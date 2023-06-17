10 Most Underrated Genshin Impact Characters That Are Surprisingly Strong!

Who doesn't know Genshin Impact? The game developed by miHoYo is loved by so many of its players across the globe. Even though there are so many characters, there are some Genshin Impact characters who are criminally underrated.

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing adventure game that was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS in September 2020 and for PlayStation 5 in April 2021. The game is also supposed to be released on Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, home to seven nations tied to different elements and ruled by different gods. The story follows the Traveler, who has traveled across so many worlds with their twin sibling before they got separated in Teyvat. The Traveler will then travel to Teyvat with the help of a companion named Paimon as they get involved in the affairs of Teyvat's nations.

The game features an anime-style open-world environment and an action-based battle system. The game is free to play and monetized through a gacha mechanics called “Wish.” Every month, the banner for the “Wish” changes and introduce the players to new characters, from 5-starred to 4-starred ones.

However, among the available characters, many are rather underrated. The reason is mostly that their kits and weapons can confuse some players. This list includes some underrated Genshin Impact characters that you might want to reconsider using.

10 Most Underrated Genshin Impact Characters

Without further ado, here is a list of the 10 most underrated Genshin Impact characters:

1. Amber



Amber

Even though each player will get Amber as a gift early in the game, Amber is one of the most underrated characters in Genshin Impact. Her skills and burst attack deal minuscule damage, while her normal attack is relatively terrible.

But, players sometimes forgot that Amber is a sniper, which means her playstyle is indeed a bit harder than the other characters. Most of her damage comes from her charge attacks. Not to mention, Amber is also useful to use when gliding using the wing glider in the game since she is a remarkable glider.

In addition to that, with Amber's pyro vision, she can maximize the damage of Melt. With proper build and gameplay, this girl can definitely shine.

2. Qiqi



Qiqi

Who knew that this precious little zombie can become invincible on the battlefield? Qiqi's skill and burst can heal a great number of HP. Even though her skill doesn't have a proper Cryo application and Qiqi does not generate energy particles, players can actually make Qiqi a sub-DPS.

If players arrange her build correctly, Qiqi can deal much damage while continuously healing her teammates. This small character can be unbeatable on the battlefield since she has the highest defense in the game so far.

3. The Traveler



The Traveller

If we're talking about the most underrated Genshin Impact characters, The Traveller is undoubtedly one of them. The Traveler is the first 5 -starred character players get in Genshin Impact. However, the traveler is often forgotten as new characters starts to appear in each banner. Players, however, should not forget that this character is powerful for its flexibility. Unlike any other characters, they can switch elements via The Sacred Statue.

Additionally, players don't have to farm materials for weeks to ascend this character and just use the materials obtained from the Adventure Rank reward.

4. Noelle



Noelle

Even though you have to Wish to get Noelle, Noelle is supposedly the easiest character to get via Wish. She is easily obtainable using the Novice Wish, a banner that only costs 8 Acquainted Fates for 10 wishes. This being said, just like other free characters, Noelle is often underestimated.

Little do people know Noelle is one of the game's best supports. Noelle can use both Shield and Heal. And if players obtain her final constellation, Noelle can also be a DPS.

5. Xinyan



Xinyan

Xinyan is also one of the most underrated Genshin Impact characters. Some players find it hard to use Xinyan's weapon. As a character that uses a claymore, the attack speed can be rather slow. Building her on defense will make her a shield character, while equipping Physical artifacts will make her a DPS. However, building her with Pyro is not recommended.

Xinyan is best used as a Physical DPS since her constellations are designed to improve her DPS talents. If players do not own her constellations, she can actually provide support to other physical characters.

6. Lisa

Just like Amber, Lisa is one of the first free characters players obtain at the start of the game. Like other starter characters, this purple witch often goes unused and is underrated for being free. The major reason is probably that Lisa is not the easiest character to use.

When playing as Lisa, players have to know how to stack a Conductive on the enemies. Not only that, but they also need to properly time her skills to deal great damage.

7. Keqing

Keqing

If the others are often benched for being free, Keqing is often benched for being Electro. Her normal attack damage is low, but her attack speed is remarkable. Also, all of her attacks have the blink feature, which allows her to reach the enemy and even avoid fast attacks with ease.

Her ultimate attack deals great damage and also allows players to be invincible for a few seconds. Keqing's burst attack also has a low energy requirement, which gives players a chance to spam her burst easily.

She might not be the best DPS, but if the players know how to utilize her, Keqing can easily make up for her fewer attack numbers.

8. Kaeya

Kaeya

Along with Lisa and Amber, Kaeya is also a free character. That being said, most players don't give him the attention he deserves as they focus more on the gacha characters, which is unfortunate.

Kaeya is a very strong and reliable character. He is capable of assisting any character. He also has the capability of being the main DPS. Kaeya has the highest normal attack damage multiplier compared to the other sword-wielding characters. In addition, his Cryo element can easily trigger the Superconduct reaction, which renders even more physical damage.

9. Barbara



Barbara

Even though Barbara is used in early gameplays, she often got benched later in the game since so many players think that she can't do anything else except for healing. The other reason is that Barbara is a Hydro character, which means if the players are facing Cryo enemies, they can easily get frozen.

However, what the players don't know is that the wet system from Barbara is actually good for cleansing numerous debuffs, like the pyro debuff. Her healing skills can also be crucial in domains that need energy regeneration.

10. Beidou



Beidou

Of course, Beidou just had to make it to the list of the most underrated Genshin Impact characters. Electro characters have been considered to be weaker than the other elements since Electro elements don't possess any amplifying reactions, like melt or vaporize. This makes the players often swerve away from characters that mainly rely on Electro.

But, Beidou doesn't need elemental reactions to perform well. This character can be a viable main DPS, and her skill is one of the most unique skills in the game. With her skill, Beidou can enter a defensive stance. When she takes damage during this time, Beidou can counterattack and deal massive damage.