Defying Reality: 14 Movie Character Survivals That Break All the Rules

A lot of movies require an immense level of suspension of disbelief. Someone in a popular online forum asked what some of the most unrealistic survival wounds from a movie are. Here are the top 15 responses.

1. Everyone in Scream 6 (2023)

Movie fans agree that a lot of characters in Scream 6 take a beating but survive. Some viewers know that some of the characters should have died from their wounds, but just minutes later, they would show back up, acting like they only received a scratch.

2. Paul Rudd, Ant-Man (2015)

While there are a lot of brutal fight scenes throughout Marvel movies, Ant-Man getting kicked through a concrete wall and just groaning a little before getting back up is pretty bold, even for Marvel's standards. He also gets stabbed in the ribs and acts like it was just a small wound.

3. Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

One faithful movie watcher had a massive problem with Extraction, arguing that it's impossible for Chris Hemsworth's character to survive. In the film, he's smacked by a car going at a pretty good speed, he's stabbed multiple times, shot in the chest, and falls into a polluted river. Yes somehow, he's okay after all of that.

4. Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Keanu Reeves is currently enjoying a career renaissance due to his performance in the John Wick franchise, but one viewer took aim at his character surviving in the third installment. John Wick getting shot and falling off a building like nothing happened was a little unbelievable.

5. Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow (2021)

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the franchise, they know what to expect from their favorite comic book characters and how much damage they can take in films while maintaining the source material's integrity.

That being said, many MCU fans took issue with the unrealistic nature of Johansson's Black Widow. Black Widow slamming her ribs on the edge of a railing as she falls out of a building and landing on her feet is pretty unbelievable, even for a superhero.

6. Jason Statham, Crank (2006)

Multiple movie buffs pointed out the unrealistic nature of Jason Statham's character in Crank — even though, admittedly, the movie has no qualms about being over-the-top.

He falls off a helicopter, lands on a car, and somehow survives. That's pretty wild if you ask us.

7. Chloe Grace Moretz, Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

Although the film is a cult classic for fans of action-horror movies, one of the main characters goes through unrealistic physical damage at one point. Moretz falls out of a flying airplane, only to be pushed back into the same plane by the shockwave of an explosion of another plane underneath her, but of course, she seems unharmed from this.

8. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, The Fast and the Furious Five (2011)

Countless viewers expressed disbelief over what happened to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's characters in the fifth Fast film. You have to admit it, though, if any two people could survive a jump off a cliff and a harrowing minute-long freefall into a body of water without breaking their backs, it's those two.

9. Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

While his performance bringing Indiana Jones to life made Harrison Ford a household name, many question how the character survived the events of this film. No man should be able to walk away from falling out of an airplane and landing on the side of a mountain with nothing but an inflatable raft to cushion the fall!

10. Sylvester Stallone, Rocky (1976)

While the Rocky films are must-watch classics, let's be honest with ourselves. In real life, Stallone's character would've been knocked unconscious after a few direct punches to the head during the film's boxing scenes. So the fact that he took nearly endless unprotected shots to the head and body during the movies is shocking.

11. Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant ( 2015)

Everybody loves Leo as an actor, but his character surviving in this film is too far-fetched, even if it is based on a true story. From being mauled by a bear and suffering a broken leg and other significant injuries, many viewers can't help but shake their heads in disbelief at the movie's end.

12. Robert Pattinson, The Batman (2022)

For those unaware of the plot of this film, let this sink in: Robert Pattinson's Batman survives a bomb exploding directly into his face courtesy of The Riddler. To make matters worse, he barely had a scratch on his face post-explosion. Many people confess this scene took them out of the movie altogether.

13. Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Keanu Reeves' classic character makes a second well-deserved appearance on this list with an unrealistic survival for the ages. At one point in the film, his character is fighting 20+ people — uphill — then is knocked down 110 flights of stairs only to find the energy to climb back up and do it all over again. It is a masterpiece in unrealistic filmmaking, but luckily it doesn't hamper the franchise's overall over-the-top tone.

14. Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Suspension of disbelief is par for the course in the Jurassic World films, but armchair volcano experts are baffled that Chris Pratt's character survives an encounter with an exploding volcano. By any measure, the immense pyroclastic flow should have killed the main character.

