12 of the Most Unrealistic Survival From Wounds Damage in a Movie

Suspension of disbelief plays a big part in the everyday movie-watching experience – but how far is too far? Recently, many movie buffs met in an online discussion to reveal the many times when a character should not have survived the damage they took!

1. Chris Hemsworth, Extraction (2020)

One faithful movie watcher has a massive problem with this film, arguing that it's impossible for Cris Hemsworth's character to survive. “At the end, Hemsworth was hit by a car doing at least 30 miles per hour,” explains one man. “He was stabbed five times, shot in the chest then takes a rifle round through his lungs, he's coughing up blood like crazy, then finally gets shot in the neck and falls into the world's second-most polluted river. If the bullet wound in the neck gushing blood didn't kill you the infection and water pouring into your neck would.”

2. Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Keanu is currently enjoying a career renaissance due to his performance in the John Wick franchise, but one viewer takes aim at his character surviving in the third installment. “John Wick getting shot, falling off a building, bouncing like a pinball down multiple stories to crash on a street. Don't worry, he's back for the fourth movie, everybody!”

3. Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow (2021)

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the franchise, they know what to expect from their favorite comic book characters and how much damage they can take in films while maintaining the source material's integrity.

That being said, many MCU fans take issue with the unrealistic nature of Johansson's Black Widow. “Black Widow slamming her ribs on the edge of a railing as she falls out of a building and landing on her feet is eye-rolling, man,” says one critic. “Her spine should have been snapped in two.”

4. Jason Statham, Crank (2006)

Multiple movie buffs point out the unrealistic nature of Jason Statham's character in Crank – even though, admittedly, the movie has no qualms about being over-the-top.

“Dude falls off a helicopter for like two minutes straight, lands on a freaking car, and survives. Of course, I know that it's a popcorn flick and not meant to be taken seriously. But I can only suspend my belief to a certain extent.”

5. Chloë Grace Mortez, Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

Although the film is a cult classic for fans of action-horror movies, one of the main characters goes through unrealistic physical damage at one point. “Mortez falls out of a flying airplane, only to be pushed back into the same plane by the shockwave of an explosion of another plane underneath her. Then shows no damage or harm on her.”

I have to be honest; this is also a little head-scratching for me!

6. Vin Diesel & Paul Walker, Fast Five (2011)

Countless viewers express disbelief over what happened to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's characters in the fifth Fast film. You have to admit it, though, if any two people could survive a jump off a cliff and a harrowing minute-long freefall into a body of water without breaking their backs, it's those two.

7. Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

While his performance bringing Indiana Jones to life made Harrison Ford a household name, many question how he survived the events of this film. No man should be able to walk away from falling out of an airplane and landing on the side of a mountain with nothing but an inflatable raft to cushion the fall!

8. Sylvester Stallone, Rocky (1976)

While the Rocky films are must-watch classics by any measure, let's be honest with ourselves. In real life, Stallone's character would've been knocked unconscious after a few direct punches to the head during the film's boxing scenes. So the fact that he took nearly endless unprotected shots to the head and body during the movies is shocking.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (2015)

Everybody loves Leo as an actor, but his character surviving in this film is too far-fetched, even if it is based on a true story. From being mauled by a bear and suffering a broken leg and other significant injuries, many viewers cannot help but shake their heads in disbelief by the movie's end.

10. Robert Pattinson, The Batman (2022)

For those unaware of the plot of this film, let this sink in: Robert Pattinson‘s Batman survives a bomb exploding directly into his face courtesy of The Riddler. To make matters worse, he barely had a scratch on his face post-explosion. Many people confess this scene took them out of the movie altogether.

11. Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Keanu's classic character makes a second well-deserved appearance on this list with an unrealistic survival for the ages. At one point in the film, his character is fighting 20+ people – uphill – then is knocked down 110 flights of stairs only to find the energy to climb back up and do it all over again. It is a masterpiece in unrealistic filmmaking, but luckily it doesn't hamper the franchise's overall over-the-top tone.

12. Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Suspension of disbelief is par for the course in the Jurassic World films, but armchair volcano experts are baffled that Chris Pratt's character survives an encounter with an exploding volcano. By any measure, the immense pyroclastic flow should have killed the main character.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.