12 Most Underrated Christmas Presents to Gift This Holiday Season

12. Quality Sheets or Bath Towels

“Nice sheets or towels,” another stated. “Everybody enjoys them, but no one I know can ever justify spending good money on sheets or towels. I have gifted a bunch, and they are always well received.” Another user agreed good sheets are perfect. And no one wants to spend money on them.”

11. Tote Filled With Non-Perishable Food

“One year when I was pretty broke, someone gave me a lovely tote filled with non-perishables,” one shared. “I suddenly had a nice stockpile of stuff like soup, crackers, and cookies, and on top of that had a tote to store things in when I emptied it! It was more valuable than a soap set or something else they could have given me.”

10. Batteries and Phone Chargers

“Batteries. Rechargeable, with a nice charger, is a game changer,” shared one. Another added, “Extra phone chargers and wire organizers. I'll be glad I have an extra charger if mine goes missing/breaks. I'd probably not think about it until it happens, and then I'm scrambling to find a charger before my phone dies. Wire/cord organizers are just great year-round.”

9. Care Packages of Household Needs

“My mom always gives me a care package that includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent, and trash bags from Costco,” someone admitted. “I look forward to that gift every year. So I don't have to worry about buying that stuff for a few months immediately following Christmas.”

8. Gift Cards

“Any gift card,” said one. “People say they're lazy and aren't meaningful enough. I'm afraid I have to disagree. It's better to be able to pick out your own gift instead of getting something you hate, or you'll never end up using.”

Some people suggested that gift cards to luxury places are great because it forces them to spend money on themselves. However, others argued that luxury or store-specific gift cards become an expense rather than a gift because $25 to a $200 Spa isn't a great fit for someone without the other $175.

7. The Gift of Not Gifting

“The gift of being left alone in peace and not having to think about buying random junk for everyone who also already has too much stuff just because it's Christmas,” someone admitted.

“I don't want another set of towels; I don't want more candles; not another vase, blanket, or hat. I don't even know where the last one went. So can we not worry about the gifts and enjoy the time together?”

6. Electric Toothbrush and Replacement Heads

“An excellent electric toothbrush,” someone stated. “I'm happy to spend $80+ bucks on an electric toothbrush, but LOATHE spending $40 on a pack of replacement brush heads. I always ask for brush heads. So I don't have to struggle over what a ridiculous price they are,” another confessed.

5. Comfy Pajamas

“Nice comfy pajamas. I never buy them for myself,” one admitted. “I usually Pooh Bear it to bed.” Another said, “True. I've never bought pajamas for myself. Gift pajamas feel comfier somehow too. I never appreciated PJs until I moved in with an ex. She made me wear jammies, and I've never looked back. Unfortunately, pajamas are as underappreciated as socks, and it's a borderline crime.”

4. Cash Accepted

Cash came in at number four despite people commenting that cash is a thoughtless gift. Someone argued, “I appreciate that lack of thought immensely. Cause, you know, I'm really into rent and food.”Another said, ” I put thought into all my gifts. So I give cash if I genuinely feel the recipient would prefer cash.”

3. Toilet Paper

“One time at work, we were doing this white elephant gift exchange. The plan was to buy goofy, funny things, like the non-risque stuff you see at Spencer's or something,” one said.

“When I opened mine, it was a 124-pack of toilet paper. Everybody laughed and thought it was funny, but I've never even come close to receiving a gift as excellent as that. I have no idea why nobody tried to take it from me unless they somehow knew I'd physically fight them over it.”

2. Grocery and Gas Cards

“Grocery or gas gift cards,” someone stated, “If I don't need to pay for certain necessities for a week or two, I'd be so thankful. I'd happily take a bulk order of toilet paper and paper towels.” Another added, “So true and from a broader perspective, getting a present that doesn't remain in my life forever or will end up in a landfill. I'm less consumption and acquisition oriented as I get older.

1. Socks

“Socks! As a kid, I used to pity my uncles for getting socks for Christmas. But, as an adult, I look forward to it, and it's almost always one of my most appreciated gifts,” one user confessed. “YES!! Get me necessities I don't want to spend money on,” another agreed.

