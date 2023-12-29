Mothers Are Resigning From Their Jobs at a Quickening Pace: Here’s Why

A recent Motherly survey discovered 25% of mothers resigned from their jobs in 2023. That's not quite double the number who did so in 2022. The primary reasons cited for choosing to stay home were the cost of childcare and wanting to provide care for their children.

With many families feeling the pinch of economic challenges, a mom choosing to stay home is not an easy decision. It can affect a mother's future career mobility, financial stability, and identity. What's causing so many moms to exit the workforce?

Hard Economic Times Require Reevaluation

Inflation and rising costs are forcing parents to cast a critical eye on their spending habits to make ends meet. For families with young children, childcare is one of the most obvious places to consider. With childcare costs now rivaling the price of rent or mortgage payments, parents are looking for ways to cut back.

One area where many mothers feel forced to cut back is their careers. Juggling a full-time job and caring for young children is becoming increasingly complex — logistically, and for mental health reasons.

The cost of childcare is one of the primary reasons moms are exiting the workforce, in fact. The other factor driving moms to resign from their jobs is lack of employer flexibility.

The Rising Cost of Child Care

The cost of child care in the United States has increased alarmingly over the past decade. The U.S. Department of Labor reports childcare prices for a single child ranged from $5,357 to $17,171 in 2022. The range in costs was due to the type of care provider, the child’s age, and the county population size. This price point accounted for an average of 8% of a family's income, but the data showed it could range from 25% to 75% in some areas.

Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of Moms First, told Motherly that the U.S. is undergoing a childcare crisis that’s threatening families’ financial and economic security.

Other factors that affect the cost of childcare and affordability include the parents' education level, whether parents are single or co-parenting, and having more than one child.

Lack of Employer Flexibility

While many moms admit they would like to contribute financially to their household, they also need particular work environments. Mothers specified that they would need more flexibility and remote work options to return to a job. This flexibility was especially vital for moms with school-age kids because they often deal with sick kids at home, doctor's appointments, and other school functions.

When employers can't meet their valued employees' requests or show a lack of empathy for their situation, many feel like they have no choice but to resign from their positions to fulfill their caregiving responsibilities as a mother.

Lack of accommodation at work can force women to choose between their career or their kids, and many choose the latter. Mom Tiffany McCauley, owner of The Gracious Pantry quit her day job when she had her first son. She says, “I couldn't see having a kid and then not being there to raise him” due to work restrictions.

How Moms Are Contributing Income From Home

The workplace has changed drastically as remote jobs have become much more commonplace. In addition, side hustles have become popular for supplementing income. Thirty-four percent of Americans had a side hustle in 2023 to help make ends meet, pay debts, and build their savings. Not surprisingly, stay-at-home moms jumped on that bandwagon to earn income while caring for their children.

Brittany Ann, author and founder of Equipping Godly Women, says, “I wish someone had warned me about the realities of teaching and the cost of living before I chose to get a degree in elementary education. Only after finishing my degree did I realize how unsustainable teaching would be. I did substitute teach for one year to get my foot in the door. However, once my second child came, teaching was no longer viable, even though I live in a low-cost area. It simply requires too much time away from my family for too little pay. I worked primarily from home as an author and freelance writer to earn an income without needing childcare. I'm really happy with my decision, but it's not where I thought I'd be before I started having children.”

For single moms who rely on their income to support their families, finding flexible work that pays enough to cover childcare expenses is even more challenging. Many mothers have turned to online businesses like freelancing, blogging, and virtual assistant work to earn a living while staying at home with their children and reducing the cost of childcare.

Anna Chelsey, owner of Salt in My Coffee, agrees. “As a single mom, the cost of childcare definitely plays a role in my decision to be self-employed from home,” she says. “The cost of care for my two children so that I could work a regular 9-to-5 job outside of the home would be a huge burden. I’m grateful for the flexibility of self-employment so I can skip the childcare fees and be there to pick up my kids every day from school.”

Helping Moms Make the Right Decision

The decision for mothers to resign from their jobs and stay at home with their children is not taken lightly. Many moms have gotten creative and found a way to tap into the best of both worlds.

Employers can support mothers by providing flexible work arrangements and benefits that cater to their needs as caregivers. Ideally, mothers should also have access to affordable childcare options and resources to help them balance both work and family life. This would require better policies in place for maternal leave and childcare subsidies.

Ultimately, supporting mothers in the workforce benefits families and contributes to a stronger economy and more inclusive society.

