The 25 Most Romantic Movies That Make People Swoon

We enjoy an action-packed thriller or absurd comedy as much as the next cinephile, but sometimes we just want a passionate and tender love story. Luckily, there is no shortage of romantic films out there. Some are slow and sweet, while others are fiery and wild. Sadly, some feature tragedy that rivals the romance, which only magnifies the love between characters. Whether you want that warm fuzzy feeling or the searing sting of heartbreak, you'll find it in these exceptional and ageless love stories.

1. Titanic (1997)

This successful movie is fiercely romantic in the most tragic way. The film does a wonderful job of establishing the chemistry between the two lead characters. While it is a whirlwind romance, the intensity between them is palpable and irresistible. Make sure you have tissues handy!

2. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally is one of the sweetest romantic films and doesn't end in tragedy, like so many of the best romances. We adore this film because it features the friends-to-lovers pipeline, which feels realistic without being boring. Follow Harry and Sally as they navigate the complex dating world until they realize they're what each other needs.

3. The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adjustment Bureau is undoubtedly a thriller and action-packed flick, but at the core of the movie is an enchanting romance. The trailers for this exceptional film prepare you for a chilling and intense ride with sci-fi elements, but the movie showcases a timeless, selfless kind of love that will pull at your heartstrings.

4. The Notebook (2004)

What romance list would be complete without this classic? The Notebook may seem a little cliche now, but it holds one of the most endearing love stories ever told. And much of this is thanks to Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's beautiful on-screen chemistry.

5. About Time (2013)

For whatever reason, About Time is often overlooked when discussing romantic movies. It follows a young Englishman who discovers that all the men in his family can time travel. The movie explores meaningful questions concerning how we spend our lives and what is most important to us.

6. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock gives us one of the cutest love stories in While You Were Sleeping. This Christmassy romance is about falling in love from afar and how the fantasies people conjure are not always as idyllic as they think. It has humor and depth, so add it to your holiday watch list.

7. You've Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are rom-com royalty, and this movie proves why. It has a Romeo and Juliet vibe with star-crossed lovers, but You've Got Mail‘s main characters despise one another at first. While some rave about Sleepless in Seattle, we find You've Got Mail to be a more honest depiction of falling in love.

8. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama is an adorable flick about how people can change and how they can stay the same. While the movie seems cheesy and superficial, the story is more moving than people expect, with honest and raw moments between characters. It is a love story but also a tale about accepting all the parts of yourself and your past.

9. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is one of the saddest and most profound love stories ever. Baz Luhrmann does a magnificent job of capturing the intensity between the two lovers. Romeo + Juliet is a modern and eccentric retelling of the story that captures this classic romance in a new way.

10. The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

What is it about love and time travel that go together so well? The Time Traveler's Wife is a dazzling romance that explores the enduring nature of true love and the inevitable complexities of any relationship. It's a heartbreaking and heartwarming story with a sci-fi premise.

11. Becoming Jane (2007)

Becoming Jane is a period piece that tells the story of Jane Austen's life and romantic endeavors. The movie combines fact and fiction but captures the difficulties of choosing true love during this era and the pain that can come from making tough decisions. It's a powerful romance that will leave you in a puddle of feelings.

12. Ghost (1990)

While most people recall the steamy pottery scene when they think of Ghost, the movie is so much more than that. The relentless love the two main characters have for one another, even in death, is beautiful. The film has humor, tragedy, thrills, and more, so it's a dynamic and captivating love story.

13. The Shape of Water (2017)

Love doesn't always look the same. The Shape of Water is an unorthodox love story between an amphibious creature and a meek woman. The movie keeps you on your toes and tells a genuinely unique tale unlike anything else. It's nuanced and subtle but still supremely intense.

14. P.S. I Love You (2007)

P.S. I Love You is another film that shows how strong love can remain, even after someone's death. We love romantic movies where the couple gets together, but this movie shows the romantic side of tragedy when a couple can't be together. You'll be sobbing into the pillow and simultaneously swooning over their love for one another.

15. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

This one isn't exactly about time travel, but it has the same vibe. Many people follow a formulaic life plan — grow up, find love, get married, have babies, grow old, and die. But when that timeline is unnaturally reversed, love becomes even more complicated and confusing.

16. The Holiday (2006)

You get two love stories for the price of one here! The Holiday is a Christmas movie about two couples coming together as they all battle their own demons, both in life and love. This movie doesn't have fantastical elements or insane circumstances, so it's just an honest love story about finding the right person.

17. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

We are sorry in advance for the heartache this movie will cause you. Brokeback Mountain, like Titanic and Romeo and Juliet, is one of the most tragic and romantic stories. The film does much more than tell a love story, as it also explores the struggles of queer people, especially men, in the 20th century.

18. The Big Sick (2017)

As marriage vows state, you're supposed to stick with your partner through sickness and health. Well, this is easier said than done, and The Big Sick shows how challenging it is when the love of your life falls ill. The moving film, based on Kumail Nanjiani and his wife's real story, tackles a range of realistic issues that arise in a new relationship.

19. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Bridges of Madison County is a tragically beautiful film about finding your soulmate a little too late in life. It shows how powerful and authentic love can be, whether for a few moments or several lifetimes. The romance is almost unspoken and cryptic, making it all the more messy and emotional.

20. The Way We Were (1973)

The Way We Were shows how, sometimes, true love isn't enough to make a relationship work. Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford star in the movie as college sweethearts who slowly drift away from one another as they move toward their personal goals. The film tackles how things like politics and careers can get in the way of even the strongest romances.

21. Yesterday (2019)

Yesterday is a fun movie with the Beatles at the heart of it. A man wakes up one morning to realize no one else remembers the Beatles, so he sets out to remake all their music. He becomes swept up in fame and success, nearly missing the love of his life who was in front of him the whole time.

22. Serendipity (2001)

Serendipity is a somewhat Christmas-coded movie about fate and love. Do you believe in love at first sight? Do you believe in soulmates? The characters in this movie aren't sure, but when the universe keeps sending them signs, they question their paths and what would make them happy.

23. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is one of the most classic love stories, making us swoon every time. While the way the main characters fall in love is barely a fraction of the story, their enduring romance and desperation to be together make it boldly romantic and lovable. The film is hilarious and exciting, with a fabulous fairytale vibe.

24. 50 First Dates (2004)

Some debate whether 50 First Dates is insanely romantic or super creepy. If we dive into it, there are problematic elements, but the determination Adam Sandler's character has to be with this woman is admirable. We recommend not thinking too much about the logistics of the romance and just enjoying their chemistry.

25. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger are a captivating couple in this adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew. She's bitter and disinterested in love; he's a rebellious bad boy no one understands. This cute '90s movie has everything you could want in a romance and features a few other love stories on the side!