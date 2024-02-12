More Than 900,000 Americans Will Fall in Love at the World’s Most Romantic Getaways This Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! Hundreds of thousands of Americans are planning couple getaways to the world’s most romantic destinations this Valentine’s Day.

According to Allianz Partners, Valentine’s Day trips are growing in popularity among American couples. The insurance company reviewed over 900,000 flight itineraries departing from United States airports during the Valentine’s holiday. Allianz published its findings in a 2024 Top Valentine’s Day Destinations report, noting a 15% increase in travel searches for the holiday from 2023. The report also found international bookings have increased by 4% for the 2024 Valentine's Day season.

While Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday for couples to plan travel, you can discover romance worldwide anytime. Travel experts weigh in on the most romantic global destinations for couples.

10 Romantic Destinations Around the World for Couples

Planning a vacation to one of these romantic getaways is an excellent way for couples to bond and create memories over shared experiences. Regardless of the occasion, these 10 vacation spots ensure romance and adventure.

Italy

Italy has many intimate destinations ideal for a Valentine’s Day getaway. In 2023, Condé Nast Traveller ranked the country’s Amalfi Coast region as one of the most romantic places in the world. Couples can enjoy stunning cliffside views, charming fishing towns, and world-class local cuisine along the coast.

Another popular area of Italy among couples is the city of Venice. Tripadvisor included Venice among the world’s most romantic honeymoon getaways in a 2024 news release. Venice is famous for its expansive canal system, historic architecture, and world-renowned art museums, offering many activities for a couple’s vacation.

Bora Bora

Couples wanting to spend their Valentine’s Day in a warm, tropical setting should consider Bora Bora. This French Polynesian island is small but full of culture, natural beauty, and luxurious resorts. Bora Bora offers a varied landscape of beaches, coral reefs, lush jungles, and a dormant volcano. From scuba diving to hiking and lounging on the beach in swimsuits, Bora Bora is an appealing getaway for couples.

Paris, France

Paris, France, regularly tops lists for worldwide getaways, with CEO Magazine naming it the most romantic destination for couples in 2023. The country’s capital is a hub of French culture, style, and cuisine. Couples can explore world-famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre while discovering charming shops and cafes around every corner. Opportunities for romance abound on the streets of Paris, making it a top choice for couples.

Greece

Greece is another popular pick for couples seeking romance and adventure. This Mediterranean escape is famous for its stunning scenery, ancient ruins, and mild year-round climate. One of the most popular areas of Greece for couples is the island of Santorini. Travel + Leisure considers Santorini a top pick for worldwide couple vacations thanks to its idyllic seaside towns, rugged cliffs, and striking black sand beaches.

“Greece is one of the most romantic destinations we have ever visited. Getting lost in narrow cobblestone streets, surrounded by white buildings and colorful flowers, makes you feel like you're in a romantic movie,” says Chantelle Kincy of Flannels or FlipFlops.

“The days only get better as the sun begins to set, and you walk down the beaches and watch the sun dip behind the islands with the most incredible colors you've ever seen,” she continues.

Iceland

Despite being an unconventional travel destination, Iceland is becoming popular among the world’s most romantic getaways. Planning a memorable vacation to Iceland is easy, thanks to the small country’s many unique attractions. The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is excellent for relaxation, while thrill-seeking couples can embark on tours of glaciers, waterfalls, and ice caves. Harper's Bazaar recommends admiring Iceland’s northern lights for an unforgettable couples’ experience.

Tanzania

Jewelry is a standard gift for romantic partners, but couples can jet off on a wildlife safari for the same price as a Cartier Love Bracelet. The East African country of Tanzania offers the uniqueness and thrill of an exotic safari experience without compromising luxury or romance. Many high-end local resorts host excursions for visitors to spot native elephants and lions in their natural habitat. Planning a romantic getaway to Tanzania ensures a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Vietnam

Vietnam may not be the first place that comes to mind when considering romantic vacation spots, but it should be. Vietnam’s coast along the South China Sea is a popular choice among vacationing couples for its tranquil, picturesque atmosphere. Meanwhile, bustling cities like Hanoi, the capital, and Ho Chi Minh allow visitors to explore local Vietnamese culture, art, and cuisine. Adventurous couples seeking a memorable yet affordable getaway will love visiting Vietnam.

Bali

Home to one of Condé Nast Traveler’s picks for the most romantic hotels in the world, Bali epitomizes passion and adventure. This Indonesian island is famous for its scenic beauty and vibrant culture.

“Bali is one of the most romantic destinations I have been to. The beautiful landscapes, beaches, and waterfalls make the perfect destination,” explains Chhavi Agarwal, founder of the finance and travel blog Mrs. Daaku Studio.

Bali is home to world-class surfing beaches, exotic jungles, and intricate Hindu temples showcasing rich local history. Whether you prefer exciting outdoor activities or relaxing in an upscale spa setting, Bali has something for every couple.

“You can do many activities together, like couple massages, snorkeling, and photoshoots, and end your days with candlelight dinners on beaches,” says Agarwal.

Maldives

Pack your favorite sandals and head to the Maldives, a gorgeous place for couples to enjoy the laid-back island life. Spread across a chain of 26 atolls and 1,000+ islands, Maldives is a warm and sunny destination to escape with a loved one. There are many five-star Maldives resorts, all offering stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Island-hopping is the perfect way to experience the peace and tranquility of the Maldives, and water sports are available year-round. Enjoy a romantic sunset dinner overlooking the crystal-clear waters and cherish every moment in this tropical paradise.

Hawaii

There’s no better place to fall in love than the romantic beaches of Hawaii. The island state of Hawaii often takes the number one spot on travel bucket lists, thanks to its array of jaw-dropping things to see and do. Kauai and Maui are popular destinations for couples eager to escape the chaos of daily life.

“We spent one glorious week in Maui for our 25th anniversary and loved every romantic minute of it,” says frequent traveler Karee Blunt. “There is so much to do on the island, but one excursion I hope never to forget was the sunset dinner cruise we took.”

Each island is home to dramatic rock formations, lush forests, and pristine beaches. Luxury resorts abound throughout the Hawaiian archipelago, offering many options for an intimate couples’ getaway.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.