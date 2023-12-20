Most-Requested Gifts That Are Going Viral on TikTok

More than half of TikTok users purchased something after seeing a brand or product on the platform. 58% say they use the social media site for shopping inspiration.

TikTok is becoming a powerful social media platform and an effective tool for organic marketing. Thanks to its For Your Page (FYP) feature, anything with value can quickly go viral among TikTok's 80 million-strong users in America.

Anything on TikTok can become trendy. When just one user shares a product, the unpredictable algorithm activates. If other people start to comment, like, and share, another viral video can be born. Perhaps tired of sleek but dubious advertisements, people gravitate to the organic word of mouth generated by viral TikTok products – selling out in moments. According to Online Dasher, 49% of TikTok's users say the platform influences their shopping habits.

Some of these viral items are also excellent gift ideas. Here are some of the most requested items you should get your hands on now.

Colorful Bracelets

Popularized by the friendship bracelets-swapping tradition started by Taylor Swift's fans — Swifties — at her concerts, this item has been an attractive product throughout 2023. On TikTok, people show off an armful of bangles adorned with colorful beads, often spelling one or two words they like. Many individuals craft their own, but ready-made offerings are widely available.

Pizza Pack: The Perfect Pizza Pack

Thanks to its minimalist but convenient design, the pizza-shaped container has taken TikTok by storm. With its slick, collapsible design, the Pizza Pack can hold up to 5 slices at a time for easy storage or takeout. People can forget about the big cardboard box when they put it in a container. The container has an airtight seal and air vent, ensuring the food stays edible. As a bonus, it is also microwaveable.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Korean beauty enthusiasts swear by snail mucin ingredients, and this essence is a long-standing favorite among TikTok's beauty fans. The product claims to have a powerful anti-aging benefit for the skin. The lightweight formula has been recognized as a hydrating and rejuvenating agent. Mucin is a natural ingredient that reduces dullness and soothes irritated skin. For those concerned about snails' welfare, the extract is 100% ethically sourced.

Sunset Lamp

TikTok is filled with how-to guides to create aesthetics for home decor. The mesmerizing sunset lamp gained traction with Gen Zs looking to transform their bedrooms into havens of mood and ambiance. This lamp projects an instant sunset glow on the wall, and is highly sought after. It features a selection of light colors, and users can pick any kind of mood that suits their living space.

Colorcoral's Cleaning Gel

Cleaning hacks have a popular niche in the TikTok-verse. Fueled by the pandemic, the younger generations eagerly shares their favorite cleaning items and tips. This year, the turquoise dust cleaning gel from Colorcoral is everyone's favorite. This cleaning gel looks like slime, but works on just about every surface: keyboards, vents, cellphones, speakers, air conditioners, and other devices. It's malleable and easily penetrates hard-to-reach spots. It’s perfumed with a gentle lavender scent.

Ezco Bag Sealer Mini

This heat sealer is compact and practical for kitchen and travel needs. With just a slide, it keeps food and other items freshly vacuum sealed. Unlike similar products, the battery-operated device seals instantly without needing preheating. Users just slide it around the edges of chip bags, vacuum bags, cookie bags, pet food bags, and other PP/PE/PVC bags. This one earns rave reviews on TikTok thanks to its handy size and pink color.

Stanley Cup

No, not the hockey trophy. More than just a tumbler, the Stanley Cup enjoys popularity on TikTok thanks to its reliable temperature-holding quality. Worry no more about cold or hot drinks becoming lukewarm when kept inside Stanley's colorful range of double-wall insulated drinking mugs. The Stanley Cup also comes with a comfortable grip handle, is equipped with a reusable straw, and fits in most car cup holders.

Laundry Turtle

First appearing on Shark Tank, this unique creation finds prominence on TikTok thanks to its memorable name and ease of use. It's a folding laundry bag shaped like a turtle's shell. It allows one to move laundry from the washer and dryer to drawers without leaving a trail of clothes behind. The Lycra bag folds into a carry-on for laundry and lays flat for easy storage.

LATME's Ice Roller

Another invention to find TikTok-sparked fame is the ice roller. It’s exactly what its name suggests. Essentially a skincare gadget, this device promotes better blood circulation, reduces puffiness, and restores radiance when users massaging it on the skin. The coolness also works as a muscle stiffness reliever, making it a versatile addition to your self-care routine.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

This product has been routinely called “the holy grail” for its benefits for the skin. A popular staple among TikTok's beauty enthusiasts, this gentle exfoliator contains the all-important 2% Beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which unclogs and diminishes enlarged pores, reduces wrinkles, and promotes a more even skin tone. With no fragrance or parabens, Paula's Choice is a fuss-free skincare product that is safe for everybody.

