13 Unsettling Movies That Will Make You Call Your Therapist

A good movie knows how to play with your emotions. Some films, however, lack any feel-good moments. Sure, they might exist, but you can't help but feel a little bit of dread and despair after watching them.

These aren't movies you want to watch when you're looking for some good ol' escapism, as they strike a decidedly unsettling cord.

1. The Matrix (1999)

So much about The Matrix suddenly feels far too…real. The red pills, the blue pills, the rise of machines (and machine learning), humans voluntarily living digital existences while humans are mined of their lifeforce. These are just a few Matrix-derived terms and themes that don't seem as “thought-provoking” and “edgy” as they did in 1999.

They seem downright predictive at this point.

2. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Truly one of the most off-putting movies you will ever watch, Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange will turn your stomach for reasons you can't ever quite put your finger on. Protagonist Alex DeLarge leads a band of pillaging miscreants in a dystopian future of England. When caught and sentenced, the film turns into a thought-control hell that only heightens the madness.

3. Limitless (2011)

Bradley Cooper's Limitless might be seen as a cautionary tale easily translated to the “smart drugs” that power so many American brains today. In a society where everything is at your fingertips, and plenty of drugmakers promise to 10x your productivity, we might be wise to watch Limitless again.

Too real?

4. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

In the vein of A Clockwork Orange, the “animated” film A Scanner Darkly is the product of revered sci-fi author Philip K. Dick. A trippy venture into a not-so-distant future where surveillance rules all and a hyper-hallucinogenic drug is wreaking havoc on the population's collective psyche, A Scanner Darkly is about as unnerving as mainstream films get.

Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., and Woody Harrellson appear, but the star power will be little solace to those who thought they'd be watching just another “animated” movie.

5. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Mescaline, absinth, LSD, and every other intoxicating substance under the sun mixed with the gonzo mind of Hunter S. Thompson. What could go wrong?

The hyper-bizarre Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is meant to keep you on your toes, and it certainly is not a warm-and-fuzzy kind of film.

6. Fight Club (1999)

David Fincher's cult classic film Fight Club will make you question what is real and perhaps even what it means to be sane. That's not exactly the ideal film choice for anyone who feels teetering on the edge of emotional stability.

7. Joker (2019)

Joker truly embraces the ethos of dark comedy. This means you will get plenty of the dark if you want the comedy. Mostly, though, Joker is just dark.

8. Signs (2002)

With all the UFO sightings populating headlines daily, M. Night Shyamalan's Signs is the unwelcomed answer to a pressing question: What if the aliens aren't our buddies?

If you're inclined to believe that a real-life close encounter of the third kind might be in the cards shortly, Signs might not be the best choice for movie night.

9. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this Academy Award-winning film featuring two recently single people dealing with mental illnesses. On the advice of his therapist, Pat (Cooper) always looks to find the good, or silver linings, in life.

10. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

Despite having the appearances of a romantic company, (500) Days of Summer will constantly remind viewers that it is not a romantic comedy. Joseph-Gordon Levitt and Zoey Deschanel star as we examine their romantic relationship's rise, downfall, and fallout through non-linear storytelling.

11. Happiness (1998)

Often referred to by fans as the best movie they never want to see again, Happiness is a black comedy that isn't afraid to look into the depths of human depravity.

12. Taxi Driver (1976)

Martin Scorcese's classic features Robert De Niro as an unstable taxi driver. The film greatly inspired Todd Philips as he wrote the script of Joker.

13. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

The second Joaquin Phoenix film on the list, this 2017 movie sees Phoenix's character trying to find purpose in a depraved world. It's only 90 minutes, but they're an incredibly intense 90 minutes that never lets up.