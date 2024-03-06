Study Finds Most Popular Rom-Com in Every State

Most people have a video or compact disc player, a gaming console, a smartphone, or some other way to connect to the Internet, so they have seen their fair share of movies.

Romantic comedies, often referred to as rom-coms, are especially enthralling because, deep down, we all love a happy ending. Here is a state-by-state rundown of the ultimate rom-coms to grace the big or small screen.

1. Alabama

Despite a predictable plot, The Holiday (2006) received lots of love in the Yellowhammer State. Directed by Nancy Meyers and starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet, this romantic comedy makes the best of switching places.

2. Alaska

The Last Frontier gives mad love to The Holiday for its effortless, laughter-inducing comedy that gives the romance a warm dose of reality. Filmed on location in England and Los Angeles, the film even got a warm winter day, just as the script revealed in the screenplay.

3. Arizona

The Grand Canyon State chose a classic, When Harry Met Sally (1989), for their favored rom-com. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this funny love film has much to offer regarding love and laughter.

4. Arkansas

Lending itself to relatable relationship drama, The Holiday brings four people together in a laughter-filled romance that warms the heart. Lindsay Lohan and James Franco make cameos as two actors who interact with Diaz's character for a trailer for the fictional movie, “Deception.”

5. California

Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal (2009) is a modern enemies-to-lovers tale at the top of The Golden State's favorite rom-com list. With a supporting cast that includes Betty White and Mary Steenburgen, this one hits all the right comedy highs.

6. Colorado

Released in 1990, Pretty Woman is a classic romantic comedy that pulls all the right punches. Taking on the oldest profession known to mankind, Julia Roberts and Richard Gere add all the right elements to this classically funny film. For residents in the Centennial State, it's the perfect watch for any night of the week.

7. Connecticut

Connecticut hit the rom-com jackpot with The Holiday. With a budget of $85 million, the movie grossed more than $205 million worldwide. With a musical score by Hans Zimmer, it also has a definitive Christmas feel to ring in the festive holiday.

8. Delaware

Residents of Delaware, the First State, will always have an excellent option for a feel-good story on Christmas. Featuring a festive Christmas setting, The Holiday got rave reviews for its visual design and the cast's performances in this cheery rom-com.

9. Florida

The late Heath Ledger starred alongside Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, and Andrew Keegan in a classic coming-of-age romantic comedy that every high schooler can relate to. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) gives a modern twist to Shakespearean literature with a stellar cast. It's a favorite for those living in the Sunshine State.

10. Georgia

Directed by Gil Junger and produced by Andrew Lazar, 10 Things I Hate About You grossed over $60 million on a chump change budget of $13 million. It would become a ‘must watch' movie of the late nineties and early 2000s, especially in the Peach State.

11. Hawaii

Hawaii, the Aloha State, enjoys a good rom-com, particularly none other than The Holiday. This happily-ever-after adaptation of a screenplay by producer and director Nancy Meyers offers a little chilly Christmas spirit to the second warmest state in the union.

12. Idaho

Grossing more than $314 million on a $40 million budget, The Proposal stole the heart of residents in the Gem State. Funny and heartwarming, this romantic comedy glimpses those fast and furious love stories that are whirlwind relationships and makes you root for the couple.

13. Illinois

Regarding rom-coms, the Prairie State loves a gem from director Richard Curtis aptly named Love Actually. Released in 2003, it features predominantly British actors, most of whom had worked on previous projects with Curtis.

14. Indiana

Like all others, the Hoosier State loves a good rom-com, and Pretty Woman is their pick. Of course, this classic wouldn't be so great without the directorial talents of Gary Marshall. Whether you love Vivian's sassy attitude or Edward's effortless sophistication, this movie is a must see and will keep you coming back again and again.

15. Iowa

Residents in the Hawkeye State can't get enough of Pretty Woman. The knight in shining armor trope reels you in with an almost plausible storyline that makes you want to believe in love. This love story is one for the record books, grossing an impressive $463 million on a shoestring budget of just $14 million.

16. Kansas

If you've ever wanted to be a personal assistant, The Proposal might make you think again, unless you live in the Sunflower State. A Type-A Manhattan executive is about to be deported until she finds the perfect solution. She'll marry her assistant, even though they can't stand each other. This enemies-to-lovers rom-com has a little something for everyone, even in the Sunflower State.

17. Kentucky

The Blue Grass State knows when a good movie is worth keeping, and Pretty Woman is undoubtedly a good rom-com. Having considered many men to play Edward, Julia Roberts reportedly got Richard Gere to take the part with a post-it note that she wrote, which read: “Please say ‘yes.”

18. Louisiana

Directed by the one and only Rob Reiner, When Harry Met Sally hits all the right comedy notes. In an enemies-to-lovers trope, this rom-com doesn't disappoint. And with a soundtrack topped by the idyllic Harry Connick, Jr., it only gets better and better for lovers of the film in the Pelican State.

19. Maine

Directors can't think of everything, and even as awesome as the late Rob Reiner was, he missed a few details when making When Harry Met Sally, the most popular rom-com in the Pine Tree State. The drive from Chicago to New York City isn't an 18-hour trip. Unless you're stopping frequently, forgoing any portion of the highway, and driving exceptionally slow, you will make that trip in considerably less time.

20. Maryland

Love and Christmas go hand in hand in the classic rom-com Love Actually. A favorite of the Old Line State, this funny film features many romance stories to fill your night with warmth and laughter. It is a little long at 129 minutes, but don't let the length stop you from enjoying this glowing romantic comedy.

21. Massachusetts

Notting Hill, another Richard Curtis rom-com, stole the hearts of residents in the Bay State. Starring the ever-popular Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, this film puts audiences in Massachusetts in their feels.

22. Michigan

Michiganders in the Great Lakes State need no introduction to Pretty Woman. This favored rom-com has it all. Great pacing, a woman who knows her cars, a smoking hot Richard Gere, and even more stunning Julia Roberts, the perfect villain in Jason Alexander. What more could a movie lover ask for?

23. Minnesota

An anonymous column in a newspaper sparked a novel that became the most loved rom-com in the lives of residents in the North Star State. That film is Bridget Jones's Diary, which came out in 2001. It was so popular that it became the first in a trilogy of movies based on Bridget's life.

24. Mississippi

10 Things I Hate About You is a favored rom-com by people who live in the Magnolia State. Interestingly, Julia Stiles' dance scene in the movie got her the part in Save the Last Dance (2001).

25. Missouri

When Harry Met Sally, a famous rom-com in the Show-Me State, takes a decidedly old-fashioned view as Harry's values linger in a time before the 1970s. Thinking that men and women can't be platonic friends, Harry's perspective is that men are predatory and only want one thing from their female counterparts. This premise is the entire plot of the film.

26. Montana

Crazy, Stupid, Love is one of those rom-coms you can watch once and remember forever. Residents in the Treasure State no doubt love the funny romantic comedy that was initially titled “Untitled Marital Crisis Comedy.” Ryan Gosling also figured producers did photoshop his stellar abs for the film.

27. Nebraska

Cornhuskers can't get enough of the classic hit Sleepless in Seattle. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, this feel-good rom-com has the right stuff. Meg Ryan plays a woman who falls hard for a man she only knows through a radio station story. Hilarity ensues when Tom Hanks' son, played by Ross Malinger, begs him to meet Ryan's character.

28. Nevada

When Sleepless in Seattle hit theaters in 1993, it took the Silver State by storm and rolled into their DMs (Dearest Movie) as the ultimate rom-com. Ironically, rainy Seattle was experiencing a drought during the filming of this movie. And producers didn't win any brownie points with the city by bringing in water trucks to help “wastefully” simulate Seattle's more normal rain schedule.

29. New Hampshire

Though beloved, When Harry Met Sally displays outdated thinking and behavior with Carrie Fisher's character, Marie. Unable to find fulfillment outside a relationship, Marie gets stuck in an affair with a married man. Despite this failing love affair, viewers in the Granite State love Marie's comedic relief in a funny movie about romance.

30. New Jersey

Renee Zellweger spent three weeks as a Picador employee at the Picador Publishing House to become Bridget for her role in Bridget Jones's Diary. Under the name Bridget Cavendish, she answered phones, served coffee, and made photocopies—without being recognized by her co-workers, who offered career advice and wondered, if privately, why she kept a photo of Jim Carrey (her then-boyfriend) on her desk. Regardless, audiences in the Garden State watch it over and over again.

31. New Mexico

In Love Actually, Thomas Sangster, who was 11 years old, is Hugh Grant's real-life cousin. The famous British actor starred alongside his younger relative in the film, which was Sangster's breakout role.

32. New York

For fans of Bridget Jones's Diary in the Empire State, this rom-com is a must-see during the winter when nights are long and frigid. Interestingly, Renee Zellweger had to gain 17 pounds to become her Bridget Cavendish character. She's said of the experience, “That was a thrill, oh my gosh, absolutely, are you kidding me? I had to upgrade three times at Victoria's Secret. It was a very exciting time for me…being voluptuous and really womanly, and right, most importantly. Very right.”

33. North Carolina

Filmed primarily in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England, the eponymous film makes people from the Tar Heel State believe in love, especially the outrageous, beautifully possible sort of crazy love.

34. North Dakota

The Peace Garden State knows a rom-com worth watching when they see one. Their favorite is Crazy Stupid, Love starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Lio Tipton, and Jonah Bobo. Reports are that Steve Carell is so funny on set that they must stop filming because everyone's laughing too hard.

35. Ohio

While moviegoers in the Buckeye State love 10 Things I Hate About You, they might not know a few facts about the actors in the film. For instance, Heath Ledger was Julia Stiles's first on-screen kiss, and according to reports, she claimed he was “the best kisser in Hollywood.”

36. Oklahoma

While money was undoubtedly more powerful in the 70s, it wasn't so much so that you could afford a massive, sprawling apartment in New York City without a trust fund to pull from. Yet, When Harry Met Sally, the Sooner State's favorite rom-com, it appears that both Marie and Jess can afford some lavish pads, and neither seems to have a roommate.

37. Oregon

Long before Google, Sleepless in Seattle fans had questions about what exactly Tiramisu is. Used in the movie as a reference for adult relations, distributor TriStar got 25 to 30 calls a day wondering what the Italian dessert was. Director Rob Reiner felt Tiramisu was “overrated.”

38. Pennsylvania

Notting Hill arrived in 1999, and the movie exploded, raking in a worldwide gross of $363 million on a $42 million budget. Unfortunately, we don't have numbers on how much of that came from the residents in the Keystone State who love this film.

39. Rhode Island

Serious money went into getting the glitz and glamor for the Ocean State's favorite rom-com. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a classic relationship bet funny film that borrowed $19 million worth of jewelry for the “Frost Yourself” campaign. And while Rhode Islanders might be unable to imagine anyone but Kate Hudson playing Andie, Gwyneth Paltrow was also considered for the part. Producers also took a while to approach Matthew McConaughey, playing the male lead, because of the ten-year age gap between him and Hudson.

40. South Carolina

Set in a real high school, 10 Things I Hate About You is a fan favorite in the Palmetto State. Like her character, Kat, Julia Stiles drives a classic Dodge Dart GT, which belonged to her co-star Heath Ledger.

41. South Dakota

Sleepless in Seattle is a time-honored rom-com favorite for residents in the Mount Rushmore State. Bill Pullman, who played Ryan's allergy-prone boyfriend, was told he'd have a more significant role for those who didn't know.

42. Tennessee

The Bluegrass State enjoys a great rom-com, and none better than Love Actually. With big names like Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, and the late Alan Rickman, the cast is no doubt part of the charm of this laughable romance film.

43. Texas

The Lone Star State loves Notting Hill as much for its goofy realism as for its outlandish possibility. Bless them; they bought the idea that a beautiful, wealthy actress would fall for an ordinary book nerd.

44. Utah

When one door shuts, another door opens. This adage sums up many situations, but for Sleepless in Seattle, it was the same door. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's characters walked out of the same door in Seattle and Baltimore. Producers shipped the door nearly 3,000 miles to make the scenes happen using the same door.

45. Vermont

The Green Mountain State loves Love Actually, the multi-story rom-com that shows the expression of love in all its funny, gooey, messy facets. The movie grossed $246 million worldwide while running on a $45 million budget.

46. Virginia

Love Actually, the favored rom-com of the Old Dominion State, got help from another Richard Curtis film. A previously cut scene from Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) got remastered for this funny film.

47. Washington

Heath Ledger's first American film and breakout role came in 10 Things I Hate About You, a favorite in the Evergreen State. After successfully portraying a gay man in Brokeback Mountain, he claimed the iconic role of Joker in The Dark Knight.

48. West Virginia

The Mountain State's favorite rom-com is When Harry Met Sally. However, many viewers don't see how it fits the events of this beloved rom-com. Their discontent with Harry's chauvinistic and misogynistic attitude toward Sally and other women grates against his ‘get the girl' ending.

49. Wisconsin

Content creators often pull from their real lives for inspiration, and 10 Things I Hate About You is no different. Screenwriter Karen McCullah used her high school diary to flesh out the Badger State's favorite rom-com. Keep those journals; they may come in handy someday.

50. Wyoming

If it wasn't for Renee Zellweger, Bridget Jones's Diary might not be the favorite rom-com for audiences in the Equality State. Thankfully, though, Toni Collette declined the lead, and producers decided Kate Winslet was too young for the part.