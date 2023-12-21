Discover the Most Sought-After Gift Cards of 2023

Gift cards are an excellent compromise between a physical present and cold-hard cash. They’re slightly more personal but allow the receiver to pick something they genuinely want. Some people even buy gift cards for themselves to take advantage of loyalty programs or turn cash into an online payment.

People buy gift cards for many reasons, and some are substantially more popular than others. The most popular gift cards of 2023 showcase people’s love for online shopping and coffee, among other goods and services.

1. Visa

Since Visa gift cards are almost like giving someone cash they can use online, they’re among the most popular gift cards this year, according to WalletHub. Visa cards can be used practically anywhere and for everything, but they feel cleaner and more effortful than giving cash.

2. Amazon

Unsurprisingly, Amazon still dominates online shopping, and finding someone without an Amazon account is hard. At this point, gifting an Amazon gift card is similar to gifting cash and is almost guaranteed to be used, making it a sought-after option. Companies often give them out to employees as rewards or bonuses.

3. Target

Target gift cards can be used online but are typically more likely to be used in person. With a wealth of products ranging from batteries to slippers to dog toys, this versatile gift card is well-received by many people. It can even be used to buy groceries or prepared food!

4. Starbucks

As the largest coffee chain and one of the most well-known brands in the world, it’s no surprise that Starbucks ranks high. Even people who don’t drink coffee enjoy a Starbucks gift card because they can get merchandise, food, or non-coffee beverages.

5. Disney

Disney gift cards are sensational for people who love the House of Mouse. It’s a wonderful present for someone with an upcoming Disney trip, but it can also be used online to get cute merchandise. The gift cards are an excellent present for kids, parents, and Disney-loving adults alike.

6. Sephora

If you have a makeup fanatic in your life, it’s easy to know what to get them: makeup. However, choosing the perfect product can be stressful, so a Sephora gift card is a brilliant solution. This gift card is popular because so many people love Sephora, and it allows the giftee to get exactly what they want.

7. American Express

American Express gift cards work similarly to Visa gift cards, so it’s a popular gift choice when you don’t know what to get someone. This way, they can purchase something that will make them happy or something they need rather than accepting a gift that might not be quite right.

8. eBay

Some folks are addicted to the thrill of eBay, outbidding people for one-of-a-kind items. Even though eBay items are mostly sold by individuals, the site offers gift cards so you can support a friend or family member’s love of bidding on items and hunting for unique finds.

9. Apple

While the days of buying individual songs for 99 cents are over, people still use Apple gift cards for everything from iCloud storage to movie purchases to music subscriptions. An Apple gift card is a no-brainer for any Apple user, whether they use it for one of their subscriptions or new headphones!

10. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the highest-rated fast-food chains in the world, according to USA Today, and people who love their chicken are simply obsessed. For these reasons, Chick-fil-A gift cards are a popular choice, as it’s like buying someone lunch for a few days, even if you aren’t there to eat with them!

11. Nike

Nike is a reputable sportswear brand that has been at the top of the industry for a while, so gifting a Nike gift card is a lovely way to spoil an active person in your life. Even people who aren’t particularly athletic can get a pair of cozy sweatpants or socks, so it’s a versatile gift card.

12. Home Depot

A Home Depot gift card is an ideal present for someone in the middle of renovating their home, people who enjoy crafty hobbies, gardening enthusiasts, and more. These massive stores have everything from luxury lighting to organic soil to top-notch tools, so there is something for everyone.

13. Netflix

The subscription prices for streaming services are relentlessly increasing, but giving up Netflix feels impossible. You can give people a break from paying for Netflix by getting them a gift card that covers a few months, giving them something you know they want.

14. Fandango

While the movie theater industry suffered a severe blow due to COVID-19, it’s making a comeback, with ticket sales up 50% since 2022, according to CNBC. Since people are returning to theaters to enjoy films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Barbie, and Oppenheimer, movie theater gift cards are sought-after again!

15. Etsy

While Amazon still reigns supreme in the world of online shopping, Etsy is also widely loved as a place to buy unique creations and gifts. Like eBay, most Etsy sellers are individuals or small businesses, but the site still offers gift cards and will reimburse sellers for the amounts.

16. Google Play

Google Play gift cards are not nearly as popular as Apple gift cards but offer almost the same perks. These gift cards can be used to buy apps, games, subscriptions, and more for Android users. And in some countries, they can be used for YouTube purchases.

17. REI

REI is a beloved store for outdoorsy people who love camping, climbing, kayaking, and more. These types of products can be quite expensive, and REI only sells the best of the best, so people love to treat their outdoorsy loved ones to some high-end REI gear with a gift card.

18. Dunkin'

While Dunkin’ doesn’t even come close to Starbucks’ popularity, it still makes the list! This gift card is best for people in states with ample Dunkin’ locations, like Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and Illinois, as some states don’t even have a single location.

19. Chipotle

According to Statista, between 32% and 38% of fast-food patrons enjoy Chipotle, so plenty of people would be delighted to get a Chipotle gift card. Chipotle may also be popular because it doesn’t exclusively serve fried food, appealing to those looking for a slightly healthier option, according to USA Today.

20. GameStop

There has been some interesting drama surrounding GameStop in the last several years, but putting all that aside, it’s still one of the top places gamers like to shop. A GameStop gift card has many possibilities and is a great way to gift a gamer something they’ll appreciate if you don’t know exactly what they want.

21. Best Buy

Best Buy has an exciting array of products, from refrigerators to phone cases. While Best Buy may have everything you could want, their prices can be incredibly high, so many will opt for more affordable online purchases. A Best Buy gift card lets someone treat themselves to something they might not otherwise buy.

22. Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a high-end clothing, accessory, and beauty store with products like shoes, bags, fragrances, coats, and more. Getting picky fashionistas a gift they’ll like is difficult, so many opt for a gift card, and Nordstrom is one of the most popular brands.

23. Costco

Some folks are genuinely obsessed with Costco, and it’s easy to see why. They sell practically anything you can imagine at bulk prices. A Costco gift card has great potential, as people can buy a membership, groceries, clothing, or luxurious items like jewelry. Or they can just eat a lot of Costco hot dogs!

24. IKEA

IKEA is another store with endless products, including kids’ toys, furniture, kitchenware, and more. This gift card is a sensational idea for college students, people moving somewhere new, or those who love upgrading their homes.

25. Walmart

Walmart gift cards are similar to Target because these stores have many items. People can get groceries, furniture, clothing, decor, and many other things from Walmart, so it’s a fantastic gift choice if you don’t know what someone wants.