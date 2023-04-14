Top 20 Most Popular Mystery Anime of All Time

Every year new anime works appear, which can be assigned to the mystery genre. But which series have been able to achieve the greatest international popularity so far? Here's the list of the top 20 best mystery anime of all time.

The following ranking is based on the anime databases MyAnimeList and AniList. We looked at how many users added the various mystery anime to their list. The values are listed separately for both sides. Sequels, such as the second season of “Attack on Titan,” were excluded.

Unsurprisingly, the anime adaptation of the manga classic “Death Note” took first place. Close behind are the equally acclaimed series “Attack on Titan,” “Tokyo Ghoul” and “Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing.”

20. Baccano!

MAL : 768,413 / AL : 101,147

: 768,413 / : 101,147 Studios: Brain's Base

Brain's Base Genres: Action, Comedy, Historical, Mystery, Supernatural

19. Black Bullet

MAL : 771,836 / AL : 106,161

: 771,836 / : 106,161 Studios: Kinema Citrus, Orange

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Seinen

18. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

MAL : 791,228 / AL : 105,512

: 791,228 / : 105,512 Studios : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Genres: Comedy, Mystery, Parody, School, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life

17. Darker Than Black

MAL : 804.633 / AL : 88.818

: 804.633 / : 88.818 Studios : Bones

: Bones Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power

16. Terror in Tokyo

MAL : 910,026 / AL : 134,230

: 910,026 / : 134,230 Studios : Bones

: Bones Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power

15. Bungo Stray Dogs

MAL : 942.783 / AL : 181.034

: 942.783 / : 181.034 Studios : Bones

: Bones Genres: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Seinen, Super Power, Supernatural

14. Black Butler

MAL : 967.011 / AL : 125.803

: 967.011 / : 125.803 Studios : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Genres: Action, Mystery, Comedy, Historical, Demons, Supernatural, Shounen

13. Made in Abyss

MAL : 978.349 / AL : 175.489

: 978.349 / : 175.489 Studios : Kinema Citrus

: Kinema Citrus Genres: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Mystery, Drama, Fantasy

12. Kakegurui

MAL : 1.051.865 / AL : 211.243

: 1.051.865 / : 211.243 Studios : MAPPA

: MAPPA Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, School, Shounen

11. Hyouka

MAL : 1,064,204 / AL : 171,511

: 1,064,204 / : 171,511 Studios : Kyoto Animation

: Kyoto Animation Genres: Mystery, School, Slice of Life

10. Bakemonogatari

MAL : 1,163,123 / AL : 174,152

: 1,163,123 / : 174,152 Studios : Shaft

: Shaft Genres: Romance, Supernatural, Mystery, Vampire

9. Durarara!!

MAL : 1,191,338 / AL : 155,893

: 1,191,338 / : 155,893 Studios : Brain's Base

: Brain's Base Genres: Action, Mystery, Supernatural

8. Another

MAL : 1,342,749 / AL : 194,253

: 1,342,749 / : 194,253 Studios : P.A. Works

: P.A. Works Genres: Mystery, Horror, Supernatural, Thriller, School

7. Death Parade

MAL : 1,367,007 / AL : 227,788

: 1,367,007 / : 227,788 Studios : Madhouse

: Madhouse Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, Thriller

6. The Promised Neverland

MAL : 1,408,379 / AL : 310,347

: 1,408,379 / : 310,347 Studios : CloverWorks

: CloverWorks Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Thriller, Shounen

5. Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing

MAL : 1,583,256 / AL : 281,634

: 1,583,256 / : 281,634 Studios : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Genres: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Seinen

4. Mirai Nikki

MAL : 1,666,791 / AL : 222,400

: 1,666,791 / : 222,400 Studios: asread.

asread. Genres: Action, Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen

3. Tokyo Ghoul

MAL : 2,178,899 / AL : 341,171

: 2,178,899 / : 341,171 Studios : Studio Pierrot

: Studio Pierrot Genres: Action, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Supernatural, Drama, Seinen

2. Attack on Titan

MAL : 2,942,855 / AL : 457,162

: 2,942,855 / : 457,162 Studios : Production I.G, Wit Studio

: Production I.G, Wit Studio Genres: Action, Military, Mystery, Super Power, Drama, Fantasy, Shounen

1. Death Note

MAL : 2,990,136 / AL : 413,949

: 2,990,136 / : 413,949 Studios : Madhouse

: Madhouse Genres: Mystery, Police, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen

Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which mystery anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

