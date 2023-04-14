Top 20 Most Popular Mystery Anime of All Time

Every year new anime works appear, which can be assigned to the mystery genre. But which series have been able to achieve the greatest international popularity so far? Here's the list of the top 20 best mystery anime of all time.

The following ranking is based on the anime databases MyAnimeList and AniList. We looked at how many users added the various mystery anime to their list. The values are listed separately for both sides. Sequels, such as the second season of “Attack on Titan,” were excluded.

Unsurprisingly, the anime adaptation of the manga classic “Death Note” took first place. Close behind are the equally acclaimed series “Attack on Titan,” “Tokyo Ghoul” and “Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing.”

20. Baccano!

Baccano! Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 768,413 / AL: 101,147
  • Studios: Brain's Base
  • Genres: Action, Comedy, Historical, Mystery, Supernatural

19. Black Bullet

Black Bullet Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 771,836 / AL: 106,161
  • Studios: Kinema Citrus, Orange
  • Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Seinen

18. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 791,228 / AL: 105,512
  • Studios: Kyoto Animation
  • Genres: Comedy, Mystery, Parody, School, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life

17. Darker Than Black

Darker than Black Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 804.633 / AL: 88.818
  • Studios: Bones
  • Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power

16. Terror in Tokyo

Terror in Tokyo Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 910,026 / AL: 134,230
  • Studios: Bones
  • Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power

15. Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 942.783 / AL: 181.034
  • Studios: Bones
  • Genres: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Seinen, Super Power, Supernatural

14. Black Butler

Black Butler Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 967.011 / AL: 125.803
  • Studios: A-1 Pictures
  • Genres: Action, Mystery, Comedy, Historical, Demons, Supernatural, Shounen

13. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 978.349 / AL: 175.489
  • Studios: Kinema Citrus
  • Genres: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Mystery, Drama, Fantasy

12. Kakegurui

Kakegurui Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1.051.865 / AL: 211.243
  • Studios: MAPPA
  • Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, School, Shounen

11. Hyouka

Hyouka Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,064,204 / AL: 171,511
  • Studios: Kyoto Animation
  • Genres: Mystery, School, Slice of Life

10. Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,163,123 / AL: 174,152
  • Studios: Shaft
  • Genres: Romance, Supernatural, Mystery, Vampire

9. Durarara!!

Durarara!! Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,191,338 / AL: 155,893
  • Studios: Brain's Base
  • Genres: Action, Mystery, Supernatural

8. Another

Another Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,342,749 / AL: 194,253
  • Studios: P.A. Works
  • Genres: Mystery, Horror, Supernatural, Thriller, School

7. Death Parade

Death Parade Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,367,007 / AL: 227,788
  • Studios: Madhouse
  • Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, Thriller

6. The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,408,379 / AL: 310,347
  • Studios: CloverWorks
  • Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Thriller, Shounen

5. Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing

Erased Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,583,256 / AL: 281,634
  • Studios: A-1 Pictures
  • Genres: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Seinen

4. Mirai Nikki

Mirai Nikki Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 1,666,791 / AL: 222,400
  • Studios: asread.
  • Genres: Action, Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen

3. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 2,178,899 / AL: 341,171
  • Studios: Studio Pierrot
  • Genres: Action, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Supernatural, Drama, Seinen

2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 2,942,855 / AL: 457,162
  • Studios: Production I.G, Wit Studio
  • Genres: Action, Military, Mystery, Super Power, Drama, Fantasy, Shounen

1. Death Note

Death Note Best Mystery Anime
  • MAL: 2,990,136 / AL: 413,949
  • Studios: Madhouse
  • Genres: Mystery, Police, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen

Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which mystery anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

