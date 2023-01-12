10 Surprising TV Show Everyone Has Seen Every Episode Of

Some TV series are so good that it's impossible to stop after a couple of episodes — you have to go all the way in. For many people, like me, it's the evergreen Friends. To some others, it's the mockumentary sitcom, The Office.

Recently, a Twitter user @SjamaanN asked a question: “What's a TV show you've seen every episode of? Respond only with a GIF.”

Fans tweeted their favorite shows in the comment section, and here are 10 series so good, it kept them glued to the end.

1. Smallville (2001 – 2011)

Smallville garnered mixed reviews from critics and fans, some of who took to social media to express their frustration with the turn the Superman story had taken.

But alas, user @avp60685 considers it one of the top guns as far as TV series are concerned.

2. The Office (2005 – 2013)

@Tamaralynn212 replied with a GIF of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) laughing and saying the iconic “that's what she said” phrase that remains one of the biggest one-liners in pop culture, mostly used for sexual innuendos.

The Office is a documentary-style sitcom set in a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It follows the everyday lives of the office employees and the hilarious drama and occasional pranks they find fall into.

3. Seinfeld (1989 – 1998)

@steffi35 tweeted a GIF of Seinfeld stars dancing in usual goofy manner.

With no further words, Seinfeld is one of the most critically acclaimed TV series. It is an American sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld (the star of his own show).

The “show about nothing” depicts the story of a stand-up comedian navigating life with a quirky group of friends. Speaking of friends, Seinfeld endured perpetual comparison to the sitcom Friends. However, critics consider it the better and more successful show.

4. Friends (1994 – 2004)

@mamastephf tweeted a photo of Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) from the American sitcom Friends.

Fans in the comment section agreed.

“Expected more people to have this,” @DanBrownJr28 wrote.

Friends follows the lives of six young and reckless young people, facing life in New York.

5. The Twilight Zone (1959 – 1964)

“You’re travelling through another dimension. A dimension not only of sound and sight. A dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land both of shadow and substance, of things and ideas. Crossed over into…” @DC_Binns_author wrote.

The Twilight Zone, shot in black and white, is based on the anthology television series created by Rod Serling.

6. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

“GREAT show. Was so sad when it ended,” Monica198105 said.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial adviser, who moves with his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks when he lands into trouble with a drug lord.

Fans appraise the intelligent complex plot and stellar performance from cast, regarding it as an era-defining series.

7. The Simpsons (1989 -; present)

@AnnGiven tweeted, “The Simpsons.”

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom set in a fictional town called Springfield.

It is the longest-running sitcom in the US, with over 700 episodes. It is also the recipient of many awards, including 31 Emmys, 30 Annies, and a Peabody award.

The satirical comedy focuses on the life of Homer Simpson, a non-typical family man, and his dysfunctional family.

8. Modern Family (2009 – 2020)

“That's actually a LONG list now at the age of 63, but I'll go with the one I have on right now while I'm on my laptop. Love this one,” @DSBLuvsDogs tweeted.

Modern Family centers on three different but not-so-different families, providing a hilarious but honest inside scoop of what family life looks like. It offers diversity, unparalled wit, and relatable characters played by an all-star cast.

9. Outlander (2014 -; present)

@vdelafoix posted a picture of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and used the hashtag, #SamHeughan.

Outlander is a historical drama based on the fantasy novel series by Diana Gabaldon, which centers on two lovers. It is a beautiful adaptation that sticks closely to the source material, holding a significant degree of historical accuracy.

10. The Blacklist (2013 -; present)

@trancedevo posted a photo of Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen of the American Thriller Series The Blacklist.

After years and failed attempts at trying to capture the notorious fugitive Raymond “Red” Reddington, he turns himself to the FBI, seeking immunity.

In return, he helps them hunt down the names on his “blacklist”; ruthless criminals that have caused more damage than him, the ones the FBI weren't searching for because they didn't even know they existed.

