Dramatic Departures: A Look at TV’s Most Unusual Character Exits

Once invested in a TV universe and acquainted with the characters, you become bizarrely invested in their fictional lives, making sudden, bizarre, or out-of-character departures from the show quite jarring. These TV characters' exits were outright strange, either because of the real-world circumstances that rendered them expendable from the show or because the portrayal of their characters' exits was anything but ordinary.

1. Charlie Harper – Two and a Half Men

After Charlie Sheen's real-life troubles and squabbles with the show creator made it impossible for him to maintain a working relationship with the cast and crew, everyone felt Charlie would be written off- and he was. The season 9 premiere saw Charlie get pushed into a subway by Rose for cheating on her, only for the show to inexplicably retcon that death by revealing he's still alive during the finale. He had been kept prisoner in Rose's basement, and she only faked his death.

2. Marissa Cooper – The OC

Tragedy struck The OC‘s third season for Marissa and Ryan Endgame fans. After struggling with substance abuse issues and breaking up with her boyfriend, who got her addicted to cocaine, Marissa moves on with Ryan. Despite being set to go away to Greece with her father, things take a dark turn when Volchok follows Ryan and Marissa's car and starts veering them off the road. Volchok repeatedly rams into their vehicle, and because Ryan refuses to pull over, their car flips, causing a serious accident.

3. Nikki and Paulo – Lost

Lost turned all our heads when we found ourselves suddenly immersed in the lives of two brand new characters thrust onto our screens amid a story about a handful of people on a deserted island. Up to this point, the show only focused on fifteen central characters, which led many to wonder what the rest of the crash survivors were up to.

Enter Nikki and Paulo, the couple we're supposed to believe have been there the whole time, who are suddenly the center of their arc. But not for long, as they were buried alive by Sawyer and Hurley. Their departures were sudden and brutal.

4. Maude Flanders – The Simpsons

Voice actress Maggie Roswell was unhappy with her compensation for voicing Maude Flanders in The Simpsons and requested a raise of a few thousand dollars from FOX. This was denied, but they counter-offered her a whopping $150 raise, which was insulting enough for her to depart the show. Rather than have someone else voice her character, they killed her off in one of the most bizarre death scenes of the show.

5. Steve – Blues Clues

When Steve Burns abruptly departed beloved children's television show Blues Clues to “attend college,” countless late 90s and early 2000s babies have quite tragically never gotten over their parasocial relationship with the kids' show host who used to read us his mail. In the episode “Steve Goes to College,” he explained that he would be going off to focus on his studies and that his brother, Joe (not his actual brother), would be taking over and caring for Blue while he was away. Joe hosted the show until it finished in 2007.

6. Laurie Forman – That 70s Show

Tragedy struck the cast of That 70s Show when actress Lisa Robin Kelly died suddenly at the age of 43 from a drug overdose. The troubled actress had been battling with addiction, repeated incarcerations, and assault. Her character in the show was a rebellious and promiscuous teenager who often quarreled with her brother, Eric. She brought a fieriness to Laurie that was irreplaceable as a manipulative and self-centered older sister.

7. Erlich Bachman – Silicon Valley

TJ Miller, wanting to move on from Silicon Valley and get back into stand-up comedy, turned down the offer for a reduced role in season five of the show, opting to exit completely. The last mark he left on the show revealed he was spending five years in an opium den after traveling to Tibet after a spiritual journey went wrong. In the following season, Jian-Yang ended any speculation regarding Bachman's whereabouts, confirming his death in a courthouse meeting, where he becomes the executor of his estate and hilariously carries Bachman's ashes in a bucket.

8. Eddie LeBec – Cheers

Actor Jay Thomas, known for his role as Eddie LeBec in Cheers, where he played Carla LeBec's husband, caused his character's fall from grace. With a minor role in the show, he became increasingly popular and was even in talks to become a series regular. However, all that fell apart thanks to some behind-the-scenes drama with his on-screen wife, Rhea Perlman.

Thomas commented negatively about his co-star Perlman on his radio show when asked about his experience on Cheers, joking, “It's brutal. I have to kiss Rhea Perlman.” His character was then killed off-screen after a significant personality change.

9. Gary – Friends

Gary was a brief character on Friends who entered Phoebe's life as her bizarrely incompatible cop boyfriend. Though he only appeared in four episodes, he made a splash with his intense persona, a hilarious foil to Phoebe's tree-hugging nature.

However, the honeymoon phase quickly ends when, in the early morning hours, as they're snuggled up in bed, Gary nonchalantly shoots a bird with his gun (in NYC, no less) in front of Phoebe, an animal-loving vegetarian. She broke up with him, which was the end of the road for Gary. While tragic for our beloved Phoebe, it was one of the funniest jarring exits of a minor character in the show.

10. Ana Lucia Cortez – Lost

Michelle Rodriguez was one of a few new characters to enter the hit 2000s show Lost in its second season as one of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. The second season unites the crash victims of the front and tail sections of the plane, with Ana Lucia emerging as a leader of the tail section survivors who had crashed on the other end of the island.

How this plays out is one of the most shocking acts of the show, involving a central character audiences had identified with as a well-intentioned father trying to make up for lost time with his son. Michael shockingly shoots and kills Ana Lucia as well as Libby in a devastating betrayal of trust in his desperation to get his son back from “The Others.” It's revealed that he made a deal with “The Others” to kill Ana Lucia in exchange for the return of his son.

11. Chef – South Park

One of the most beloved characters in South Park, Chef's death was a shocking and gruesome one. The boys attempted to rescue him from his isolation chamber, but Chef turned back to his captors and was met with a death that hardly bears repeating. He's struck by lightning, catches fire, falls onto a pile of rocks, and is impaled, shot, and eaten by a mountain lion and a bear.

12. Fiona Gallagher – Shameless

After raising her siblings practically from birth to adulthood, no thanks to her deadbeat parents, Fiona was a staple of the Gallagher household and the heart of the show. After nine seasons, however, Emmy Rossum had enough of playing tough but motherly Chicagoan Fiona Gallagher and chose to leave the show to pursue new artistic endeavors.

Fans also took issue with how Fiona left the show after carrying Shameless for eight years. The way she was written off felt out of character, not even saying goodbye to any of her family or friends to whom she had devoted her whole life before this point.

13. Dr. Lawrence Kutner – House

This is probably the most bizarre reason anyone's left an acting gig- to join the White House after accepting a position in the Obama administration. He became the Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Dr. Kutner took a dramatic and emotional exit, suddenly taking his own life with a gunshot wound to the temple.

14. Edie Britt – Desperate Housewives

When Desperate Housewives could no longer afford to keep Edie Britt as a cast member, they wrote her off via character death in the fifth season. In the show, she escapes an abusive situation with her husband, only to crash her car into a telephone pole and get electrocuted when she steps into a puddle of water. As the neighborhood gathers around her body, a humorous voice-over by the actress narrates that she died just like she lived “as the complete and utter center of attention.” Hey, if you're going to die, make it iconic.

15. Jason Gideon – Criminal Minds

Actor Mandy Patinkin played Jason Gideon on Criminal Minds as the leader of the Behavioral Analysis Unit for two seasons but reportedly couldn't stomach the show anymore due to its dark, violent, and grotesque nature. Going to a set each day dealing with content involving women being violated and killed took a toll on his mental health, and he reached a point where he couldn't do it anymore.

Due to creative differences, he left the show at the beginning of season three, but the writers left room for him to return by sending Gideon on a leave of absence. It wasn't until season ten that his character's fate was revealed by being killed off-screen.

16. Leo Chingkwake – That 70s Show

Leo is first introduced to That 70s Show as an owner of The Fotohub, a photo-developing booth in town. Still, he becomes a recurring character with more significance later in the show. He played a spacey, stoned hippy who served as a friend to the characters and spiritual guidance, especially for Hyde.

Actor Tommy Chong may have taken method acting too far when he was arrested for selling glass bongs online. This earned him nine months in the slammer instead of appearing in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. The writers addressed his absence by mentioning in the show that he won a trip to Hawaii and eventually returned in season seven.

17. Elliot Stabler – Law & Order: SVU

Detective Elliot Stabler was our bad cop to Olivia Benson's good cop. He acted as the moral fiber of the story, often going too far in his interrogative strategies but expressing the moral outrage and frustration the audience felt for the atrocities the Special Victims Unit dealt with.

In the season 12 finale, Stabler is involved in a shooting with a woman who opens fire at the precinct, and after shooting her dead to stop the threat, an Internal Affairs review places him on administrative leave. In season 13, Stabler's abrupt retirement is announced without explanation. However, he later reprised his role as Stabler in the spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime and even returned to SVU in 2021.

18. Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake – M*A*S*H

After having a taste of success for his role as Ltd. Colonel Henry Blake on M*A*S*H, McLean Stevenson decided to exit the show after three seasons, believing he could eclipse his M*A*S*H success with other parts. He was written out in the season three finale by being discharged and sent home. On his way home, however, it's revealed his plane is shot down, killing Blake over the Sea of Japan.

19. John Locke – Lost

John Locke was one of the primary survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, whose compelling character transformed from a down-on-his-luck wheelchair-ridden man who was easy to take advantage of into a leader of the island who miraculously regained his ability to walk. The actor who plays him technically never disappears from the show, but his character dies in a convoluted storyline where Ben kills him. His coffin is brought to the island, and he reincarnates into the smoke monster known as The Man in Black.

20. Agent Fox Mulder – The X-Files

After making a name for himself as the most devoted conspiracy theorist and alien truther in The X-Files universe, the show went off the rails with his sudden exit in season seven. The show had always dealt with extraterrestrial life and fantastical mythology, so when David Duchovny exited the show in season 7, he did so in style by being abducted by aliens in a beam of light that took him away on an alien spaceship. Just another day at work. He did return to the series for many more seasons, a movie, and a full-on revival of the show.

21. Gustavo Fring – Breaking Bad

Ill-timing, contractual issues, or real-life controversies didn't characterize Gus Fring's exit from Breaking Bad. On the contrary, this was just a standard part of his character arc, but it's one of the most significant character deaths in a major TV drama. After several seasons of watching Gus Fring hold his composure a little too well as a man who takes a corporate approach to the meth empire, his downfall was brilliantly executed.

Fring has proved to be a formidable opponent as the careful, intelligent, and business-savvy “Chicken Man,” but his fatal flaw is his pride and thirst for revenge. Fring takes it upon himself to personally execute his enemy, Hector Salamanca. This leaves him vulnerable to the trap he's unwittingly just walked into. As he thinks he has Hector cornered in the room at the nursing home, Hector has rigged his wheelchair with a pipe bomb, sacrificing himself to take out Fring.

22. Michael Scott – The Office

Ever wonder why Michael Scott didn't return to The Office in season seven? So does Steve Carell. After being the heart of the show's deadpan comedy for seven seasons, Scott suddenly left the Scranton office of Dunder Mifflin to move to Colorado to be with his fiance. Of course, the show was never the same without the central character that inspired the goofy office dynamics between the rest of the cast.

It turns out none of this had to happen because Carrell was ready to sign a contract that would keep him on for at least a few more seasons. The only reason he didn't was because NBC never reached out to renegotiate his contract, and when the time passed, Carrell had no choice but to move on.

23. Tony Soprano – The Sopranos

While Tony Soprano's downfall was foreshadowed in the final season of The Sopranos, fans never got the closure they desperately sought in the series finale “Made in America.” While we can intuit that Tony probably dies, we aren't shown an onscreen death. Instead, we're left with a cliffhanger scene of him eating at a diner with his family when he suddenly looks up from the table to the door as someone enters, and the screen cuts to black.

24. Darcy Edwards – Degrassi: The Next Generation

Darcy's evolution from a prudish, judgmental Christian into a victim of sexual assault who spirals into a dark web of self-harm, suicidal ideation, and depression was tragic and poignant. After a compelling character transformation, making her a more sympathetic and complex character, the writers throw it all away by lazily mentioning that she went on a mission trip to Kenya for a fresh start.