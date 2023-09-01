The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Is 60X More Likely To Be Stolen Than Any Other Car

If you're the proud owner of a Dodge Challenger, it may be a surprise to find out that your muscle car is one of the most sought-after cars by car thieves.

Though this may seem random, the distinction isn't small. The Dodge Charger SRT is 60 times more likely to be stolen than any other car built between 2020-2022, according to an insurance report by Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).

What makes this even weirder is that the Hellcat is not the easiest car to steal. That title belongs to Kia, which doesn't even appear until the sixth spot on this list.

These numbers are so astounding that Senior Vice President of HLDI, Matt Moore warned, “If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway.”

Why Is The Charger Stolen So Often?

What makes these cars so attractive to thieves? My guess is their large, powerful engines make them a desirable target. According to the report, we can see that the Charger and Challenger models have stayed in the top 5 most stolen cars since the 2011 models, and their engine size is the only significant distinction.

The Dodge Charger Hemi is the second most stolen, with the Infiniti Q50 in the third position.

The Cars Least Likely To Be Stolen

If the Hellcat is the most stolen, which cars are the least? Those are the models that I'm interested in, and the HLDI's report shares those numbers as well.

Electric vehicles are the least likely to be stolen based on the numbers—specifically, the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and the Volvo XC90.

How To Protect Your Car From Targeted Theft

The best thing you can do is make your car harder to steal. Allstate says that the basics are keeping your car doors locked, not keeping your keys in the car, and ensuring your windows are rolled up.

Keep your vehicle parked in a garage or at least in a well-lit area if possible. You can also invest in a car security alarm system, and if you're extra serious about it, you can install a GPS tracker so that your vehicle is trackable if it ever gets stolen.