Top 20 Most Popular Mystery Anime of All Time

Every year new anime works appear, which can be assigned to the mystery genre. But which series have been able to achieve the greatest international popularity so far? Here's the list of the top 20 best mystery anime of all time.
The following ranking is based on the anime databases MyAnimeList and AniList. We looked at how many users added the various mystery anime to their list. The values are listed separately for both sides. Sequels, such as the second season of “Attack on Titan,” were excluded.
Unsurprisingly, the anime adaptation of the manga classic “Death Note” took first place. Close behind are the equally acclaimed series “Attack on Titan,” “Tokyo Ghoul” and “Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing.”
20. Baccano!
- MAL: 768,413 / AL: 101,147
- Studios: Brain's Base
- Genres: Action, Comedy, Historical, Mystery, Supernatural
19. Black Bullet
- MAL: 771,836 / AL: 106,161
- Studios: Kinema Citrus, Orange
- Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Seinen
18. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- MAL: 791,228 / AL: 105,512
- Studios: Kyoto Animation
- Genres: Comedy, Mystery, Parody, School, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life
17. Darker Than Black
- MAL: 804.633 / AL: 88.818
- Studios: Bones
- Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power
16. Terror in Tokyo
- MAL: 910,026 / AL: 134,230
- Studios: Bones
- Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Super Power
15. Bungo Stray Dogs
- MAL: 942.783 / AL: 181.034
- Studios: Bones
- Genres: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Seinen, Super Power, Supernatural
14. Black Butler
- MAL: 967.011 / AL: 125.803
- Studios: A-1 Pictures
- Genres: Action, Mystery, Comedy, Historical, Demons, Supernatural, Shounen
13. Made in Abyss
- MAL: 978.349 / AL: 175.489
- Studios: Kinema Citrus
- Genres: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Mystery, Drama, Fantasy
12. Kakegurui
- MAL: 1.051.865 / AL: 211.243
- Studios: MAPPA
- Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, School, Shounen
11. Hyouka
- MAL: 1,064,204 / AL: 171,511
- Studios: Kyoto Animation
- Genres: Mystery, School, Slice of Life
10. Bakemonogatari
- MAL: 1,163,123 / AL: 174,152
- Studios: Shaft
- Genres: Romance, Supernatural, Mystery, Vampire
9. Durarara!!
- MAL: 1,191,338 / AL: 155,893
- Studios: Brain's Base
- Genres: Action, Mystery, Supernatural
8. Another
- MAL: 1,342,749 / AL: 194,253
- Studios: P.A. Works
- Genres: Mystery, Horror, Supernatural, Thriller, School
7. Death Parade
- MAL: 1,367,007 / AL: 227,788
- Studios: Madhouse
- Genres: Game, Mystery, Psychological, Drama, Thriller
6. The Promised Neverland
- MAL: 1,408,379 / AL: 310,347
- Studios: CloverWorks
- Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Thriller, Shounen
5. Erased: The Town Where Only I Am Missing
- MAL: 1,583,256 / AL: 281,634
- Studios: A-1 Pictures
- Genres: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Seinen
4. Mirai Nikki
- MAL: 1,666,791 / AL: 222,400
- Studios: asread.
- Genres: Action, Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen
3. Tokyo Ghoul
- MAL: 2,178,899 / AL: 341,171
- Studios: Studio Pierrot
- Genres: Action, Mystery, Horror, Psychological, Supernatural, Drama, Seinen
2. Attack on Titan
- MAL: 2,942,855 / AL: 457,162
- Studios: Production I.G, Wit Studio
- Genres: Action, Military, Mystery, Super Power, Drama, Fantasy, Shounen
1. Death Note
- MAL: 2,990,136 / AL: 413,949
- Studios: Madhouse
- Genres: Mystery, Police, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Shounen
Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which mystery anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!
