willing to spend.

Choose your materials carefully. There are different bathroom renovation materials out there, from traditional tile and stone to more modern options like PVC and acrylic. Research to determine which material is suitable for you and your budget.

Unless you're an experienced bathroom renovator, hiring a professional to help with the project is a good idea. They can help ensure that the job is done correctly and help avoid any potential problems.

8. Adding or Finishing a Basement

Finishing your basement can add valuable living space to your home. However, even if you don't intend on finishing it, adding some insulation and sheetrock will prepare it for future use and make it more comfortable in the meantime.

Final Thoughts

You now have a few home renovation tips to get you started. Whether planning a massive house remodel or just some simple home upgrades, these tips should help you avoid some of the most common pitfalls. And remember, even if things don't go according to plan, it's always possible to turn a negative into a positive. After all, that's what home renovation is all about.

