Akame Ga Kill is a very popular anime that was broadcasted on White Fox C-Station. It tells us the story of a group of assassins attempting to take down their corrupt government. The assassins band together and form a group called the Night Raid. The anime's theme is action-adventure. Each member of the Night Raid plays a fairly critical role in its operations, and all of them have a Teigu or an Imperial Arm.

A Teigu is a powerful weapon that belongs exclusively to the person wielding it. Together, the members of Night Raid form a highly effective team. Now we will rank the 10 Most Powerful Characters of the Night Raid from Akame Ga Kill. Can you guess who is the most powerful character?

Most Powerful Night Raid Members in Akame Ga Kill

Without further ado, here're the 10 most powerful Night Raid Members in Akame Ga Kill:

10. Najenda

10 Most Powerful Akame Ga Kill Characters of Night Raid 12

Najenda, as the leader and Head Assassin of the Night Raid, deserves a spot on this list. She has several years of military experience, and she served in the position of a general at The Empire and became one of its top members. Najenda is great at strategizing and using her influence over others to her advantage.

Her personality is calm, a little sly, and clever, making her an amazing leader. Her aesthetic and attire give her a masculine appearance and a firm aura, which is the reason why she received the title of “The Hunk of the Rebellion”.

9. Sheele

10 Most Powerful Akame Ga Kill Characters of Night Raid 13

Sheele is one of the first Night Raid members to die in both the manga and the anime, and so fans don't get to see her in action all that much. We do get one or two scenes that show off her strength. Anyone would have a hard time defeating her when she's wielding her Teigu, a huge pair of scissors she seems to have no problem using as a weapon.

Other than her skills with her scissors, though, Sheele does not appear to have any particular affinity for combat. Sure, she's quick and strong, just like everyone in Night Raid is, but her physical combat skills are nowhere near that of characters like Leone.

8. Chelsea

10 Most Powerful Akame Ga Kill Characters of Night Raid 14

Much like Najenda, Chelsea's powers are difficult to measure by the Night Raid's usual standards. While Chelsea is pretty average in terms of physical strength, her Imperial Arm allows her to shapeshift, and that's a handy power if there ever was one.

Unfortunately, her shapeshifting seems to be Chelsea's only true ability, one which she's entirely dependent on. Without the element of surprise, Chelsea doesn't manage to do much damage because she has little combat skill to back up her actions.

7. Lubbock

Lubbock is another member of the Night Raid who doesn't especially stand out for his combat skills alone, but he does have a rather helpful Imperial Arm. He uses the Imperial Arm to his advantage on multiple occasions throughout the series. His Teigu, called “Infinite Use: Cross Tail,” forms a series of wire threads that could be used offensively and defensively in battle.

Lubbock’s threads get the groups out of quite a few pickles over the course of the series, and they help him during one-on-one fights too. That said, without his Teigu, it’s questionable how powerful Lubbock is. But he seems pretty confident with his Teigu.

6. Bulat

Bulat is ranked amongst the highest-placed Imperial Officers because there is no question that he is the strongest and quickest Night Raid assassin. He is also popular as the “100-Man Slayer” because of his superhuman strength, invisibility, dexterity, and durable armor.

Also, Bulat does not need to go to the gym and build his body because all he needs to do is to summon his armor-type Teigu sword to cast a full-fledged armor. Before he gives up his place in the group, Bulat takes on and defeats some of the Empire’s most skilled warriors. And he does this while poisoned and struggling, proving his skill even in his final moments.

5. Leone

Leone is one of the strongest fighters in the Night Raid. Her Imperial Arm, which is a belt she wears, gives her enhanced speed, strength, and reflexes. It's basically everything you could want on the battlefield. Leone's Imperial Arm also grants her the strength to regenerate, and no ability is more powerful than that.

Leone excels at gathering information due to her quick thinking and talent for fooling people. She also can remain calm and calculating if the situation turns against them. Leone is often the one who analyzes the targets which the Night Raid is assigned to assassinate.

4. Mine

Mine has a tsundere personality, which is why she is popular. However, along with this, she is a heroic girl and the strongest female assassin after Akame in the Night Raid. She's the “genius sniper,” and her spirit Teigu gun, Pumpkin, is the source of all pride and dignity. This weapon is special not only because it can fire lethal ammunition but also because it can reflect the user's emotions.

However, once Mine unleashed her strong and most passionate emotions during a fight, the sword overheated and became useless. However, she was still able to retrieve control of the Teigu. Mine proved herself capable of handling multiple mighty opponents.

3. Susanoo

Most of the members of Night Raid depend on their Imperial Arm to grant them power or at least boost the abilities they already have. On the other hand, Susanoo is an Imperial Arms, one of the rare Teigu that is simultaneously an organic being.

Being a living weapon, it's probably not surprising that Susanoo ranks so high when pitted against the other members of Night Raid. Even Esdeath acknowledges his strength after defeating him and that honor isn’t something to take lightly.

2. Tatsumi

Tatsumi is the Night Raid's rookie hero and the strongest member in his Final Incursio Evolution form. Once he is in dragon form, nothing can stop him from destruction.

Before Tatsumi began training with Night Raid, he already had an impressive talent for fighting in many amazing battles. He even takes down a huge monster during the first episode of the series, demonstrating speed and strength even before he arrives at the Capitol. Later in the series, Tatsumi’s body adapted to the reptilian features of the Tyrant’s dragon and defeated the Emperor.

1. Akame

10 Most Powerful Akame Ga Kill Characters of Night Raid 15

As is evident, Akame is the female protagonist and the strongest member of the Night Raid in the series. She makes a major appearance in the series when she delivers the final blow to Esdeath’s heart! Akame, from the start, has been trained to be an assassin in the shadow of Gozuki. She is the master of swordsmanship and is great at using firearms and hand-to-hand combat.

As she has dealt with poisons from a very young age, she has immense knowledge of medicinal herbs and has her way with the wilderness. Akame means “Red Eyes” and hence the crimson eyes. She surely is the strongest member of the team.

That is the list of our top 10 Most Powerful Members of the Night Raid in Akame Ga Kill! What do you think of our choices-? Tell us in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.