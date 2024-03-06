These 50 Restaurants Are The Most Romantic In The U.S.

Whether you're celebrating an Anniversary, a Valentine’s Day dinner, or a romantic date out with your partner, an intimate restaurant is the perfect setting for your special night. Show your loved one how much you appreciate them by treating them to an unforgettable dinner at a romantic restaurant in your area—especially at one of the most romantic ones in the US.

1. Alabama: Amore Ristorante Italiano

Step into this intimate, upscale Italian restaurant for a remarkable dining experience. Amore Ristorante Italiano has been a family-owned restaurant since 2005 and offers delicious signature dishes, including veal scaloppini, crab cakes, and meatballs. The interior is adorned with paintings of Italy, providing a romantic atmosphere your partner will love.

2. Alaska: The Grape Tap

This cozy restaurant features beautiful stone walls, an authentic European wine cellar, and some of the best local Alaskan cuisine in town. What was once a 1930s pioneer home is now a beautiful, upscale restaurant with an impressive menu. It's definitely a restaurant to try in 2024 if you're in Alaska.

3. Arizona: Cafe Monarch

Located in Old Town Scottsdale, Cafe Monarch is an elegant chandelier-lit space that offers delicious prix-fixe New American meals for you and your partner. Bask in the romantic atmosphere, with candle-lit tables that set the perfect tone for a cozy, intimate date.

4. Arkansas: Petit Bistro

Petit Bistro started as a farmhouse built in 1934 before it became a charming spot for couples and families to dine. Petit Bistro has an endearing rustic setting where you can relish a delicious French and Mediterranean-inspired meal with your partner. From mouthwatering fillets to a gorgeous cheesecake for dessert, you’ll have plenty of options to order from.

5. California: Coastal Kitchen

Step into the stunning Coastal Kitchen for an exquisite fine-dining experience you and your loved one won’t forget. The restaurant offers a breathtaking view overlooking Monterey Bay, delicious wine pairings, and upscale meals worth the splurge.

6. Colorado: Fruition

Located in Denver, Colorado, Fruition is an award-winning restaurant that prides itself on using the freshest local ingredients to create delectable meals. With a small, intimate setting and tasty New American cuisine, you’ll love this restaurant's unique feel.

7. Connecticut: Millwright's Restaurant

Nestled atop a waterfall in Simsbury, Millwright’s is located in a rustic 17th-century mill that offers picturesque views of the falls and towering trees in the heart of nature. The American cuisine is made with the finest and freshest local ingredients for a true farm-to-table experience you won’t forget.

8. Delaware: La Fable

At this elegant, traditional French restaurant, you’ll feel like you've stepped into France. La Fable serves classic French cuisine staples in a warm atmosphere that gives off an authentic Parisian feel you won’t find anywhere else.

9. Florida: Pane & Vino

This cozy neighborhood restaurant in Miami Beach is an excellent date-night option. Fill up on the savory homemade pasta and other classic Italian staples in this intimate hub. Pane & Vino has stellar ratings on Google, with many guests praising the authentic Italian decor and wine cellar.

10. Georgia: Aria

Aria is located in Atlanta and offers New American cuisine with contemporary decor in an elegant, sophisticated setting. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating and vegetarian dishes to appeal to all tastes and diets. The service is exceptional, and you’ll feel the romantic atmosphere with the ambient and dim lighting.

11. Hawaii: La Mer

Hawaii is one of the most picturesque vacation spots for couples, and La Mer is a restaurant you’ll want to add to your bucket list. Located inside the Halekulani Hotel, La Mer is Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes 5-star restaurant. The prestigious spot offers captivating views of the ocean, which are most romantic at sunset.

12. Idaho: Alavita

This Italian trattoria is surrounded by charming brick walls and chandeliers that light up the space for a cozy, relaxed vibe. The intimate seating is perfect for couples looking to spend a night of quality time together, tasting delicious locally-made Italian meals and superb cocktails.

13. Illinois: North Pond Restaurant

Nestled in Lincoln Park, the North Pond restaurant started as a house built in 1912 and was then redesigned into the cozy hub it is today. All ingredients used are fresh from local farmers so that you won’t get anything less than an unforgettable meal.

14. Indiana: Vida

Relax and unwind in Vida, a stylish, modern restaurant with a cozy fireplace and buzzing atmosphere. In this trendy and romantic space, you and your loved one can enjoy a vast selection of contemporary American plates.

15. Iowa: 801 Chophouse

Located in downtown Des Moines, 801 Chophouse is an elegant restaurant where you can choose from the most delicious prime cuts of meat. The experience and meal are worth every penny for a night you and your loved one won’t forget.

16. Kansas: George’s French Bistro

Bask in the upscale vibes of George’s French Bistro. This sophisticated restaurant offers tasty French-inspired cuisine, including French coffee, escargot, and a delectable creme brulee. The ambient lighting creates the perfect romantic atmosphere for date night.

17. Kentucky: Volare

Located in Louisville, Volare is a beautiful restaurant offering exquisite Italian cuisine, top-shelf cocktails, and an endless selection of wines. The spot's white-linen tables give it an elegant touch, and candlelight tables make you and your partner feel like it’s just you two in the restaurant.

18. Louisiana: GW Fins

GW Fins is an iconic restaurant nestled in New Orleans that's always buzzing. It’s anything but easy to get a reservation at this seafood lover’s hub, and we're not surprised. The restaurant has a reputation for outstanding fish, unparalleled service, and a romantic setting that effortlessly sets the mood.

19. Maine: The White Barn Inn Restaurant

Enjoy some New England cuisine at the White Barn Inn restaurant in Maine. The rustic and elegant barn provides a unique farm-to-table experience for its guests. The creative menu and beautiful surroundings will give you and your loved one an experience you won’t find anywhere else.

20. Maryland: Charleston

If you’re a fan of New American food, Charleston is a must-visit restaurant for a romantic evening out. The delicious wine, white-tablecloth setting, and candlelit tables ooze elegance. Charleston is located by the waterfront of Baltimore, so you’ll have breathtaking views of the water during your dinner.

21. Massachusetts: Mistral

Mistral, located in the South end of Boston, is known for its acclaimed French-Mediterranean cuisine and gorgeous interior design. The glowing chandeliers and beautiful white pillars create the perfect romantic atmosphere for an intimate celebration.

22. Michigan: The Whitney

Experience authentic fine dining in Detroit at the Whitney. The restaurant is located in the Whitney mansion, built in 1894, and has become a well-known historical spot to take your partner for a date night. The restaurant is on a stunning estate that overlooks serene gardens. Enjoy the delicious Beef Wellington and the unforgettable view on your special evening.

23. Minnesota: The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a stunning steakhouse with an atmosphere that can’t be beaten. The mix of dark wood, chandeliers, and dim lights creates the ultimate romantic scene for an upscale night out.

24. Mississippi: Mary Mahoney’s Old French House

You can’t go wrong with Mary Mahoney’s Old French House for a savory meal with locally sourced seafood and mouthwatering filets. You can choose from indoor and outdoor seating, both of which are intimate and romantic.

25. Missouri: Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill

Italian food is taken very seriously at Charlie Gitto’s On The Hill. Recommended by thousands of people online, this spot is worth the hype. Enjoy authentic Italian pizzas and toasted ravioli that will have you already anticipating your next reservation.

26. Montana: J.W. Heist Steakhouse

There’s something so captivating about the interior design of J.W. Heist Steakhouse. You'll feel like you've stepped into another world with striking dark wood walls, sparkling chandeliers, and charming brick walls.

27. Nebraska: Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

You’ll undoubtedly get a mouth-wateringly delicious steak worth every penny at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse. You and your loved one will have a superb fine dining experience at one of the cozy tables, surrounded by white stone walls and an impeccable wine cellar that oozes romance.

28. Nevada: Americana Restaurant

The modern Americana Restaurant will treat you to awe-inspiring waterfront views in the city that never sleeps. The Americana restaurant features outdoor seating and string lights that give off romance and charm.

29. New Hampshire: Ristorante Massimo

At Ristorante Massimo, you’ll feel like you took a quick trip to Italy at this small, cozy spot. The brick and stone interior and delicious Italian cuisine give off that authentic Italian vibe, and you can’t go wrong with it for an evening of romance.

30. New Jersey: The Highlawn

Ready for some live music from local artists? The Highlawn has nightly entertainment and a truly elevated dining experience. It overlooks bustling Manhattan for breathtaking views.

31. New Mexico: Geronimo

If you’re looking for a unique dining spot in New Mexico, your next reservation needs to be at Geronimo. You’ll find the New American restaurant in a 1756 Adobe home, where you and your partner can savour elegant meals that look like works of art.

32. New York: One if by Land, Two if by Sea

Known as one of New York City’s most romantic restaurants, One If By Land, Two If By Sea has it all. Live music, a private garden, large arch windows, and superb service with a personal touch make for an unforgettable experience worth the money.

33. North Carolina: Cafe Pamlico

Guests can’t get enough of Cafe Pamlico in North Carolina. The service is exceptional at this upscale bistro, and the waterfront views and delicious array of fresh seafood options are worth the wait.

34. North Dakota: Harry’s Steakhouse

Step back in time to this classic, 1940s-style steakhouse in downtown Grand Forks. When you visit, order the hashbrowns and crème brûlée, which guests hail as the most mouthwatering meals they’ve ever had.

35. Ohio: The Refectory Restaurant

If you want to impress your partner, book a table at The Refectory Restaurant in Ohio. What was once an 18th-century church building is now an upscale French spot with a striking atmosphere. We can’t get enough of The Refectory’s lovely dishes that look like works of art and taste like one.

36. Oklahoma: Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

You can’t go wrong with a sophisticated steakhouse for date night. Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse is a gem in Oklahoma, offering a menu carefully crafted by the chef and over 500 quality wines.

37. Oregon: The Bay House at Salishan

The view is everything at the Bay House At Salishan. Bask in the stunning views of Siletz Bay in Gleneden Beach. Located in a rustic wooden lodge, The Bay House At Salishan is an award-winning restaurant that’s both cozy and elegant.

38. Pennsylvania: Altius

For a truly elevated dining experience, visit Altius for a dinner date your partner won’t forget. Altius is located in a building that’s perched above, offering scenic views of the city that will go perfectly with your finely crafted cocktails and delicious New American dishes.

39. Rhode Island: Gracie’s

If you’re looking for a fine dining experience that’s as romantic as it is posh, you’ll want to make a reservation at Gracie’s. This cozy spot features a candle-lit bar, crisp white tablecloths, and an elegant atmosphere that will set the tone for your date.

40. South Carolina: Peninsula Grill

Located in Charleston, South Carolina, Peninsula Grill is one for the books. It’s hidden in a serene garden paved with bricks that will make you feel like you’re in a romance film. The garden’s carriage lanterns are lit every night to set the ultimate magical and romantic vibe for an unforgettable evening.

41. South Dakota: Ode to Food and Drinks

Don’t miss happy hour at South Dakota’s Ode to Food And Drinks for deliciously crafted cocktails to sip on with your partner. The modern interior offers guests a beautiful aesthetic that’s stylish and comfortable. Pop in to catch a buzzworthy live jazz music show from Thursday to Saturday.

42. Tennessee: Alleia

With stellar online ratings and authentic Italian cruising, Alleia is Tennessee’s iconic traditional trattoria. Alleia’s ingredients are imported from Italy and delivered from local farms, so you’ll get the freshest housemade pasta and delectable oven-fired pizzas.

43. Texas: Villa Capri

If an Italian restaurant is family-owned, you just know it will be delicious. Not only is the Italian food authentic and mouthwatering at Villa Capri, but you’ll also be treated to stunning views of gardens and the lake while savoring every bite.

44. Utah: Log Haven Restaurant

Are you looking to escape the city? You don’t have to go far, as the Log Haven restaurant is just a few minutes from Salt Lake City. The restaurant is in a historic log mansion tucked away in the Wasatch National Forest. It’s one of the most scenic spots for a romantic dining experience.

45. Vermont: Hen of the Wood

Hen Of The Wood is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a cozy spot with a relaxed yet romantic vibe. Guests can’t say enough good things about this charming spot and its delicious and ever-changing menu.

46. Virginia: L’Auberge Chez Francois

L’Auberge Chez Francois has been a family-owned restaurant since 1954 and is a top hotspot in Virginia. Voted the most romantic and best French restaurant in the DC metropolitan area by Washington Magazine and Open Table, it sets a standard that never misses. If you go on the right night, you might even catch a live music show to accompany your meal.

47. Washington: Canlis

Canlis has been an iconic fine-dining destination since the 1950s. The restaurant’s unique location attracts guests worldwide, offering beautiful views of Lake Union, bustling Seattle, and the Cascade mountain range.

48. West Virginia: Fazio’s

It doesn’t get more family-oriented than Fazio’s. This longstanding Italian restaurant in West Virginia has been in the Fazio family for years, and people praise it for its outstanding homemade Italian cuisine.

49. Wisconsin: The Capital Grille

Located in downtown Milwaukee, The Capital Grille is an upscale steakhouse where the food is just as good as the atmosphere. With an unparalleled wine selection and top-quality meals, you and your partner will love the mouthwatering steak and delicious desserts.

50. Wyoming: Glorietta Trattoria

If you’re looking for authentic handmade pasta or wood-fired pizza, Gloria Trattoria is the place to go. This Italian spot in downtown Jackson is a gem in Wyoming’s restaurant scene and features a wood-burning grill that gives the ultimate Italian vibe that guests love.