15 Movies That Deliver the Most Unforgettable and Riveting Experiences

When it comes to making a good film, one of the primary focuses should be building suspense. A predictable movie is like a pre-determined race: what's the point? An excellent film ropes you in by leaving you on the edge of your seat. These 15 movies keep building the suspense so you never want to look away from your screen.

1 – Identity (2003)

A group of strangers stranded in a remote motel during a storm start to get killed off one by one. As they get to know each other, they realize that someone among them is the murderer in this whodunit mystery thriller.

2 – 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

After a car accident, a young woman wakes up in an underground bunker with two men who claim the world outside has been destroyed and the air outside is no longer breathable. As she starts questioning their motives, she must find a way to escape.

3 – Sicario (2015)

A government task force recruits an idealistic FBI agent to help take down a Mexican drug cartel. As Kate becomes more involved in the operation, she realizes that the moral lines are blurred, and everyone has their own agenda. Kate navigates the complex web of corruption and violence surrounding the cartel and discovers that she must confront her beliefs about justice and morality to survive.

4 – I Saw the Devil (2010)

In this South Korean thriller, secret agent Kim Soo-hyeon seeks revenge against a serial killer who brutally murdered his fiancee. As he tracks down the killer, he becomes increasingly brutal and unhinged. Kim embarks on a twisted game of cat and mouse with the killer, stalking him relentlessly and inflicting brutish punishment upon him each time he catches him. As he descends further into sadistic darkness and violence, he risks losing his humanity.

5 – Aliens (1986)

In this sequel to the original Alien movie, a team of Marines are sent to investigate a colony that has gone dark. When they arrive, they find the alien threat far more dangerous than anticipated. As the team battles to survive and rescue the few remaining colonists, Ripley confronts her trauma and fear from her previous encounter with the deadly creatures.

6 – Prisoners (2013)

After their daughters are abducted, two families must come together to search for them. As the investigation unfolds, they uncover a web of secrets and lies in this profoundly gripping and emotional mystery crime drama. Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal each hold their own in this Oscar-nominated Roger Deakins film.

7 – Oldboy (2003)

A man is imprisoned for 15 years for reasons unknown. When he is suddenly released, he sets out to find the truth about his captivity and seek revenge. Park Chan-wook directs this critically-acclaimed South Korean film that has become known for its distinctive visual style. The story was adapted from a Japanese manga of the same name.

8 – The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

A journalist and a hacker team up to investigate a wealthy family's dark past to solve the mystery of a woman's 40-year-long disappearance. As they dig deeper, they uncover a series of brutal crimes and corruption in this American adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

9 – Hereditary (2018)

After the death of their grandmother, a family begins to experience strange and terrifying occurrences. As they unravel the secrets of their family's past, they realize that a malevolent force is haunting them. It's one of the highest-rated modern horror films on IMDb and has earned a cult following, with fans revering the achievement as “elevated horror.”

Whether or not you think that's pretentious, there's no denying Hereditary is one of the most trailblazing pieces of cinematic horror to grace the big screen, ushering in a new era where horror films deserve their place among Best Picture nominees at the Oscars.

10 – Panic Room (2002)



A mother (Jodie Foster) and daughter (Kristen Stewart) move into a new home with a panic room, a fortified safe room for emergencies. When burglars break in, they must use the room to protect themselves. How will they escape while trapped in a safe room surrounded by criminals? This brilliant David Fincher film will have you on the edge of your seat.

11 – Zodiac (2007)

Based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, this movie follows the investigation by police and journalists to catch the elusive serial killer. With a 2-hour 37-minute runtime, David Fincher's Zodiac doesn't feel like a slog. On the contrary, it feels fast-paced and high-stakes with its engrossing plot, brilliant ensemble cast, intense soundtrack, and well-paced editing.

12 – The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian future, single people are sent to a hotel with only 45 days to find a romantic partner. If they fail, they are turned into an animal of their choice. As one man tries to avoid this fate, he falls in love with a fellow rebel. This movie is a hilarious, irreverent, and brilliant satire that will leave you laughing as you try to figure out where this story is going.

13 – The Wages of Fear (2015)

This French film is often talked about as being extremely suspenseful, as four men are hired to transport nitroglycerin to a remote oil field in Central America, but one single jolt of this stuff could kill them all.

14 – Funny Games (2007)

In this remake of the film, a family is on vacation when they're thrust right into the middle of a horrible plan. Two young men are going around the neighborhood, and while they seem nice at first, the start torturing the family throughout the night.

15 – Parasite (2019)

Parasite was a major hit when it was released in 2019, not just because of how well this movie does suspense, but also because this movie can be scarily relatable. The levels of deception and abuse people will through to make their lives better along with the satirical nature of the film makes us really look at the society we live in.

Source: Reddit.