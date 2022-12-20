The 10 Most Popular Pokémon of 2022

Believe it or not, the most popular Pokémon isn’t Pikachu! It turns out that another has come for its crown. This may be the biggest shocker in what has been a big year for the Pokémon franchise.

Pokemon’s massive 2022 began in January with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. During the year, Ash Ketchum became a Pokémon World Champion. The story of Ash and Pikachu is coming to a close in early 2023. Future Pokémon Animated Series seasons will star a new cast.

Scarlet and Violet, the first mainline Pokémon games to release in 3D, arrived on Nintendo Switch in November. Finally, a collaboration with PUMA for Pokémon apparel and merch was started. Yet one question remains: who, er – which is everyone's favorite Pokémon?

The research team at Solitaire Bliss wanted to determine who was the most popular Pokémon. So they analyzed search trends from Google, Bing, and Yahoo. These are the results they have come up with.

And before you ask, Pikachu didn’t even crack the top ten.

And The Most Popular Pokémon Is…

With 240,700 searches, Charizard is 2022’s most popular Pokémon. Originally appearing in Pokémon Red and Blue, Charizard is the final evolution of the starter Pokémon Charmander. It has been a franchise staple since its debut over twenty years ago.

Second is Gardevoir, whose search trends pale in comparison to Charizard. With 158,400 searches, the Psychic/Fairy Pokémon settles for second place. Gardevoir debuted in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

In third, with 137,300 searches, is the Sylveon, the Fairy evolution of Eevee. Sylveon made its debut in Pokémon X and Y.

In fourth is Lucario. The Fighting/Steel Pokémon, introduced in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, had 122,000 searches.

The fifth most popular Pokémon is Gengar. A first-generation Pokémon, the Ghost type had 113,500 searches.

Sixth place is another evolution of Eevee. Umbreon, the Dark type Pokémon, has 113,000 searches. Umbreon’s first appearance is Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Garchomp, the Dragon/Ground Pokémon from Diamond and Pearl, comes in seventh at 93,700.

In eighth is the enigmatic Mimikyu. The Ghost/Fairy type from Sun and Moon has 84,300.

Right behind Mimikyu is Rayquaza. The Legendary Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire has 83,200 votes.

Finally, Greninja is the tenth most popular Pokémon. It is the final evolution of, Froakie, a starter from Pokémon X and Y. Greninja has a total of 73,100 searches.

Analyzing The Results From The Pokémon Research

“Over the last few decades, Pokémon have become increasingly popular despite the age of the franchise.,” said a spokesperson for Solitaire Bliss.

“Credit can definitely be given to the emergence of social platforms like TikTok that highlight their nostalgic importance amongst particular age groups.”

“It may be surprising to some that Pikachu didn’t make the top ten. This character has become so synonymous with the brand, even to those who have never played the video games or watched the shows.”

“But it’s always good to see Pokémon from all generations gain popularity, that’s what it’s all about. Enjoying all of the Pokéverse, every character, every game, every episode, and just admiring what an impressive body of work it is and continues to be.”

One thing to take from the most popular Pokémon results is their popularity outside the series. Beloved Pokémon like Charizard, Lucario, Gengar, and Greninja has been seen outside the traditional Pokémon games. They’re included in titles like Pokémon Unite and the Super Smash Bros. series. Others like Sylveon and Umbreon enjoy a boost from their massive popularity as final forms of Eevee.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.