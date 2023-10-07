14 Must-See Concerts People Admit to Attending the Most – Have You Checked Them Out?

We’ve all got a favorite band or artist who we’ve seen more than anyone else. But can we match the obsessions shown by the members of a popular online forum?

Recently, a discussion took place on how many times members had seen their favorites, and here’s what they uncovered.

1. The Grateful Dead

One of the opening responses set the bar high. They confessed to seeing the Grateful Dead 240 times. One responded to this thread and admitted that they’d stopped counting at 100.

2. Dave Matthews Band

One forum member made a curious response to the question. The Dave Matthews Band was at the top of their list, as they see them every summer, however, they don't count themselves as a big fan. They love DMB's shows for the energy of the band and crowd.

3. Ghost

One commenter had kept an extensive diary of their visits to see Swedish rockers Ghost. It comprised 12 concerts in 12 cities, five states, and four countries.

4. The Who

Longevity can be key to seeing a band more times than any other. In the case of The Who, they’ve been around since the 1960s. One individual mentioned that he’d seen them four times over 50 years.

One respondent also saw their farewell concert in Maple Leaf Garden in 1981. As they correctly deduced, the farewell concert turned out to be a lie.

5. Morrissey

One member was on a Morrissey mission. They’d already seen the former Smiths vocalist 39 times, but the next time would be their last. There's no particular reason, they just wanted to stop at an even number.

6. Green Day

One person was unsure why they’d seen Green Day more than five times. They complained that the show was identical every single time they went. And they attended different tours, too.

7. Backstreet Boys

Several commenters were happy to admit to seeing the Backstreet Boys on multiple occasions. One confessed that they were the first band she’d seen, which kicked off her love for live music.

8. Rush

Rush is one of the defining rock bands of their era. They also enjoyed a long run, meaning that one forum member had seen them 25 times.

9. Phish

Outside of their native US, veteran rock band Phish has made little impact, but they retain a loyal following at home. Throughout the thread, they get several mentions. One individual had seen them 13 times while another had seen them a whopping 47 times.

10. Metallica

This seminal rock band appears many times in the discussion. The winner among the members is one respondent who had seen Metallica 12 times since 1993 and had tickets to two more shows.

11. Radiohead

One respondent was eager to add to their list of Radiohead concerts. To date, they have seen them four times, but the wait goes on for the fifth gig.

12. Foreigner

Another forum member managed to go to see Foreigner six times, all on the same tour. Now that's really some dedicated to this popular band.

13. Frank Sinatra

Very few of us would have been lucky enough to see Ol’ Blue Eyes in the flesh, but one person encountered Sinatra very early in life. They told the forum that they’d seen Frank Sinatra twice, as their dad worked as a sound engineer in a New York City production theatre during a few Sinatra shows.

14. The Mission UK

I’ll finish with my own favorite. I saw the iconic UK goth band The Mission for the tenth time last year. The first time I saw them was in 1988; they’ve been on my radar ever since. They’re still going strong and sounding great.

15. Jimmy Buffett

A lot of Parrotheads were saddened by the loss of one of their favorite singers this year. Buffett was known to have dedicated fans who traveled all around the country to enjoy his laid-back, island music and lifestyle.

Source: (Reddit).